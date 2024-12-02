 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Seth Rogen takes on Hollywood in Apple TV+’s The Studio: Everything you need to know

Catherine O'Hara, Bryan Cranston, and others will accompany Seth Rogen

By
seth rogen apple tv plus show the studio key art cropped
Apple TV+ / Apple

Seth Rogen has been one of the world’s most famous and popular comedic actors going back almost 20 years. From collaborations with James Franco to his superhero renaissance in recent years, Rogen finds ways to change up his schtick while remaining culturally relevant with a firm understanding of the contemporary pulse of funny. While his humor may not be for everyone, it’s unlikely you haven’t at least seen one movie or show in which Rogen has featured.

His latest effort, The Studio, is coming to Apple TV+ in 2025 and features a slew of celebrity cameos and guest appearances. The Apple TV+ press site gives a good synopsis of what’s to come. “In ‘The Studio,’ Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.”

Recommended Videos

We have everything you need to know about The Studio right here, from teaser trailers to the cast list and release date.

Related

Who is starring in The Studio on Apple TV+?

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad.
AMC

Seth Rogen – Rogen is always very introspective and likes dealing with the meta side of the movie industry. The Studio will put Rogen in a position to ponder what is ailing the industry at the moment through the eyes of the show’s protagonist, Matt Remick. Rogen has previously starred in huge films such as Superbad, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, This Is the End, and Pineapple Express.

Catherine O’Hara – O’Hara’s character has not been revealed yet but she appears to be the female lead of the series. She has become of the most prominent film and television actors of the last 30 years with starring turns in Home Alone, Beetlejuice, Schitt’s Creek, and so much more. She features in the trailer as a sounding board for Matt Remick. Maybe she’s someone who also works at the company.

Katheryn Hahn – Hahn is most famous recently for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Appearances in WandaVision and Agatha All Along have made her iconic in the superhero fandom, but she’s a TV veteran through and through. Crossing Jordan, Parks and Recreation, and Tiny Beautiful Things litter her resume quite impressively.

Ike Barinholtz – Barinholtz has accomplished a lot in his acting career as a supporting performer. The Mindy Project and The Afterparty are where you have probably seen him most recently if you are a fan of modern TV comedy.

Chase Sui Wonders – Wonders is the fresh face in the cast. She appeared in Generation and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, but The Studio will give her a big platform to expand her career and work in the comedy genre.

Bryan Cranston – When talking about a TV Mount Rushmore of legendary figures, Bryan Cranston’s name would be etched in stone throughout the 21st century. Cranston possesses the pinnacle performance of the antihero era, masterfully depicting Walter White in Breaking Bad. He hasn’t appeared in a lot of television since the AMC series ended, but he recently played the lead role in the Showtime drama Your Honor which gained a new life on Netflix this year. Cranston appears to be playing a sleazy TV executive in The Studio.

Other big names that will be making guest appearances as themselves include Martin Scorsese, Zac Efron, Charlize Theron, and Ron Howard.

Is there a trailer for The Studio?

The Studio — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

The Studio does have a teaser trailer recently released by Apple TV+. The clip montage lasts a little more than one minute and gives viewers a chance to see the chaotic world Rogen has created for his character as he adjusts to life as a movie studio executive in a tug-of-war with his colleagues for power and creative liberties. Bryan Cranston’s character sums up the plight of Matt Remick very well when he tells the newest boss of Continental Studios that “we don’t make artsy, fartsy films. We make movies. MOVIES.” Hollywood has become self-aware of how financial situations, big-wig CEOs, and others who have no business making decisions about films still seem to butt their way into the equation. The Studio will attempt to lift the curtain on the corruption of the movie-making business, and Rogen’s experience and control in this project will surely be an asset in this quest.

When does The Studio release on Apple TV+?

The Apple TV Plus Logo
Apple

The first two episodes of The Studio will come out on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025. After that, you can expect a new episode every week until the season finale on May 21, 2025. There will be a total of ten episodes in the first season of The Studio.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
8 thrilling shows to watch if you’re a fan of The Lincoln Lawyer
What to watch after Mickey Haller's legal adventures
Mad Men double breasted

The legal drama is one of the most well-worn genres in television. From the days of Perry Mason to the current reboot of Matlock, it seems people never get sick of watching lawyers take down the criminals . . . or commit the wrongdoings themselves. The Lincoln Lawyer is the latest in the long legacy of dramas set in the courtroom or adjacent to it. The Netflix series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as a downtrodden attorney who must make his law practice work with no office but rather the comfy confines of a luxury SUV.

The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a series of novels by Michael Connelly. Matthew McConaughey previously starred in a film adaptation of the same story in 2011. If you've exhausted all of the material in the world, from the books to the third season of the show that recently finished, we have you covered. These legal dramas are full of interesting characters, thrilling storylines, and fascinating twists that are even better than those presented in the aforementioned Netflix hit!

Read more
December’s top picks: What to stream on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has an impressive library that includes great movies and shows
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful way, but in the years since Apple TV Plus launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows, and it picked up a Best Picture Oscar on top of that.
What's even more impressive is that these Apple TV shows and movies run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it knows how to tell pretty interesting stories, too. These Apple TV movies and shows are the cream of the crop and the best on this streaming service.
If you're looking for more great stuff to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney+.

Masters of the Air (2024)

Read more
‘The Rings of Power’ season 3: Everything we know so far
The series has become one of the most divisive shows on TV among its fans
Charlie Vickers in Rings of Power

Season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has wrapped, and given how long it took for us to get it, fans are already wondering when we might see season 3. The series, which is set thousands of years before the events of the Peter Jackson films, is one of Amazon Prime Video's biggest investments, and it's one the company definitely wants to see succeed.

Given the fact that the show is now done with its second season, we're offering you a rundown of everything we know so far about the third, including what the plot might be, when it might be released, and whether it's even been renewed at all.
Has Rings of Power been renewed for season 3?

Read more