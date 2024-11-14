The move is part of Disney's broader effort to consolidate its various streaming services

Disney is about to make a subscription to Disney+ even more enticing. Reporting suggests that Disney+ will add a new tile to the streaming service beginning in December that has content from ESPN. The company will reportedly add some live sporting events as well as some ESPN shows to Disney+, even for those who don’t subscribe to ESPN+.

The change will be implemented on Dec. 4, and the new title will allow people who subscribe to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ “full access to all of the ESPN+ sports content they love while inside Disney+, similar to the experience we offer bundle subscribers with Hulu on Disney+,” CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston said in commentary provided with the September quarterly results.

Recommended Videos

Even if you don’t subscribe to ESPN+, though, Disney is planning to add the tile to entice them to subscribe. “We will also make select ESPN content available to all Disney+ subscribers, including certain live sports events and games, as well as studio shows, series and documentaries,” Iger and Johnston explained.

The move is just the latest step toward consolidating all of Disney’s content on Disney+. Hulu content is also available on Disney+ for those who subscribe to both services.

Disney is also planning to launch a standalone ESPN streaming service in 2025, which will include all of the content that airs on ESPN, as well as some additional content. If you subscribe to ESPN Flagship, which will be the name of the new service, and Disney+, you will get access to all of the content through Disney+. ESPN Flagship does not currently have a subscription price.