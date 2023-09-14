 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Podcasts every outdoors enthusiast will enjoy: The Crux, Dirtbag Diaries, and more

Year-round outdoors podcasts everyone will love

Tom Kilpatrick
By
Man walking with hiking poles
Jan Niclas Aberle / Unsplash

For the true outdoors person, nothing stops the relentless quest for adventure. You scour the internet for tips and trails, you watch docuseries about travel and epic feats of endurance, and if you’re not already, you should have a favorite podcast or five continually feeding information into your ears. 

Podcasts are one of the most outdoor-appropriate mediums to keep on hand. They are packed full of game-changing information and inspirational guest interviews, and you can listen to them while enjoying your activity. OK, no one wants to be that guy with the Bluetooth speaker on the trail — or more precisely, no one wants to be near that guy — and there are situations where you might not want to have noise-canceling headphones in, but if you’re out on a solo trail hike, cruising through the woods on your mountain bike, or just hitting the gym to train for your next outing, then get one of these podcasts in your earholes and make the outdoors part of everything you do.

The cover image of the latest episode of Dirtbag Diaries.
Dirtbag Diaries

Dirtbag Diaries

It’s the outdoor podcast, and if you’re going to kickstart your adventure listening anywhere, there’s no better place than with Dirtbag Diaries. Since 2007, Fitz Cahall and the team presented by Patagonia have produced hundreds of episodes. Dirtbag Diaries covers all things outdoors, from epic journeys and world firsts to individual tales of the weird and wonderful things that happen when we go outdoors. Dirtbag Diaries also has episodes covering ecological and environmental issues, so you get the outdoors from all angles.

The Trail Show Logo, a beer bottle infront of some drawn mountains with the words 'The trail show' overhead. Alongside the beer bottle, the worlds 'less gear, more beer' are written.
The Trail Show / Facebook

The Trail Show

With the disclaimer stating that this is a podcast that sometimes talks about hiking and always talks about beer, along with the tagline “more beer, less gear,” you know what you’re getting into with The Trail Show. The guys from Boulder, Colorado take a humorous, sometimes sideways look at the outdoors, but ultimately, The Trail Show talks about precisely what it should be: trails. If you’re looking for your next long-distance hiking route, this podcast is for you. 

The Backpacking Podcast Logo, a man wearing a large hiking backpack faces a steep, sheer mountain face.
The Backpacking Podcast

The Backpacking Podcast

The Backpacking Podcast is all about sharing stories and experiences from the trail. While other podcasts offer grand tales of adventure, The Backpacking Podcast often focuses on that moment that makes or breaks your hiking experience. Guests will share their experiences from their latest long-distance hikes and misadventures, from challenges with gear to good old-fashioned cat-hole catastrophes.

The HumaNature podcast logo, a buffalo listens to music through blue headphones.
HumaNature / Facebook

HumaNature Podcast

The HumaNature Podcast comes direct from Wyoming, one of America’s last wild places. This podcast grounds itself in a view that intertwines human activities and actions with the natural environment. Through telling stories of strange adventures, incredible journeys, and wild places, the HumaNature Podcast challenges you to consider your place in nature and how you can keep it sacred.

The CRUX logo, the word CRUX is written out in impressive lettering, each containing one of the four elements, overlaid on top of an imposing looking mountain.
The CRUX

The CRUX: True Survival Stories

As far as podcasts that get your heart pumping, THE CRUX: True Survival Stories goes beyond that moment of “What if it all went wrong?” This podcast is about what happened after that moment after the crux of the incident had passed and the intended outcome was not achieved. From surviving a 120-foot fall on El Capitan to 76 days lost at sea, the guests on this podcast have endured hardships we all hope to avoid in the outdoors, and they’re here to tell you all about them.

The Pursuit Zone logo, an orange background with a person silhouetted against it, their hands in the air.
The Pursuit Zone / Google Podcasts

The Pursuit Zone

According to Paul Schmid, the dream behind The Pursuit Zone is to interview people who have dared to dream big, stepped outside their comfort zones, and achieved ambitious goals. This podcast focuses on feats of human endurance long and challenging journeys that have pushed the guests to the brink and beyond. Many of the episodes center on cycle touring, but hiking, rowing, kayaking, and many other modes of transportation are also covered.

The Trail Runner Nation podcast logo. The words are written out in full, with a stick figure running behind them.
Trail Runner Nation / Facebook

Trail Runner Nation

With over 600 episodes, there’s a Trail Runner Nation podcast episode for everyone who loves to run off-road. The podcast sells itself as being devoted to sharing knowledge and advice with the trail running community, and many of the episodes focus on psychological or physiological tips to improve your running. Trail Runner Nation attracts some of the biggest names in trail running, including recent episodes with Christopher McDougal — the barefoot running guru — and 2023 Western States champion Tom Evans.

