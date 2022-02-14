Few people have been working in Hollywood longer than Kurt Russell. Russell was a child star in the 1970s and managed a fairly seamless transition into movie stardom following his success in the world of Disney. In the years since, Russell has built a brand for himself that combines a goofy, broad persona with all the humanity required to deliver great performances. Russell is not regarded as one of the great actors of his era, but he is undoubtedly one of the great movie stars.
Russell may be most famous for his collaborations with director John Carpenter, and there’s good reason for that acclaim. Even so, Russell has done consistently great work for years and has proven that age does not have to mean you become irrelevant. He’s made great movies across a wide variety of genres, but these are the very best ones that you can stream right now.
The Thing (1982)
Big Trouble in Little China (1986)
Escape from New York (1981)
Miracle (2004)
Tombstone (1993)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
Used Cars (1980)
The Hateful Eight (2015)
Swing Shift (1984)
The production of Swing Shift may not have been the smoothest process in the world (director Jonathan Demme had his name removed from the credits after it was added without his approval), but the movie gets bonus points for being real-life couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s first on-screen pairing. Russell plays a mechanic at a local airplane factory during World War II who has been declared unfit for service. When his character falls for Hawn’s, sparks fly until Hawn’s husband returns from the war. The love triangle is fizzy and filled with life, and although the movie isn’t perfect, Russell is excellent in it.
Furious 7 (2015)
