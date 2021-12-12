The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Advent calendars are officially counting down the days to the big holidays. Office parties, family get-togethers, and friend shindigs are right around the corner. Need to figure out what to bring? The Manual has got you covered. Especially when it comes to easy, fun White Elephant gifts. Here are just a few options to offer you some shopping direction.

Mini Bowling Set Table Top Bowling Game

What sport is better when you’re stuck inside in the winter than bowling? The Mini Bowling Set fits right into White Elephant guidelines and is guaranteed to tickle someone’s present-receiving fancy.

This simple distraction will decorate any office desk and be an instant, in-demand hit at your White Elephant party. Almost 11 inches long and featuring a mini ramp for the steel ball to launch into 10 mini pins, the game can be enjoyed anywhere that some competitive interaction is needed — at the kitchen table, in front of a cabin fire, and behind a computer screen.

Get one now before someone beats you to it.

LightSaber Chopsticks

Be the most popular party gifter by lighting up someone’s holidays with these Star Wars-themed utensils. Any stir fry might become a Bantha steak stir fry with lightsaber chopsticks and, at $11, you don’t break the elephant bank.

LED-lit and powered by three, screw-in LR41 camera batteries, these utensils come in five colors. You can even cheat over the budget a bit with two-pair to create instant Jedi allies/mortal enemies.

Make sure to tell the lucky winners that these chopsticks need to be handled with care. Immersing them in water will short the circuitry, so they can only be hand washed.

This White Elephant gift will steal the show before launching into hyperspace.

Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker

Arriving in subtle charcoal, the Amazon Echo Dot can rock and bump out any indoor or outdoor activity. Enliven any project or party with this voice-controlled Smart Speaker with Alexa. And at $20, this half-off speaker won’t last long.

Ask Alexa for any music information, or infotainment. Need to ring someone as you’re getting ready to go out? Call almost anyone with the Echo Dot. Tell the lights to shut off as you walk out the door with compatible smart home devices voice-activation.

This highly rated, Smartphone companionable Smart Speaker will only be on the shelves for a few days. Get your White Elephant shopping done early with the Amazon Echo Dot, the best $20 gift at the party.

Granitestone Diamond Blue Sandwich Maker

The Granitestone Diamond Blue Sandwich Maker is a respectful nod to sandwich makers of old that only required a plug and a loaded sammy ready to go. Now at Walmart.com for $19, this classic design in a new body will sell fast.

The diamond and mineral plates shape up to two perfect triangle-halved two sandwiches in minutes. Just heat it up, close it up, and serve it up from an ultra nonstick copper surface. Indicator lights will let you know when sandwiches are ready. The slick insides don’t even require butter or oil, which makes cleaning up an easy wipe.

A cool-touch locking handle ensures safe use and easy transport. Compact and portable, this is the ultimate gift for the utilitarian man or woman at the White Elephant party. Get the Granitestone Diamond Blue Sandwich Maker, with a five-year limited guarantee, now at Walmart.com.

Stainless Steel Men’s Knot Design Cuff Links

For the sneaky good gift, throw these stainless steel men’s knotted cufflinks in the White Elephant pile.

Cufflinks up any type of men’s game and with steel knots, there’s a classic look that can’t go wrong. Weighing eight grams and measuring eight millimeters by eight millimeters, the links are a perfect size to attract subtle attention.

Made from stainless steel and attached with classic hinged clasps, this is a classy yet corny gift idea, excellent for any regifting party. At just over $17, and you can avoid overpaying for these high-polish White Elephant gifts by picking them up at Overstock.com now.

The North Face Waffle Beanie

There are a multitude of options at REI for the outdoors-loving elephant and elephants. For maximum White Elephant impact, you can’t go wrong with a heritage orange North Face waffle beanie.

North Face makes a deep-fit beanie out of warm, waffle-knit fabric that warms up cold beans in the fall, winter, and spring. Made from soft acrylic knit fabric, this North Face hat keeps your head and body warm in a classic outdoors style. One size fits all, and this winter hat will go on anyone who likes a warm orange protector from the weather.

L.L.Bean Classic Tumbler

You can be assured that Todd Snyder offers classic style, even in its accessories. The 18-ounce, matte black, L.L. Bean classic coffee tumbler is no exception.

The vacuum-insulated, all-weather steel cup is a pragmatic White Elephant choice for both cold and hot beverages. Whoever scores this glass gets to stay classy around the campsite, in backyards, at the park, and on the ride into work. The L.L. Bean glass fits almost all situations, is snug in most car cup holders, and will be a popular choice for the eagle-eyed White Elephant participant.

