 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This is my new favorite on-the-go cooler

Yeti's backpack cooler is built to go the distance

By
The Yeti Hopper M12 Backpack Soft Cooler sitting against a tree.
Sam Hill / The Manual

Every soft cooler I’ve ever used has had one of two problems — it doesn’t keep things cool as long as it promises or it’s an awkward shape and absolute pain to lug around. This goes for both entry-level coolers at retail and the one-off promo insulated coolers (I’ve admittedly used too many of these because my wife works in event management and is constantly accumulating them somehow).

Thankfully, I’ve finally found a cooler that will forever dodge both issues: . From one of the most popular cooler companies out there, it’s no surprise that this backpack is ultra-comfy to carry around, keeps everything cool and extremely stylish.

Recommended Videos

Just the right size

Beers and ciders in the Yeti Hopper M12 Backpack Soft Cooler.
Sam Hill / The Manual

The Hopper backpack cooler comes in two sizes — the M12 and M20, which are large enough to hold 20 and 36 standard canned beverages sans ice, respectively.

Related

The M20 seems a bit excessive (if you’re going to an event with 36 beverages, you’re probably going to be sitting long enough to take a hard top) to me, but the M12 is the absolute perfect size for my typical summer outing. When I’m hitting the Oregon coast for the afternoon or taking a hike under five or so miles with my wife, the Hopper M12 gives me space to carry an ice-cold water bottle along with a small lunch and some extra beverages. I’ve always been a summit beer enthusiast and a big fan of a scenic meal looking out on the Columbia River Gorge, but carrying anything extra in a typical hiking pack doesn’t always work out — sandwiches get smashed, drinks get warm and get everything else wet. Packing the Hopper M12 is a bit like a game of Tetris due to its shape, but once you realize every run is going to look a little different, you’ll get the hang of what it can carry safely.

The Hopper M12 has also been a great cooler for picnics in the park with friends. While it may not have room to pack an entire spread, it has more than enough capacity to contribute to the party.

It can go the distance

Author carrying the Yeti Hopper M12 Backpack Soft Cooler.
Sam Hill / The Manual

My other big gripe with more portable coolers is how uncomfortable some are to carry any significant distance. The more boxy-designed sling coolers are always bouncing against you while you walk, tote coolers require a lot more effort, and some backpack coolers are just too rigid.

While the Hopper M12 does feel tough, it doesn’t fight against you when you’re carrying it. I was surprised at how ergonomic the fit was for carrying the pack an extended distance — it really doesn’t feel much different than the average pack you’d take on a casual hike. The adjustable straps are a tad finicky and it might take you a minute to find the right fit, but once you do, you’ll be set to never adjust it again. I’ve read some reviews online that suggest the pack might be a bit unwieldy for smaller-bodied individuals, so be sure to check the dimensions on Yeti’s store and make sure it works for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Sam Hill is a journalist and editor based in Portland, Ore. When he isn't playing video games for Digital Trends, he's…
Bowlus debuts the all-new 2025 Rivet travel trailer, and it’s a retro-modern stunner
With an unmistakable design and an insane off-grid power bank ready to take you anywhere
Bowlus Rivet travel trailer being towed by an SUV through a grassy field.

Nothing captures the spirit and feel of the Great American Road Trip like an all-aluminum travel trailer. The iconic “silver bullet” design has endured as a symbol of escape and hitting the open road for the better part of a century. Now, Bowlus — an under-the-radar luxe RV brand you may not have heard of — is upending nearly 100 years of history with yet another stunning retro-modern trailer.

Get the full details on the all-new 2025 Bowlus Rivet travel trailer
Bowlus just announced the addition of the to its line-up of unique travel trailers. The one-of-a-kind design combines elements of classic aluminum RVs, vintage airplane aesthetics, and a dash of luxury yacht for good measure. It takes all the upscale elements of the brand’s ultra-luxe travel trailers and adds rugged, go-anywhere capability, allowing owners to get far, far off the beaten path.

Read more
This is the gross new thing anyone climbing Mount Everest will have to do
Climbing Mount Everest? Don't forget the poop bags
Prayer flags in front of Mount Everest.

If you're thinking about taking the weeks long trek up Mount Everest, be prepared for the mountain's newest rule: manage your own excrement. The authorities overseeing Mount Everest are now mandating that climbers doggy-bag their own poop and bring it all back with them to base camps for proper disposal. While carrying poop is definitely gross, it's a step in the right direction to preserving the natural beauty of these mountains and maintaining a positive experience for everyone.

Mount Everest is starting to stink
Thus far, hikers climbing Mount Everest have been relieving themselves on the trail with little regard to hygiene and safety, digging holes or, more horrifically, leaving their excrement out in the open. Hikers have reported spotting human stools on rocks along the trail, which is a huge problem because excrement does not fully degrade there due to the extreme temperatures. The trail is starting to reek like a port-a-potty, and many climbers are falling ill. The Municipal Chairman of the Everest region, Mingma Sherpa, has finally taken action.

Read more
We really wish these compact, Korea-exclusive RVs and campervans were available stateside
Lightweight, compact, and tidy, these three campers are everything we'd want in a road-ready rig
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper parked in a field.

Here in the U.S., RV'ing feels like an exclusively American pastime. But Europeans, Asians, and Australians have enjoyed caravanning and campervanning since, well, almost as long as caravans and campers have existed. Much of the world, however, eschews the "bigger is better" design ethos of most luxurious 'Merican-made motorhomes. They instead like to keep things lightweight, compact, and tidy, traveling with everything they need and nothing they don't. Korea, in particular, knows what's up when it comes to minimalist RVs and campervans. Case in point: These three camper models we really wish were available stateside.

Three Korean-built campers we really wish they'd sell stateside
Kia's Bongo is a cab-over pickup that's been a ubiquitous workhorse truck in South Korea for more than 20 years. It serves as the perfect base for this compact custom camper build. At roughly 21 feet long, it would classify as a Class B camper here in the U.S., with exactly enough living space to fit a wet bath, sleeping quarters, and a compact kitchen setup. It's remarkably similar to many mid-size campers we've seen stateside. But we appreciate a few thoughtful design touches that help it stand out, including a heated shoe storage area, an insect-repellent sliding screen "door," and a toilet that swivels to provide a little extra legroom in the very tight bathroom. There's also a large cabinet that opens to the outside for quick indoor/outdoor access to gear and small kitchen appliances.

Read more