It’s practically winter — or at least it feels like winter — in much of the country right now. Unless you’re lucky enough to live in Hawaii, you’re probably already dealing with cold winter nights. Extra bedding is essential, but even the best blankets can only do so much. If you or your significant other is perpetually cold, you need something more. Here are our picks for the best electric heated blankets for keeping you toasty warm this winter.

Best Overall: Sunbeam Quilted Fleece Heated Blanket

Sunbeam makes some of the best throw blankets and heating pads on the market. But, for our money, you can’t beat the brand’s heated blankets for serious winter warmth. Its signature heated blanket is made of a buttery soft quilted fleece that’s warm and comfortable even when it’s unplugged. Switched on, it delivers heat in five distinct settings, and the integrated Thermofine wiring is smart enough to detect and adjust the amount of heat on the fly. Plus, it’s washable and available in four standard mattress sizes.

Most Stylish: Woolrich Brewster Heated Throw Blanket

For most heated electric blankets, style is secondary (or non-existent). Woolrich’s Brewster Heated Throw Blanket, however, adds a bit of lakehouse-inspired pizazz with a handful of available plaid patterns. It not only looks great, but three heat settings allow for a range of comfort options. At 60 inches by 70 inches, it’s also generously sized to work great as a legit bed blanket or an oversized sofa throw.

Best Splurge: Micro Flannel Electric Heated Blanket

If money is no object, Micro Flannel’s Quilted Top Electric Heated Blanket packs just about every feature imaginable into a single package. The ultra-durable micro flannel fabric is pill-proof, shrink-proof, and fade-resistant — all with a down alternative fiber for extra warmth. Built-in tech includes 10 heat settings and a programmable timer. The queen- and king-sized models also offer dual temperature zones and controllers so each person can dial in their preferred heat setting.

Best Reversible: Sunbeam Reversible Heated Throw Blanket

This reversible heated throw blanket from Sunbeam offers the versatility of two blankets in one. The first side is made of ultra-soft sherpa material, while the second is plush RoyalMink. Either way, it’s arguably the softest heated blanket on the market. Three heat settings allow for dialing in your exact level of comfort via the built-in controller. Plus, it’s machine washable and dryer safe, making it an excellent choice for families and pet owners.

Best Heated Blanket With Foot Pockets: Degrees of Comfort Heated Blanket with Foot Pocket

The foot pocket might be the greatest new feature for blankets since the invention of, well, the heated blanket. Degrees of Comfort’s aptly named Micro-Plush Heated Blanket with Foot Pocket combines the best of both worlds. With your feet tucked neatly into the sewn-in foot pouches, it’s incredibly warm, even when switched off. But plug it in, and it’s a whole new level of winter warmth. The 6-foot-long power cord is also perfectly positioned to ensure it’s not poking you in the legs all night long.

Best High-Tech Heated Blanket: Sunbeam LoftTec Wi-Fi Connected Heated Blanket

Everything is internet-connected these days, right down to the lowly heated blanket. Sunbeam’s LoftTec Wi-Fi Connected Heated Blanket boasts all the same features as many of the brand’s best heated blankets, like plush fabric, an auto-off safety timer, and more heat settings than you could ever need. But this model is also controllable from any room of your house with its own programmable app and voice-enabled Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa capability. Built-in scheduling functionality even allows for pre-heating the blanket before you plan to use it.

Best for Car Camping: RoadPro 12-Volt Heated Travel Blanket

Winter camping can be a challenge, but it’s a lot easier with the right gear. RoadPro’s Heated Travel Blanket runs off a standard 12V outlet, so you can keep toasty warm overnight even while camping in your car. There are no fancy features, controllers, or built-in thermostats with this one; simply plug it in and tuck in to it. Pro tip: Anytime your car isn’t running (like when you’re parked at a campground), this blanket is best used with a portable power pack to avoid killing your car’s main battery.

Best Portable: Cozee Battery-Operated Heated Blanket

Of course, heated blankets require electricity, which typically means being plugged into a wall or car outlet. Cozee’s unique Heated Blanket instead runs off an included battery pack, so you can take it anywhere: Camping, tailgating, or even chilly days at the beach. It’s designed to heat up in only five minutes and run for more than five hours. It’s also weather-resistant, so you needn’t worry about taking it outdoors.

