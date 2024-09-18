 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Will there be a Beetlejuice 3?

Beetlejuice 3 has not been greenlit, and it may never be.

By
Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
Warner Bros.

It took several decades for the team behind Beetlejuice to finally come up with a sequel. Now that they have, though, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has turned into a box office phenomenon, and introduced an entire new generation to its titular character. Following the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, many are naturally wondering whether the movie will get some sort of sequel.

The money may lead you to believe that a sequel is coming, but director Tim Burton seems fairly uninterested.

Recommended Videos

“I don’t know. That would make me sound like William Castle or something – ‘the biggest, the greatest, the most fabulous motion picture since Glen or Glenda!’ I hope for the best, really. I just feel good this was done in the spirit and feeling of the original. However the movie does, it was a very good experience for me in that way,” Burton told Screen Rantreferencing the legendary director William Castle, who was known for making gimmicky horror movies.

For now, then, it seems Burton is averse to the idea of making another sequel, and throughout his career, he has avoided sequels almost entirely with the exception of Batman Returns. Of course, if the movie makes enough money, Warner Bros. might not be all that concerned about finding someone to come in and replace him.

For now, though, now third film has been greenlit, and it seems distinctly possible that this could be the end of the road for the character. After all, Michael Keaton is no longer the young man he was during the first film.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Tim Burton lowered the budget on ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ to ensure the film got a theatrical release
The movie has now made an incredible amount at the box office.
Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Although most critics agree it doesn't live up to the original classic, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been an undeniable box office sensation since it was released in early September. The movie outgrossed the first installment in its opening weekend, and has now made more than $250 million worldwide.

According to reporting in The New York Times, ideas for a sequel had been kicking around Hollywood for some time, and one of the more recent ideas was to create a movie that would go directly to Warner Bros. streaming service Max. The budget for the movie was at one time roughly $147 million due largely to "star salaries and producer fees," but director Tim Burton actually squeezed the budget so that the movie would get an exclusive release in theaters.

Read more
One ‘Yellowstone’ castmember says the show has a ‘perfect ending’
The show's final batch of episodes has been delayed for more than a year
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in Yellowstone

Over the course of its run as one of the most popular shows in America, Yellowstone has had its fair share of tumult. The show is returning for what is supposed to be its final season (although there have been rumors of more) without its central star, Kevin Costner.

Costner left the series over scheduling conflicts, and in spite of his absence, the cast and crew are still doing their part to get fans excited about the final season.

Read more
Gladiator 2: Everything we know so far
The movie is set more than 20 years after the first film
Paul Mescal in Gladiator II.

Now that we've returned to the world of Dune, Gladiator 2 may be the biggest sequel coming in 2024. The movie, which comes more than 20 years after the Oscar-winning original, has already been the subject of controversy, thanks in large part to the Jay-Z song used in the movie's first trailer.

Ridley Scott has returned to direct the sequel and is describing the movie as one of the "best things" he's ever made. Whether that's all talk or is actually true remains to be seen, but we've got a rundown of everything you need to know about the sequel, including what the movie is actually about.
What is the plot of Gladiator 2?

Read more