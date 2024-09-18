Beetlejuice 3 has not been greenlit, and it may never be.

It took several decades for the team behind Beetlejuice to finally come up with a sequel. Now that they have, though, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has turned into a box office phenomenon, and introduced an entire new generation to its titular character. Following the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, many are naturally wondering whether the movie will get some sort of sequel.

The money may lead you to believe that a sequel is coming, but director Tim Burton seems fairly uninterested.

Recommended Videos

“I don’t know. That would make me sound like William Castle or something – ‘the biggest, the greatest, the most fabulous motion picture since Glen or Glenda!’ I hope for the best, really. I just feel good this was done in the spirit and feeling of the original. However the movie does, it was a very good experience for me in that way,” Burton told Screen Rant, referencing the legendary director William Castle, who was known for making gimmicky horror movies.

For now, then, it seems Burton is averse to the idea of making another sequel, and throughout his career, he has avoided sequels almost entirely with the exception of Batman Returns. Of course, if the movie makes enough money, Warner Bros. might not be all that concerned about finding someone to come in and replace him.

For now, though, now third film has been greenlit, and it seems distinctly possible that this could be the end of the road for the character. After all, Michael Keaton is no longer the young man he was during the first film.