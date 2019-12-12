The Long List of Made-in-America Gift Ideas for Men

Do those Christmas carols you’re hearing sound a little bit cheerier this year as you head out for your holiday shopping? (Or, let’s get real, as they play on your smart speaker while you’re ensconced on the couch with the remote in one hand and your iPhone in the other?) It’s because all those imported gifts managed to dodge the tariff bullet — at least so far — as deadlines and talks delayed the process, giving stores and customers a respite for the holiday season. Depending on how negotiations go, though, they may be in full force by early next year.

No matter where your opinions on that particular political hot potato land, we think it’s always important to support businesses made in the United States and their workers, so we’ve assembled just a few of our favorite American menswear suppliers here. Support doesn’t always come cheap, though, so act now while many products are on sale for the holidays. These pieces offer as much loyal style as they do genuine patriotism.

Gitman Vintage Regimental Stripe Camp Shirt

A suave camp collar shirt adds a bit of old Hollywood glamour to this soft cotton and Tencel-blend long-sleeved shirt. It’s perfect for the casual office, but it will also see you through many a holiday party. It’s cut and sewn in Gitman Bros.’ Ashland, Pennsylvania factory, where the designs are sourced and updated from archival styles. Tucked in, or worn out, it’s a perfect pairing with a classic cocktail.

Flint and Tinder American-Made Flannel

For a warm, weekend-in-the country vibe, try Flint and Tinder’s American classic flannel shirt, which is made in Los Angeles. The brand starts with 100% cotton fabric that’s double-brushed to be super soft, then goes formal with all the detailing of your favorite dress shirt, from a button-down collar to a back pleat. This “Beach Gingham” golden hue will look perfect with your favorite dark-wash jeans but looks equally awesome with a pair of trim-fit gray flannel pants.

Ball and Buck 6-Point Duck Cotton Pant

Made from duck cotton, a super sturdy and tightly woven canvas, in Los Angeles, these pants will last as long as you can maintain your waist size. They’re a classic straight-leg style with “shotgun shell” brass hardware. We love the camouflage print lining for secret style points. These are a great substitute for jeans, adding a low-key pop of color and a distinctive workwear vibe.

Joseph Abboud Jacket

This handsome jacket features a softly tailored silhouette that will make you look as great leading the new client pitch as it will when out doing dinner with a new date. Pair it with matching trousers for a head-to-toe coordinated look or play it down with jeans or chinos. It’s soft, olive-khaki hue also makes a nice transition from fall and winter dressing into early spring. Best of all, it’s made in Joseph Abboud’s New Bedford, Massachusetts factory.

Richer Poorer Pima Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

We love this T-shirt for its simplicity and minimalistic, neutral hues. The durable, super-soft Pima cotton and long sleeves mean it will be your cool weather fave. It’s a great layering piece with a flannel shirt or just great on its own, and it’s made in Los Angeles.

Dearborn Denim Jeans

The fit of these jeans is just about perfect with a straight leg, tapered a bit below the knee so they’re not too baggy, and a rise that hits right at the waistline. They’re great to pair with a sport coat and dress shirt for the office (which is why we like the dark wash) but do double-duty to show off your assets in the evening. A tiny bit of stretch for comfort, a Horween leather patch for class, and a gold leaf button for pizzazz complete the look. These jeans are crafted in the brand’s Chicago factory.

Smartwool Old Man Winter Socks

Hey, if we gotta deal with winter, we might as well embrace it. These over-the-calf socks feature so much of Smartwool’s unbeatable construction technology: Indestructawool for longer wear, 4-Degree fit, mesh ventilation zones, and the Virtually Seamless toe. Skier and artist Chris Benchetler’s graphic designs make them so fun you won’t want to hide them under your ski boots. All Smartwool products are made in the US of A.

Esquivel Boswell Boots

A buttery suede ankle boot will serve your wardrobe well on any occasion, looking particularly great with jeans, but also adding a little attitude to a trim-fit suit. The Boswell is George Esquivel’s handmade version of the classic … and it’s made in Southern California! The soft natural color and texture will break in over time like your favorite pair of jeans, adding character and getting even more comfortable.

Johnson Woolen Mills Hunting Coat

These days a bright red plaid coat is more appropriate for hunting for the latest farm-to-table restaurant than for hunting rabbits, so we like this extra-warm number made by Johnson Woolen Mills in Johnson, Vermont. Break it out for a blazing alternative to your neutral dress coat or classic puffer. Dress it up with a white cable-knit turtleneck or go full-on lumberjack with a plaid flannel shirt.

