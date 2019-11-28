All too often it’s nearly impossible to get up and out of bed. Beyond our mundane routines, we always need a new reason to start the day, something to look forward to, a reason to unveil ourselves from the warmth of that bedded cocoon. And because December and Christmas are approaching, an adult-oriented advent calendar should be waiting for you each day, over the course of either 24 or 12 days leading up to Christmas, with a hidden treasure. There is no telling what’s behind each door till you break the perforated seal, but the excitement and anticipation should help you drag yourself out of bed each morning.

Hot Sauce

Whether it be for you or your fiery friend, the Hot Sauce Advent Calendar is the perfect way to spice up the holidays and the redundant hot dish. With 25 different Christmas-themed bottles, there will surely be a flavor for you and all your family. And more enticing, with the peppered ingredients pulling from habaneros, Carolina reapers, ghost peppers, and even a Scotch bonnet, the gift you remember most from the holidays maybe your time spent on the porcelain throne.

Grooming

On the first day of Christmas, your true love gave to you a Technic Man’Stuff 12 Day Christmas Advent Calendar. Packed with Advent calendar-sized offerings of bath salts, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and other toiletry supplies, the Man’Stuff Advent calendar truly is the gift that keeps on giving. And with a very man-oriented box design, it will be the perfect addition to your man cave of a bachelor pad.

Marvel

An Advent calendar dedicated to the Marvel Universe? Best get your hands on one of these. The Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary is not only a countdown to Xmas, but a true timepiece, with 24 of your favorite Funko-fied Marvel characters to make each day better than the last. The toys may be tiny but by the time the 25th rolls around, you’ll be the victor of the end game until the eggnog clouds roll in.

Wine

The big man in red has checked his list twice by now, so why not be a little mischievous for the 12 days of Christmas? The Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar is packed with dark reds and bold whites. It’s a little sampling of some dark and light grapes to wash away the horror of the day and accompany a well-stoked fire.

Spirits

With 24 different spirits from the far stretches of the world, it’s almost as if Ole Saint Nick picked up a little something with each stop on his yearly flight. The Flaviar Spirits of the World Advent Calendar is filled with the best from the spirited corners of the world. Over the 24 days leading up to Christmas, expect to find whiskey, vodka, gin, and mezcal to bring some joyful cheer to your taste buds. The calendar is accompanied by a Glencairn glass, Flaviar coaster, and a tasting notes booklet to help you remember the flavors in case you open a few too many dates on the first night.

Beard Oils

To many, Christmas is a holiday built around a man with a huge beard, and with The Bearded Man Company Beard Oil Advent Calendar it’s only a matter of time before you’ve got the reins to the sleigh. Each day brings a little something new building up to the night you meet that special someone under the mistletoe. With 24 days of scented oil samples, there is no doubt your beard will be looking and smelling fresh well through the holiday season.

Whiskey

Twenty-four little bottles to keep that jolly belly warm and tingly are exactly what the Drinks by the Dram American Whiskey Advent Calendar has to offer. Each bottle is wax-sealed from some of the best American distilleries with the flavors of American oak to stuff the stockings. And through evenings with the family, in-laws, and any other events that come with the holiday season, the offering of American whiskey, bourbon, and rye will have you nestling up to Dasher, Dancer, and Prancer.

Coffee

The holidays can be tough on the body and soul with umpty million different gatherings you have to attend on top of your regularly scheduled programming. To get up and do it all over again the next day you need the Yawn Coffee Advent Calendar to caffeinate your life. With 24 individual packets of a variety of blends, it’s your coffee that you don’t have to share, but you may have to fight others off of it. Don’t fear the name because by no means will you Yawn after your first morning cup … and you’ve got 23 more to go.

Stuff

Can’t decide between coffee, beer, whiskey, grooming, or other man stuff? Then just go with the Original ManVent Advent Calendar. It’s 12 days of nuts, hot sauce, coffee, and exotic jerky. It truly is a surprise every morning, afternoon or evening of the 12 days of Christmas, not knowing what man-oriented delicacy you’ll unveil.

Beer

For those that have the I.D. to get through the front door, and aside from a pair of Kirkland jeans and a slice from the food court, the Costco Advent Calendar needs to make your next shopping list. The calendar is filled with 24 German imported beers, meaning from December 1 through December 24, it’s a fresh can of beer to tickle your tastebuds. This is an exclusive Advent calendar because, without the membership, an early gift from Santa may be the only way to get your hands on it.

