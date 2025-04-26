 Skip to main content
Atwater’s new Smooth Target aims to provide complete beard care

Given the explosive growth of men’s beards — both literally and as a product category — many beard companies are expanding their range of offerings, pumping out everything from oils and balms to basic grooming tools like beard combs.

But Atwater is going in a different direction. The company’s new 5-in-1 beard oil, Smooth Target, is designed to be all things to all men when it comes to beard care.

Complete beard care in a single package

Atwater beard oil
Atwater

Atwater is touting Smooth Target as the first of its kind when it comes to the complete beard coverage it provides, and the list of what it does is impressive:

  • Hydration
  • Beard softening
  • Exfoliating
  • Soothing
  • Fighting odors

Breaking this list down, exfoliating and odor-fighting are the two items you typically won’t see in most beard products. A deeper look  reveals an ingredients list of natural oils that are quickly absorbed, with each oil included to perform a specific task.

  • Apple seed oil: Rich in fatty acids that hydrate and soften skin and beard hairs.
  • Papaya extract: Works as a natural exfoliator thanks to the rich properties of vitamin C, carotenes, and flavonoids.
  • Lavender oil: A natural anti-inflammatory that soothes the skin beneath the beard and prevent blemishes from forming.
  • Rosemary oil: Prevents bacteria from thriving on the skin and leaving an odor behind.

The result is a product designed to promote healthy beard growth, eliminate itchiness, and help manage styling without focusing on a specific scent or fragrance. The pricing is a comfortable $35, so that men don’t have to purchase an array of beard products that typically land in the $10-20 range.

Smooth Target is now available on Atwater’s site, with additional retail availability via Bluemercury, Nordstrom and Amazon.

