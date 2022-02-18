10 Black History Movies for Kids to Watch Right Now

Black History Month is an important recognition of the ways that Black culture has shaped American history. Many parents want to address this history with their children, but may struggle with exactly how to broach such a delicate, painful topic without introducing anything too adult. There are certainly plenty of ways to handle the topic with children, but one of the best is to show them a movie.
The movies on this list are all age-appropriate for children, and some of them are explicitly historical. Others are a little bit less directly related to Black history in America, but have valuable lessons for how to get young children thinking about race in their everyday lives. Whether it’s explicitly historical or not, each one of these movies has plenty to offer this Black History Month.
Hidden Figures (2016)
The Princess and the Frog (2009)
Soul (2020)
Remember the Titans (2000)
42 (2013)
Zootopia (2016)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
Hairspray (2007)
The Great Debaters (2007)
