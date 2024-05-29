The charm of Cannon Beach, Oregon

In the Pacific Northwest, the Oregon coast is the king. While it tends to be cool and damp, the landscape more than makes up for the need for boots and an umbrella. Cannon Beach is one of the most charming towns in the region and while it’s unlikely to make any world’s best beaches lists, the artsy and intimate town has so many attractions you’ll want to turn your stopover into a lengthy vacation.

Set just 80 miles from Portland and 200 miles from Seattle, Cannon Beach is a convenient outing. The town of just over 1,500 swells to significantly larger numbers during the warmer months, but the song remains the same—the town is wildly inviting no matter when you go. The place is anchored by cozy shops, a vibrant art scene, astoundingly good food and drink, and some of the most photogenic coastlines drawn up by the gifted hands of geology.

Recommended Videos

Play

Haystack Rock

This stunning sea stack is more than a picturesque photo op. Standing at 235 feet tall, Haystack Rock is a bird sanctuary in the summer and home to marine invertebrates all year long. Pay it a visit to check out all the activity in its surrounding tide pools and catch a glimpse of a nesting puffin if you’re lucky (April-July tends to be best for these stately birds). The towering landmark even attracts mountain lions now and again.

Ecola State Park has shown up in many movies over the years and for good reason as it’s breathtaking. Along the park’s nine miles of coastline, you can hike, surf, picnic, explore tide pools, and experience the magnificent beauty of the Oregon Coast. Sea stacks and an abandoned lighthouse punctuate the sky. And keep your eyes peeled, you might spot deer, elk, or even whales as they migrate during the winter and spring months.

Arcadia and Hug Point

Two of the best beaches on the north coast are a stone’s throw from Cannon Beach. Arcadia is just a short mile south and loaded with sandstone bluffs and white sand as far as the eye can see. Hug Point resides just beyond, set with waterfalls, picnic tables, and beautiful windswept evergreens. You can even stroll along the original stagecoach road that resided here during low tide.

Tidepooling

As mentioned, Haystack Rock is the most convenient place to go, but other good tide pooling spots in the vicinity include Indian Beach, Silver Point, and The Cove. Just be sure to get a proper tide chart to time your visit right. Always keep a watchful eye on the ocean, as sneaky waves are a thing, and the ocean is nothing if not unruly. Lastly, watch your step, as the tide-pooling ecosystems are especially sensitive.

Gallery hopping

More than 15 galleries dot the adorable main street and alleyways of Cannon Beach. Local artists are displayed, along with the likes of nationally-recognized glass-blowers, painters, and more. Be sure to check out White Bird Gallery, the longest-standing art show in town, along with Icefire Glassworks, featuring jaw-dropping sculptures.

Bird and storm viewing

Summer draws the crowds as Cannon Beach boasts mild weather, long days, and even a bit of sunshine. But the shoulder season can produce magic, too, especially if you like Mother Nature. In the spring and fall, you can take in some great birding opportunities, catching local waterfowl and migratory wonders alike. In the winter, storm viewing takes center stage. Visitors are treated to choppy conditions, just perfect to take in from an oceanfront suite (touting cheaper offseason rates, no doubt) with a warm drink in hand.

Water sports

Waves on the Oregon coast can be quite rough, but it still draws its share of surfers, SUP riders, skimboarders, boogie boarders, and more. The best surfing near Cannon Beach is Oswald West State Park, which is also home to some great trails and campgrounds. Be sure to have the proper gear, as this is not southern California. You’ll need a thick wetsuit and, if you plan to be out a while, gloves and a hoodie too.

Eat and drink

“Beaches Forever. Beer for Everyone.” That’s the motto you’ll see splashed across the wall at Public Coast Brewing, a mural done by Portland-area artist Zach Yarrington. There’s something heartwarming about seeing those words after spending a day taking in Cannon Beach’s landscape—you immediately know you’re in good hands. Opened in 2016 by Ryan Snyder and chef-turned-brewer Will Leroux, Public Coast features a splendid portfolio of beers, from deftly-made sours to session-able lagers and the obligatory but delicious IPAs. The food is well above standard pub grade, from the fish and chips to the seasonal tacos. Many of the ingredients are sourced from the label’s farm located about halfway between Cannon Beach and Portland.

Cannon Beach’s first brewery dates back to right after Prohibition in 1932. Bill’s occupies what was originally The Imperial Grill, an idyllic bar and restaurant with coveted patio seating and gorgeous glass-blown tap handles. The service is lovely, the beers are solid, and the people-watching is top-shelf. Get a bowl of chowder or some beer-battered fried prawns and wash it down with a hearty stout.

