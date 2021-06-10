In case you forgot, Father’s Day is on June 21, which is right around the corner. Instead of ordering your dad a tie or a mug that says “Best Dad Ever,” why not get a gift he’ll be able to use for his motorcycle? Riding a motorcycle is an incredibly personal thing, as is choosing one’s gear. From companies to designs, we recommend staying away from motorcycle gear like helmets, gloves, and jackets, because finding the right size, style, and company that your dad likes will be tricky.

Instead, we recommend one of these 11 products. They’re all helpful and will be enjoyed by riders of different experience levels and different styles. Whether your dad rides a cruiser or a sport bike, he or she will enjoy all of these gifts for years to come. We’ve also considered different budgets, as the Father’s Day gifts in this article range from $59 to $699.

Cortech Super 2.0 Magnetic Tank Bag



Dads that go on longer rides know how crucial a good bag is. From storing water and snacks to smartphones and emergency items, a decent bag is a necessity. Cortech offers a few options for riders, though our favorite has to be the 12-liter magnetic tank bag. The 12-liter option is the perfect size for most riders, while the powerful magnets cling onto metal tanks without scratching the paint. For riders that don’t have a metal tank, Cortech also sells a strap-mounted version that’s more affordable.

Garmin Zumo 396 LMT-S Motorcycle GPS



If your dad is the kind of rider that enjoys finding new roads, the Garmin Zumo Motorcycle GPS is a great gift. While the display measures in at a relatively small 4.3 inches in length, it has HD resolution, which makes it easy to read. The display is also glove-friendly, and resistant to UV rays, harsh weather, and fuel vapors. The Garmin’s real treat for motorcycle riders is its “Adventurous Routing” option that helps them avoid highways and find hilly, windy roads.

Garmin Tire Pressure Monitor Sensor



Checking your bike’s tire pressure is one of the pre-ride checks a lot of riders complete before heading out. While it’s not particularly hard, it gets tiresome during warmer months when all your dad wants to do is get out and ride. For dads that already have a Garmin Zumo 390LM, Garmin’s tire pressure monitor sensor is a great buy. It allows riders to wirelessly monitor the tire pressure of up to four tires on the system’s display. These are super easy to install, only requiring a rider to replace the rubber or metal valves on your bike with with the Garmin unit. Garmin claims these are the smallest motorcycle tire pressure sensors on the market and come with a replaceable battery that can last up to 18 months.

Sena SMH-10 Bluetooth Headset



A decent Bluetooth headset is a must-have for any rider. If your dad’s late to get a Bluetooth headset, the Sena SMH-10 is a good choice because it’s packed with features. The SMH-10 allows users to make hands-free calls, listen to music, and hear GPS instructions. One of the niftier features includes being able to talk to passengers or other riders through intercom conversations. For dads who tend to go on rides with a lot of other riders, the SMH-10 will make outings more enjoyable.

GoPro HERO9 Black



Listening to your dad’s stories about epic rides is enjoyable, but they’d be far more heroic in video form. A GoPro HERO9 Black action camera isn’t exactly affordable, but it gives dads the ability to make videos to catalog journeys and share trips. The HERO9 Black is one of the newer cameras from GoPro, bringing 5K video, a 20-megapixel camera, and a 1.4-inch LCD screen with live preview.

Halley Helmet Stand



The majority of motorcycle riders tend to have more than one helmet, which can make storage a bit of a logistical nightmare. Instead of stuffing the helmets in the back of the garage or a closet, the Halley Helmet Stand will give your dad an upscale, minimalist way to display a helmet. The company claims that its spherical design is meant to create fewer pressure points inside the helmet, helping the lining maintain its original shape and reducing the risk of damage.

Drag Specialties Center Jack Scissor Lift Stand



Most dads would love to spend a weekend cleaning and tinkering on their motorcycle. Unfortunately, working on a motorcycle that’s resting on its jack stand isn’t that easy. The Drag Specialties Center Jack Scissor Lift Stand raises the motorcycle from the center, making it far easier to work on a motorcycle for hours. This lift stand can accommodate bikes that weigh up to 1,000 pounds and has a heat-treated hex drive and worm gear that allows users to raise the bike to the perfect height.

Kynsho Crossover Cowl



Sure, it’s hot now and a lot of motorcycle riders are out in t-shirts, but before you know it, the weather will change and temperatures will drop. When that happens, your dad will head out on the road, bundled up numerous layers in an attempt to stay warm. While high-quality leather jackets can keep a lot of the cold out, a Kynsho Crossover Cowl is another stylish way to stay warm during cold rides. The snap-closed cowl is designed to keep the wind off of a rider’s neck, but also looks stylish on a walk around town.

