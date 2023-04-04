 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Should you worry about under-beard skincare? We ask the experts

We asked grooming experts about all things beards and how to manage your under-beard skincare routine

Jeff Turbett
By

Beards are one of the best ways to define your own personal style. How you decide to grow one out and shape it can be as unique and individual to you as a personal hairstyle can be; that’s true if you decide to go bald and bearded as well. However you decide to shape your beard, how you decide to take care of your beard is almost even more important.

The truth is that just because you decide to grow out your beard, that doesn’t mean you should neglect the skin below it. So how do you properly care for your beard and the skin under it? What about if you just so happen to have some other skin issues going on? We asked five skincare experts about all things related to beards, skin, and products to make sure you have the best grooming skincare routine around to maximize your beard’s growth and health.

Related Videos

beard comb.

Most common beard issues and solutions

Here are some of the most common beard issues that men struggle with on a consistent basis, and input from the professionals on how to manage those issues.

Dandruff

“While we normally think of dandruff occurring on the scalp, it is possible for the same thing to happen on the face, a condition we term seborrheic dermatitis,” said Dr. Dustin Portela, a board-certified dermatologist with a large social presence of over 2.3 million followers on TikTok. “This may be more likely to occur in men who use certain types of beard oils or conditioners for their facial hair.”

Dr. Portela says that one way you can combat this issue is by investing in a high-quality beard serum.

“You can often still use serums on the skin below the beard. A lightweight serum can be worked through the facial hair onto the skin.” 

What exactly causes beard dandruff?

“Dandruff can be caused by a number of factors, but most commonly [it is caused by] dry skin due to harsh cleansers or fungal infections, which can occur when yeast that lives on the skin is active due to lack of sunlight,” said Hallie Font, a certified esthetician and director of esthetics of Hi, skin, a skincare studio. She echoed the advice of Dr. Portela and suggested adding a “monthly facial for maintenance, which allows for a deep cleanse and reset.”

Dry and itchy beard

A fairly common issue for most people with a beard is dry and itchy skin, especially under the beard, and unkempt and hard-to-manage beard hair. Michael Konieczny is the director of research and development at Universal Beauty Products, Inc. and is an expert in styling products. He has plenty of experience helping men solve the problem of dry skin under the beard and recommends proper cleansing and hydration of the area.

“Throughout the day, food, dirt, and other particles can get trapped in beard hair,” he said. “Without properly cleansing the area, skin problems can occur. Additionally, proper hydration will help soften the beard hair and prevent irritation and dry skin.”

So what’s the best solution? Font recommends a consistent routine. Start with “a gentle exfoliating scrub that you can perform two to three times per week. From there, make sure to use a gentle moisturizer — you can use a thicker moisturizer if you are prone to extra-dry skin —  daily, and lastly, follow up with a great beard oil daily.”

Ingrown hairs and breakouts/acne

“Excess facial hair may lead to some guys experiencing persistent acne or ingrown hairs. Proper care of the skin below the beard can help limit this significantly,” said Dr. Portela. His solution to this problem is simple. He recommends “a gentle face cleanser that you can work through the beard while you shower. You can also use any beard-specific conditioning products that you would like.”

Marie Baker FNP-BC, president and medical director of DermaCrush Medical Aesthetics, also notes that “you want to prioritize cleansing the area with an exfoliative cleanser while also preventing the accumulation of dead skin cells and bacterial growth.” She recommends “a foaming cleanser and topical products with salicylic and glycolic acids [that] will kill the acne-causing bacteria while helping to exfoliate the dead skin cells. You’ll want to really work the cleanser with a mild massaging motion and make sure to rinse well.”

Baker shared her secret to fast-acting rejuvenation too.

“A topical retinol product will be essential to your routine as it will help treat any possible acne by increasing cell turnover and unclogging pores that may lead to acne or ingrown hairs. In addition, retinol is also a powerful anti-aging topical.”

Under-beard skin cancer

“Although a beard may provide some sun protection to the underlying skin, it is still possible to develop skin cancer under the beard,” said Dr. Portela. “These are often detected at later stages because they are harder to see when they are small. It’s important to get to know the skin below your beard to be aware of any suspicious changes.”

How can you make sure this doesn’t happen to you, or catch symptoms early?

“Many men with facial hair may skip sunscreen because it is difficult to apply it or gets clumped up in their facial hair. Sunscreen remains highly important even with facial hair, however. I recommend finding one you like and using it daily.”

hot beard oil treatment.

Skincare for men

Regardless of what ailment seems to plague you and your beard, by utilizing our expert grooming tips combined with a consistent skincare routine, you can be sure to fight them head-on and have a well-kept, beautiful beard.

Editors' Recommendations

Travel tips: How to maintain your skincare routine when you’re on the go
Skincare routine travel tips that you can actually follow anywhere and everywhere
skincare products in the sand

Travel can be considered a form of self-care. Research from 2021 showed that travel could boost happiness, and a small study from 2020 had similar findings. Mental health is important, but what about skin health? Jet lag, days out in the sun, changing climates, and early morning wake-up calls can do a number on your skin. Think puffy eyes, sunburn, dark circles, and dryness.

Of course, you’ll probably be snapping photos of yourself in front of all the landmarks or beaches you visit. These days, iPhone cameras are essentially as good as the real deal, picking up on all of last night’s big sins. There’s no shame in wanting to look as good as you feel. A solid skincare routine is critical.

Read more
The best short beard styles for men: Find the perfect look
Which short beard style is right for you?
Guy with a beard.

The art of growing and caring for your facial hair comes down to personal preference and, yes, arming yourself with the proper grooming knowledge -- particularly when it comes to the best short beard styles for men as not everyone can successfully rock the burly lumberjack look. It seems that over the past few years, more guys have been exploring tips on how to grow a beard, either for the first time or with a renewed interest after going clean-shaven for years.

That, naturally, has led to a boom in guys appearing on Zoom calls and in-person meetings with facial hair where perhaps, there once was none outside of the month of November for no shave or Movember. After all, if Hollywood's leading men can rock facial hair for years, on and off the red carpet, why can't well-dressed guys everywhere do the same by trying out one of the best men's beard styles? Of course, it's simply not as easy as letting your facial hair run amok: A long, ZZ Top-esque beard simply isn't going to work for everyone, which is what makes short beard styles for men so appealing.

Read more
Does beard growth oil work? What you should know
Can beard growth oil help you grow a fantastic mane?
1073985 the best beard growth oils for any facial hair type oil

The quest to grow a perfect beard, or at least a good beard, never stops, it seems, which has undoubtedly caused many a guy to wonder, "Does beard growth oil work?" You can go through many processes to bolster your beard, from using the best beard oil to softening and exfoliating your follicles with one of the best beard brushes. But before you start grooming, shaping, and styling your mane in general, it's sometimes helpful to start the process.

Think of it as a helping hand for your facial hair: Beard growth oil, sometimes in the form of a beard growth kit. Think of it like a multi-faceted approach that goes well beyond simply not shaving for some time. You'll find beard growth oil on its own and in kits like The Beard Club's Beard Epic Beard Growth Kit. That kit includes a vitamin spray, regular beard oil, and beard growth oil that can help you on the way to bearded greatness.

Read more