A newer sibling of Bill’s, The Smokehouse is home to the best barbecue in town. Come for the dirty fries and smoked Cubano sandwich and stay for a Bloody Mary. They smoke all their meats in house and the quaint little spot is just a block from the beach, so consider grabbing something to go and picnic by the water.



This oceanfront restaurant boasts the best view in Cannon Beach, so it’s a great place to grab a meal while catching the sunset over Haystack Rock. There’s a classic feel to the place, from the atmosphere to the service and dishes like the Dungeness crab cakes, clam bake, and ribeye only reinforce as much. The place is open for all three meals and touts an intriguing cocktail list with the likes of the Elderflower Aperol Spritz or Purple Hazestack, a mix of gin, tonic, cucumber, and rosemary. There are also plenty of local wines to enjoy, and should you prefer the full gown-up experience, there’s an adjacent lounge with a menu engineered by renowned mixologist Nathan Gerdes.

Pelican began well south along the coast in Pacific City but how has a few satellite locations elsewhere. This lspot has a huge selection of their award-winning beers on draft, so we suggest trying more than one to taste the full spectrum of what they can do. Salads, burgers and flatbreads make for a great snack or meal whether you’re stopping by for happy hour or settling in for the night. There’s also ample outdoor seating and fire pits to keep you warm.

Beer and garden tools? You better believe. This hybrid joint hocks hardware supplies as well as some delicious food and drink options. Best, the feel is as welcoming as Cheers, with plenty of locals and visitors mixing it up. Throw back an oyster shooter or try some ceviche and pair it up with a cocktail special or local beer. As you might expect, this is a great place to go for blue collar Americana cuisine like burgers.

Housed in an elegant space adjacent to the Surfsand Resort, MacGregor’s is a bar specializing in whiskey. But there’s more than a handsome list of the spirit, including a woodsy ambiance thanks to the old-timey cabin the bar inhabits. Grab a seat next to the stone fireplace, grab some hearty nibbles, and relax. Whiskey is the main theme, and the place has it in droves, specializing in Scoth but also offering a plurality of high-end bourbons, Japanese whiskies, rye, and more. The original spot is south in Manzanita, with the Cannon Beach location opening its doors in 2017.

Fisherman Jay Beckman and his family opened Ecola Seafood back in 1993 and have been serving locals and visitors ever since. Beckman has been fishing the Oregon coast for 40 years, so you can count on all the seafood here being line-caught, wild, and the freshest in town. Stop in for King Chinook salmon or halibut to throw on the grill, or grab a snack of crab cocktail and salmon jerky. There’s a great second-story perch if you plan to dine in, but you can also get some shellfish if you feel like cooking elsewhere.

A Cannon Beach classic, this bakery makes some of the best bread and turnovers around. The place dates back to the 1930s and features everything from Danishes and doughnuts to deli sandwiches and quiche. The turnovers are among the best we’ve tasted, and you can get your caffeine fix in, too, while you’re there.

Another classic, Bruce’s, is a toy store that was seemingly created by Peter Pan himself. If you time it just right, you can watch the staff kneading homemade saltwater taffy in the neighboring room, which comes in a host of outstanding flavors. The chocolates are equally special, and there are bonafide guilty pleasures, too, like chocolate-covered Oreos. The smells will lure you in to this pink-striped store, a Cannon Beach staple since 1963.

Sleep

Surfsand Resort

Surfsand is more than just a hotel—no matter how long or how far you’ve been traveling, it feels like you’re home, if only for one night. The beachfront property has a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean and Haystack Rock, which you can fully enjoy with cabana service and a nightly bonfire, complete with s’mores. We recommend booking a suite, available with one or two bedrooms, a large private balcony, and a bathroom with a soaking tub and rain shower.

The hotel is wrapping up a giant revamp set to be completed May 27th. Our latest visit revealed tastefully-upgraded rooms with excellent decor and tile work, along with heavenly beds and useful features like small aurora projectors for bedtime. The staff is about as friendly and knowledgeable as they come, and the age-old hotel, with roots dating back to the mid-20th Century, continues to be fixated on community, offering local goods wherever possible and hosting weekly communal gatherings like Friday evening beer tastings, Saturday ice cream socials, and more.

Those with pets and/or kids will feel especially welcome here, as there are an abundance of amenities for both types of little critters. The pool is oversized and heated, there are outdoor washing areas, and the beachfront headquarters cannot be topped.

Mark your calendars for signature Cannon Beach events, such as the Spring Unveiling Arts Fest, Sandcastle Contest (celebrating its 60th year this June), and Cottage Tour.

Editors' Recommendations