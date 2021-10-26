Thanks to its acquisition of properties like Marvel and Star Wars, Disney isn’t exactly cash-strapped at the moment. The entertainment company has become one of the most dominant in the world, and that’s led them to deliver a bunch of new films and TV series. Disney has also entered the world of streaming thanks to Disney+, which at first glance may seem like the only streaming service the company offers. The Disney streaming bundle may be the only service that bears the Disney name, but the company also owns ESPN+ and Hulu, and through the Disney bundle, you can access all three of those streaming services for one price. Here are the best reasons why that service may be the only one you actually need.

1. It’s a Crazy-Good Deal

Perhaps the best reason to use the Disney bundle is that it provides you with access to three streaming services for $14 a month. That’s three services for less than the price of a monthly Netflix or HBO Max subscription, and it’s also just a little more than the cost of an average movie ticket in America. There are cheaper subscription services out there, of course, but few of them give you the wide array of offerings that are available if you subscribe to the Disney bundle.

2. You Can Upgrade Your Hulu Account

At the $14 price point, your Hulu subscription will still come with ads. That’s certainly not the end of the world, but it may be annoying to some users who want to get a more seamless, ad-free streaming experience. If that’s what you’re looking for, you have the option to upgrade your Hulu account to an ad-free experience, and the price point still comes in at just $20. Both Disney+ and ESPN+ are already ad-free, so that means each service costs less than $7 a month.

3. Hulu Has a Deep Bench of Great Shows

Although Netflix has become somewhat ubiquitous as a stand-in for streaming services more generally, if you’re looking to rewatch old TV content, there’s probably no better place to look than Hulu. In addition to Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Normal People, and The Great, they are also home to many of the shows that air on FX, as well as a vast array of legacy series that deserve to be revisited. Everything from Lost to 30 Rock to Key & Peele is available to watch, meaning you’re never going to run out of great shows to binge on.

4. You Get Plenty of Live Sports

In addition to all the movies, TV shows, and documentaries you could want, the Disney bundle also offers a pretty wide array of sports content. ESPN+ is an entire channel dedicated to sports, and it features some live games and UFC fights as well as plenty of archival content and documentaries about some of the biggest names in sports. If you’re really interested in live TV, though, you can also upgrade your Hulu subscription so that it includes sports. Hulu’s live TV offer features a 7-day free trial followed by three months at $55 a month before the fee jumps to its standard $65 a month.

5. Disney+ Offers Many of the Biggest New Shows

Hulu may have a deeper bench of shows that span the history of TV, but the Disney streaming bundle has many of the buzziest series being released period. The Mandalorian has given the Star Wars franchise its first hugely successful TV series, with the promise of more on the way, and Disney+ series such as Loki and WandaVision have proven that Marvel can be just as much of a phenomenon on the small screen as it is in theaters. Disney certainly doesn’t have a monopoly on the biggest TV shows of the year, but if you’re looking to keep up with some of the biggest franchises in the world right now, Disney+ is the best place to do that.

6. All the Movies You Could Possibly Want

Between Hulu and Disney+, there’s a fairly deep catalog of movies to explore as well. Disney+ has also offered the option to watch some of their biggest titles, including many Marvel movies, at home for a premium price. If you’re not looking to drop any extra cash, though, there are plenty of Disney+ movies that come free with a Disney bundle subscription. Disney+ has an array of older Disney classics, as well as virtually every Marvel and Star Wars title. Hulu, meanwhile, has a much more eclectic roster of titles, many of which are well worth your time.

