10 Best Family Christmas Pajamas for Matching Holiday Cheer

There are plenty of popular Christmas traditions: Decorating a Christmas tree, making a gingerbread house, hanging stockings, singing carols, sending Christmas cards to loved ones, leaving cookies and milk for Santa, adorning your home with Christmas lights, the list could go on and on. Some traditions date back decades—if not more—while other trends have only taken over like wildfire in recent years. Along with ugly Christmas sweaters, wearing matching family Christmas pajamas has become a fun fad now integral to Christmas Eve and Christmas morning traditions in many homes across the country.

Matching family Christmas pajamas are perfect for family photos and Christmas cards, Christmas Eve snuggles together, and festive Christmas morning gatherings around the tree. Below, we share our picks for the 10 best matching family Christmas pajama sets for the most lighthearted, jolly, memorable Christmas.

PajamaGram Christmas Stripe Matching Family Pajamas

PajamaGram is arguably the go-to Mecca for cozy, fun, cutesy pajamas any time of year, so it’s no surprise that many of our favorite matching festive Christmas pajamas for the whole family are from this trusted brand. This Christmas stripe set features soft, snug-fit candy striped pants with options for red or green cotton jersey tops with vintage holiday prints. The colors pop and strike a balance between classy and cutesy. You can even outfit your pup in matching pajamas as well.

Shelry Family Matching Pajamas

For a more affordable foray into the matching family Christmas pajamas world, consider some of the cutesy prints from Shelry. This snowman set, for example, features a silky snowman face on the long-sleeved jersey top and little snowmen and evergreen trees as an all-over print on the pants. Shelry Family Matching Christmas Jammies are made from 100% organic cotton. It is double-brushed and woven to have a super soft and warm feel. You can even outfit your pets in matching bandanas and there are pajamas for dolls as well.

PajamaGram Christmas Lights Family Pajamas

While some festive matching Christmas pajamas sets are themed but have different graphics for each family member, these snug-fitting PajamaGram matching PJs feature identical all-over Christmas-light patterns on everyone’s set—you’ll truly look like a united family clan. The ankle and wrist cuffs are soft and comfortable as well.

Burt’s Bees Family Jammies Matching Holiday Organic PJs

Burt’s Bees is known for their high-quality organic products for babies and families, and these organic festive Christmas pajamas for the whole family have all of the high-quality, premium materials and construction we’ve come to know, with the lightheartedness of novelty matching graphics. These evergreen tree family pajamas are great for sensitive skin and are luxuriously soft yet durable, all while being super cute.

Family Snowman Christmas Pajamas

The Family Snowman Christmas Pajamas are another inexpensive set of novelty family Christmas pajamas. They are snug-fitting and feature tagless, soft cotton. Everyone’s pajamas match perfectly for truly identical festive PJs.

PajamaGram Family Flannel Christmas PJs

If your family would like a more traditional flannel print and buttoned pajamas, consider the PajamaGram Family Flannel Christmas Pajamas. With sizes and sets available for adults, children, toddlers, babies, and dogs, these soft flannel pajamas are both well-made and sharp-looking. Less cutesy than they are classy, flannel matching pajamas are also a great way to show your family unity on the holiday.

Muyise Matching Reindeer Jumpsuit Family PJs

If you’re looking for over-the-top cutesy matching family Christmas pajamas, you can’t go wrong with a hooded onesie reindeer suit. These one-piece jumpsuits are soft and warm and feature a front zipper. They are available in sizes apt for the whole family and would certainly make for a memorable family photo.

PajamaGram St. Nick Matching Family Pajamas

For the St. Nick lovers, this PajamaGram matching set sports graphics of the jolly icon himself. Adult pajamas have St. Nick’s face and the pajamas for kids have St. Nick toting his iconic bag of presents. The super-soft pants are covered with St. Nick graphics to really scream Christmas. The PajamaGram St. Nick Matching Family Pajamas are comfortable, soft, and perfect for family pictures.

Lazy One Flapjacks Matching Christmas Pajamas

These Lazy One Flapjacks are cozy one-piece footie pajamas with neat evergreen trees on a sophisticated gray background. They look classy yet fun and are made from 100% cotton with a soft and fuzzy texture. Warmer than many of the other matching family Christmas pajamas, these bodysuit PJs are perfect for cozying up together and watching a favorite Christmas movie.

PajamaGram Holiday Grinch Family Christmas Pajamas

The Grinch is certainly a household favorite for many families, and these PajamaGram Holiday Grinch Family Christmas Pajamas allow the whole family to get in on the fun. The pants are loose-fitting and double brushed for extra softness. They feature an all-over Grinch graphic while the long-sleeved jersey top has a central graphic of his mischievous grin.