The logo for The Wild podcast, a bear looks out over it's landscape with endless trees behind.
The Wild

The Wild

The Wild focuses entirely on the natural environment and the creatures we share it with. Host Chris Morgan is an avid naturalist with a passion for learning and sharing his knowledge of what’s happening to the world around us. This podcast is a great way to understand more about the environment we rely on for our adventures and promotes an active awareness of how we impact the natural world around us.

The logo for the latest episode of Paddling Adventures Radio. The text is all written out on a plain background with a nautical compass to the right hand side.
Paddling Adventures Radio

Paddling Adventures Radio

With over 300 episodes, this on-the-water podcast shares all things paddlesports-based. Many episodes focus on long-distance canoe trails, but there are conversations on white water kayaking, rafting, and paddleboarding. Paddling Adventures Radio will keep you updated on the world of paddle sports news, share stories from trippers, and offer advice to help you become a better paddler.

The Bomb Hole logo, the words are written in full next to the image of a bomb landing nose down on the ground.
The Bomb Hole Podcast

The Bomb Hole

Whether it’s mid-season and you want to listen to something inspirational on the bus to catch first lifts, or you’re keeping yourself dialed in during the off-season, The Bomb Hole is here for all you snowboarders. With a different high-profile snowboarder as a weekly guest, this podcast looks at the realities of being a snowboarding professional. There’s humor, there’s inspiration, and there’s snowboarding; it’s the perfect trifecta.

The Totally Deep Podcast logo. The words sit below a Jones-esque mountain range.
Totally Deep / Facebook

Totally Deep Backcountry Skiing Podcast

Totally Deep; it’s how we like our snow and want our conversation. This podcast focuses on backcountry skiing and snowboarding and takes a deep dive into the realities of leaving the resort. From safety tips and gear talk to inspirational climbs and first lines, this podcast will make you desperate to earn your turns.

The Low pressure podcast logo, a pair of ski goggles with an ECG through them.
Low Pressure / Facebook

Low Pressure

For those who love winter on two planks rather than one, Low Pressure is the podcast for skiers. This was the first podcast all about skiing and continues to dedicate itself to those who live their lives for winter. As well as the usual mix of guest stories, ski gear deep dives, and inspirational conversations, Low Pressure keeps an eye on the Freeride World Tour as it travels around the world, giving stage recaps every step of the way, as well as athlete updates and insights.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
Yellowstone river mountain whitefish should not be eaten, but rainbow trout are fine, authorities say: Here’s why
You might want to avoid all fish in the Yellowstone river for now
An angler holding a rainbow trout above a fishing net.

Yellowstone River is widely renowned as one of the hottest fly fishing spots in the U.S., but now the Fish Consumption Advisory Board has issued a consumption advisory act on mountain whitefish caught in the river. This act covers whitefish caught between Twin Bridges Road and Laurel on the Yellowstone River following a train derailment in late June that has seen chemicals in the river reach dangerous levels.

Shortly after the derailment, the Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Authority — FWP — collected five mountain whitefish and five rainbow trout to test the levels of chemicals. While the results aren't necessarily conclusive on whether the train derailment is the cause of the increased levels of chemicals, it is clear that all fly fishermen and anglers should be cautious when it comes to eating any fish pulled from the Yellowstone River. Here's what this means for Yellowstone River anglers.

Read more
This new Patagonia jacket is the first GORE-TEX jacket to feature 100% recycled, pfc-free GORE-TEX fabrics
The newest addition to the Patagonia line features the latest in eco-tech from GORE-TEX
The Patagonia Stormshadow jacket, featuring GORE-TEX laminates recycled from ocean plastic.

Since it hit the market in the '70s, GORE-TEX has been the industry-leading waterproof membrane, and as industry standards in eco-tech advance, it has shown a renewed commitment to staying at the front of the pack. Along with the new ePe membrane made without PFC chemicals, GORE-TEX has begun making laminate layers from 100% recycled plastics, and this newest advancement is being debuted in the latest Patagonia jacket.

The Patagonia Stormshadow Parka is one of the warmest jackets in the Patagonia line, featuring 700-fill down — 100% reclaimed from down products — beneath the fully GORE-TEX membrane and PFC-free DWR finish. It's not surprising that Patagonia was an early adopter and collaborator on technological advancements in ensuring that you not only get a great quality jacket but that it doesn't cost the earth. Here's how the newest eco-tech advancements from GORE-TEX and Patagonia keep you dry.

Read more
To avoid a bear attack, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed a road
Hungry bears get hangry, too
BLACK BEARS LOOKING FOR FOOD AND FEEDING

 

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a haven for both nature enthusiasts and wildlife. However, coexisting with the park's wildlife has its responsibilities, especially when it comes to respecting and protecting its resident black bear population. A recent incident involving a bear encounter has prompted park officials to take a proactive step toward ensuring the safety of both visitors and these magnificent creatures.
Why Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed a road
On a seemingly ordinary day in the Cades Cove area, a visitor had an unexpected and heart-pounding encounter with one of the park's iconic residents — a black bear. While the visitor remained unharmed, the incident shed light on a concerning issue that has been gradually developing: bears becoming habituated to human presence and vehicles.

Read more