When it comes to humorous, festive Christmas apparel, ugly Christmas sweaters tend to steal the spotlightf but Christmas pajamas play a starring role for many guys as well. Though you may not have the opportunity to sport your jolly Christmas pajamas at a work party or holiday gathering with friends, they can be a special way to enjoy the Christmas season at home with your family.

Wearing matching family Christmas pajamas is a growing trend, but even if everyone in your home has their own unique set of Christmas duds, just the fact that you can slip into something particularly festive for the magic of Christmas is a fun way to go all in on the holiday. After all, Christmas only comes once a year. With that in mind, we scoured the best pajamas to wear for the holidays. Our top picks are a totally fun, holly jolly way to celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas morning in style. Scroll down for the best Christmas pajamas for men.

Tipsy Elves Men’s Pajama Set

If you watch Shark Tank, you may remember the humorous pitch from the founders of Tipsy Elves several years ago that earned them a deal with one of the Sharks. They’ve used that investment to grow their business, with kitschy holiday items like this Tipsy Elves Men’s Pajama Set. Cozy and comfortable, these relaxed pajamas feature an all-over print of Christmas cookie cutters and ingredients that honor the time-honored tradition of baking Christmas cookies. The pants have a drawstring closure and side pockets.

PajamaGram Mens Flannel Pajamas

These PajamaGram Flannel Pajamas are as adorable as they are warm and cozy. Made from 100% brushed cotton flannel, the pajamas have a relaxed fit with roomy pants with an elastic waistband and drawstring for adjustability. Both the long-sleeved button-up top and the bottoms have an all-over print of festive Christmas dogs wearing Santa hats.

Jammies For Your Families The Grinch Pajama Set

This festive “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” pajama set from Jammies For Your Families honors the beloved Grinch in a nostalgic, comic book-like all-over graphic. The pajamas are soft and made from polyester. They have an elastic waist for comfort and stay-in-place cuffs.

The Company Store Flannel Pajama Set

The Company Store Flannel Pajama Set is made from double-brushed cotton flannel for ultra softness inside and out. The pajama set features an all-over print of Christmas dogs, but there are other festive graphics to choose from as well. You can even get your name or initials embroidered on the front chest pocket so that there is no possible confusion as to who owns such an awesome pair of Christmas pajamas.

PajamaGram Christmas Pajamas

If you’re a fan of the Peanuts and Merry Christmas Charlie Brown is one of your favorite holiday movies, you’ll love these Christmas pajamas from PajamaGram. The all-over Peanuts print is whimsical and playful, and the pajamas themselves are super soft and warm. They have a generous cut, and loose pants with an adjustable drawstring and elastic waistband.

Burt’s Bees Henley T-Shirt and Lounge Pants Set

Made from 100% organic cotton, the Burt’s Bees Henley T-Shirt and Lounge Pants Set is a gentle option for those with sensitive skin. The soft, long-sleeved henley shirt is cardinal red and has buttons along the top quarter. The lounge pants feature an all-over print of holiday cookies. They have a drawstring waist.

Tipsy Elves Cozy Blue Fair Isle Jumpsuit

Embrace the ugly Christmas sweater craze with the Tipsy Elves Cozy Blue Fair Isle Jumpsuit. This onesie is like donning the comfiest blanket and is sure to keep you toasty warm on cold December nights. It is made from 100% polyester fleece and comes in unisex adult and child sizes so you can deck out all your best buddies or family members in matching gear. The jumpsuit has a zipper closure.

Amazon Essentials Knit Pajama Set

If you like snugger-fitting Christmas pajamas, consider the Amazon Essentials Men’s Knit Christmas Critters Pajama Set. Made from 100% cotton, these slim-fit pajamas are jolly and loud. They have a classy-looking blue background with adorable critters decked out in their holiday finest. With red wrist and ankle cuffs, the pajamas remind us of the cute clothes kids get to wear, but now in adult sizes so everyone can get in on the fun.

Old Navy Printed Flannel Pajama Pants

Old Navy is known for their novelty prints and graphic tees, but they also have a full line of Christmas printed flannel pajama pants. Plus, there are matching sets for everyone in the family, in case you want to have a coordinated pajama party with everyone in your home. We thought these Santa pants were particularly cute, but they have quite a few options for Christmas graphics, including evergreen trees, 'Happy Holidays' script, candy canes, dogs in Santa hats, and even Christmas dinosaurs. The Old Navy flannel holiday pajama pants are made from soft brushed cotton flannel and have an adjustable drawstring waist, faux fly, and diagonal hip pockets. There is even a glow-in-the-dark Hanukkah pair!

Tipsy Elves Men’s Santa Claus Pajama Set

This cutesy pajama set allows you to pose as the icon of Christmas—Santa Claus himself, and the pajama set comes in options for everyone in the family. There’s even a matching Santa hat. The high-quality Tipsy Elves pajamas have a relaxed fit and a warm and soft texture.

