Seth Rogen takes on Hollywood in Apple TV+’s The Studio: Everything you need to know

Seth Rogen has been one of the world’s most famous and popular comedic actors going back almost 20 years. From collaborations with James Franco to his superhero renaissance in recent years, Rogen finds ways to change up his schtick while remaining culturally relevant with a firm understanding of the contemporary pulse of funny. While his humor may not be for everyone, it’s unlikely you haven’t at least seen one movie or show in which Rogen has featured.

His latest effort, The Studio, is coming to Apple TV+ in 2025 and features a slew of celebrity cameos and guest appearances. The Apple TV+ press site gives a good synopsis of what’s to come. “In ‘The Studio,’ Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.”

Who is starring in The Studio on Apple TV+?

Seth Rogen – Rogen is always very introspective and likes dealing with the meta side of the movie industry. The Studio will put Rogen in a position to ponder what is ailing the industry at the moment through the eyes of the show’s protagonist, Matt Remick. Rogen has previously starred in huge films such as Superbad, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, This Is the End, and Pineapple Express.

Catherine O’Hara – O’Hara’s character has not been revealed yet but she appears to be the female lead of the series. She has become of the most prominent film and television actors of the last 30 years with starring turns in Home Alone, Beetlejuice, Schitt’s Creek, and so much more. She features in the trailer as a sounding board for Matt Remick. Maybe she’s someone who also works at the company.

Katheryn Hahn – Hahn is most famous recently for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Appearances in WandaVision and Agatha All Along have made her iconic in the superhero fandom, but she’s a TV veteran through and through. Crossing Jordan, Parks and Recreation, and Tiny Beautiful Things litter her resume quite impressively.

Ike Barinholtz – Barinholtz has accomplished a lot in his acting career as a supporting performer. The Mindy Project and The Afterparty are where you have probably seen him most recently if you are a fan of modern TV comedy.

Chase Sui Wonders – Wonders is the fresh face in the cast. She appeared in Generation and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, but The Studio will give her a big platform to expand her career and work in the comedy genre.

Bryan Cranston – When talking about a TV Mount Rushmore of legendary figures, Bryan Cranston’s name would be etched in stone throughout the 21st century. Cranston possesses the pinnacle performance of the antihero era, masterfully depicting Walter White in Breaking Bad. He hasn’t appeared in a lot of television since the AMC series ended, but he recently played the lead role in the Showtime drama Your Honor which gained a new life on Netflix this year. Cranston appears to be playing a sleazy TV executive in The Studio.

Other big names that will be making guest appearances as themselves include Martin Scorsese, Zac Efron, Charlize Theron, and Ron Howard.

Is there a trailer for The Studio?

The Studio — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

The Studio does have a teaser trailer recently released by Apple TV+. The clip montage lasts a little more than one minute and gives viewers a chance to see the chaotic world Rogen has created for his character as he adjusts to life as a movie studio executive in a tug-of-war with his colleagues for power and creative liberties. Bryan Cranston’s character sums up the plight of Matt Remick very well when he tells the newest boss of Continental Studios that “we don’t make artsy, fartsy films. We make movies. MOVIES.” Hollywood has become self-aware of how financial situations, big-wig CEOs, and others who have no business making decisions about films still seem to butt their way into the equation. The Studio will attempt to lift the curtain on the corruption of the movie-making business, and Rogen’s experience and control in this project will surely be an asset in this quest.

When does The Studio release on Apple TV+?

The first two episodes of The Studio will come out on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025. After that, you can expect a new episode every week until the season finale on May 21, 2025. There will be a total of ten episodes in the first season of The Studio.