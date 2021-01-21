Try these lunch ideas the next time you go backpacking

Table of Contents Table of Contents Things to consider for backpacking lunch ideas Our favorite backpacking lunch ideas Some extra tips for our backpacking lunch ideas

Trail mix has to be one of my personal favorite snacks while backpacking. That said, you can’t live on it, especially when you’re hiking for miles every day. I’ll be honest — dinner is my favorite meal while out on the trail, mostly because there’s a higher chance that I can start a safe fire and simmer something delicious. Lunch, however, has been a challenge. Not only do backpacking lunches have to be delicious and satisfying, but they also need to be easy to prepare. Hopefully these backpacking lunch ideas will help.

Things to consider for backpacking lunch ideas

When planning backpacking lunch ideas, it’s more important than ever to choose foods that are nutritious, lightweight, nonperishable, high in energy, and most importantly, easy to prepare. You might not have access to a campfire while you’re out backpacking, so here are a few considerations to keep in mind.

Easy preparation

I love preparing a hearty meal while backpacking or camping, but not during prime daylight hours when I could be making better time. That’s why I always reach for easy-to-prepare meals. Sometimes, I even do a lot of the prep work while I’m still at home. That way, all I need to do is find a nice view.

Weight and packability

I’ve made the mistake of packing a huge cooler with sandwiches. Not only do you have to lug the entire thing up the mountain, but you’ve got to bring it down, too. Plus, on a multiday backpacking trip, no ice pack is going to last that long. Be careful that the food you take is lightweight, and avoid foods that require excess packaging or bulk.

Caloric density

Since backpacking is a high-energy sport, you’ll want to select foods based on nutrients. High calories are one thing, but to get the most energy from your food, aim for a balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Make sure you’re incorporating proteins so your muscles can repair after a long day of hiking.

Shelf stability

A lot of backpackers plan their trips for the summer, which means having to deal with the heat. This can definitely play a part in what kinds of foods you bring. Backpackers aim to bring as light as possible, so foods that don’t spoil and don’t need excessive cooking are going to be your best friend.

Our favorite backpacking lunch ideas

Pitas

Store-bought pita bread is an excellent vessel for protein-filled ingredients while on the trails. Try filling pita bread with hard salami and a hard cheese like cheddar, parmesan, or gouda. Hard cheeses are best for backpacking since they have a lower moisture content than soft cheeses. Also, avoid pre-shredded cheeses since they typically have more exposure to air and moisture. Pre-sliced cheddar or individually wrapped string cheeses travel well, too.

As far as salami goes, it’s usually made of pork that has been fermented and dried, so it can remain stable at room temperature for long periods. You typically wouldn’t want to take regular lunch meats on backpacking trips, but salami is different. If you’re going on a short journey, pre-sliced salami will work, but for longer trips, try salami that isn’t sliced and do it yourself when you stop for lunch. You should have a knife of some sort in your pack anyway (just make sure to sharpen it). Mustard and mayonnaise packets travel well if you need a condiment in your pita sandwich.

Crackers

Crackers work well in place of bread for mini sandwiches. You can throw a box or sleeve of crackers in your pack, and they will travel well as long as you don’t crush them. If you’re worried about breaking your crackers, put them in a plastic container that won’t destroy them in your backpack. The options for toppings are pretty much endless when it comes to cracker sandwiches.

Tortillas

Tortillas are the next carb-based vessel we recommend for backpacking lunches. Tortillas can be filled with any of the ingredients we’ve already discussed and turned into a healthy meal. You can also make tortillas into a healthy breakfast with nut butter, honey packets, granola, or trail mix. Tortillas are great for a meal on the go because all you have to do is roll them up and get moving, and you can eat them with one hand most of the time.

Bagels

Bagels are perfect for backpacking because they are dense and full of complex carbs, which will give you a ton of energy during the second leg of your hike. They don’t squish as badly as normal bread would, and they don’t crumble easily. They also stay fresh for a few days without the need for refrigeration. The best part is that there’s all kinds of varieties available! I love the flavor of whole-grain, so that’s usually my go-to, but multigrain and the everything bagel come in close behind. Eat them with hummus, cream cheese, nut butters or Nutella.

Tuna packets and more

Tuna packets are a great high-protein option, and they travel well. If tuna isn’t your thing, you can get salmon or even chicken in the same style of packets. You can add mustard or mayo right to the pouch, plus a bit of salt and pepper to spice it up before spreading it on your crackers. Peanut butter on crackers is also delicious and high in protein and good fat. You can spread Nutella on crackers for a sweet snack or pile cheddar cheese and salami on them for a savory meal.

Some extra tips for our backpacking lunch ideas

As a general rule, you should plan on stocking 2,500 to 4,500 calories of food per person per day, but when in doubt, pack more food than you think you’ll need without overdoing it. Food choices should be simple, lightweight, and portable. Also, bring nonperishable foods that can withstand hot and cold temperatures since you don’t know exactly what kind of weather conditions you will encounter. Be sure to bring foods that you like — now is not the time to test out new foods. Also, be sure to bring a mix of carbs, proteins, and fats so your diet is balanced.

Not all the foods you bring have to be processed; consider getting nuts and seeds, hard cheeses, or baguettes. These foods are sustainable, reasonably lightweight, and can be wrapped and thrown in a camping backpack. You can also bring sturdy fruits and vegetables such as carrots, broccoli, kale, snap peas, apples, or oranges. Most fruits and vegetables will stay fresh in your pack for a day or two. Bring travel-friendly salt, pepper, and any other spices you want to jazz up your meals. And if you don’t want to bring the whole spice shaker, try using a TicTac box! Even hot sauce and cinnamon travel well and can spice up any dish.

If you plan on building a fire at some point or using a heating bag, your food and drink options open up. Hot water can make mac and cheese, hot chocolate, instant rice, mashed potatoes, and more. Bring hot cider packets, chai tea, chicken broth, miso soup, ramen, and more. There are also convenient jet boil and solar-powered systems you can purchase if you’re really into backpacking and plan on getting your money’s worth out of such a device.

Most importantly, use your common sense when using the food you have packed. Medical professionals at Medline Plus say that if something looks or smells bad, don’t eat it. Most of the foods above keep well, but sometimes food goes bad. The meats and cheeses we’ve suggested typically stay fresh for days at a time, but when in doubt, stay on the safe side. Nothing ruins a trip into the wild faster than food poisoning.