Even though you may spend more time with your girlfriend than anyone else on your gift list, buying a gift for her can be the toughest box to check off. There’s a lot of pressure on guys to get the perfect gifts for their girlfriend, and expectations can be high. Should it be romantic? Practical? Sentimental? Fun?

The truth is, any gift you give your girlfriend can be perfect as long as it comes from your heart. That said, we know buying girlfriends gifts is challenging, so we’ve put together a list of ideas. They span the gamut in terms of interests and prices, allowing you to suit your needs and find the best gift for your girlfriend.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC Headphones

If your girlfriend loves music, you can’t go wrong with giving her the ultimate listening experience. Apple AirPods may garner most of the attention and ad space when it comes to headphones and earbuds, but we think the Skullcandy Crusher ANC Personalized Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones blow any earbuds out of the water. These headphones are a full sensory experience.

In fact, they even have something called adjustable sensory bass, which is exactly what it sounds like—you actually feel the deep vibrations in your body. It elevates the listening experience to entirely new heights. There’s also digital active noise canceling to help her quiet the bustling world around her and make her own immersive listening environment, and an integrated Tile tracker so she doesn’t have to worry about losing her beloved headphones. The Skullcandy Crusher ANC has up to 24 hours of battery life and rapid charging, so she doesn’t have to wait long to enjoy her favorite beats again.

Blinks Game System

If your girlfriend likes party games of any type, she’ll become an immediate fan of Blinks (and you won’t mind playing along!). Blinks is the first smart tabletop game system. It has A.I.-powered intelligent game pieces that do everything from responding to your touch and communicating with each other to thinking for themselves. There are over 30 games on the system so far, and nine are included in the starter pack. Interestingly, the pieces know their own game, but they can also learn new games, and the games are modular so you can build onto your collection each time gifting season comes around! Examples of fun games in the starter pack are Pong, Astro Race, and Paintbrush. We think Blinks will be the best gift for bonding and taking a game night to new heights.

Jack Wolfskin Highloft Knit Mitten

Keep your girlfriend’s hands warm this winter so you can lock hands while you walk with the Jack Wolfskin Highloft Knit Mittens. These cozy mittens are lined with soft lambswool with an outer chunky knit. They are chic yet warm, cute yet cozy, and made with sustainable materials.

Disney+ Subscription

Tap into your girlfriend’s nostalgic side and encourage her to bring back the movies and shows of her childhood—along with new releases—with a Disney+ subscription. Streaming services are the gifts that keep on giving and can give you date-night-in entertainment options for months.

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Encourage your girlfriend to relax and unwind with the Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray. This high-quality bath tray is expandable to adjust to a variety of bath widths (29 ½ inches to 43 inches). Crafted from premium bamboo with a protective coating for lasting durability, this bathtub tray has all the design features your girlfriend could want, such as a book or tablet holder, candle or cup slot, a wine glass holder, phone slot, and a matching soap dish. She can soothe away the stresses of the day and enjoy a well-deserved bath more than ever before.

DIY Gift Kits Deluxe Bath Bomb Kit

Who doesn’t love a relaxing, fun bath with effervescent, aromatic bath bombs? Instead of just giving her a set of pre-made bath bombs, put the creative power in her hands with the DIY Gift Kits Deluxe Bath Bomb Kit. This kit includes everything she needs to make at least 12 cupcake mold bath bombs and includes eight pure essential oils. Scents include lavender, lemon, eucalyptus, grapefruit, rose geranium, marjoram, peppermint, and lime. She can even combine them to make her own unique blends, and there’s an aromatherapy guide along with the instructions so she can learn the best combos for her needs. Your girlfriend is sure to have fun while making the bath bombs and then enjoying a relaxing and indulgent experience enjoying them—a gift that gives twice.

Boxxle Box Wine Dispenser

If your girlfriend likes wine, consider the Boxxle Box Wine Dispenser as a unique wine gift. This is a perfect gift to help her enjoy wine and save money. She can buy boxed wine, which is cheaper, and then put the wine from the box into the Boxxie Box Wine Dispenser. Then, whether she’s having a wine night with her girlfriends, a romantic dinner with you, or just wants to enjoy her glass with the occasional meal, the Boxxie dispenser will keep the wine fresh for six weeks. It’s an elegant, cost-savings way to enjoy wine with no waste, and is constructed from stainless steel for lasting durability.

My Sheets Rock Regulator Sheets

Make bedtime a luxurious experience with the My Sheets Rock Regulator Sheets. Sustainably made with 100% bamboo rayon, these sophisticated, buttery smooth sheets are designed to maintain cooler temperatures (3-4 degrees cooler and 50% less humidity), wick away moisture, and minimize odor for a blissfully comfortable sleep. They will make her feel like the queen she is to you, and they come in nearly every color imaginable.

You Are My Compass Necklace

Jewelry makes a classic gift for girlfriends, but most jewelry is quite expensive. This necklace may not have exquisite gemstones or precious metals, yet it is about as romantic and sentimental as it comes. The handcrafted pendant is an adorable navigational compass accompanied by an inscription card noting, “You are my compass. Life takes you to unexpected places. I’m so glad it did. It took me to you.” The necklace is nickel-free and hypoallergenic and comes on a nice chain.

Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket Throw

Keep your girlfriend warm and cozy with the Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket Throw. The blanket has the silkiest minky texture and four heat settings so she can customize the temperature she wants. It is fluffy, warm, machine-washable, and will be perfect for cuddles together or for keeping her warm when you’re not around.

