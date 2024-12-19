 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

How to sharpen a knife for camping: The ultimate guide

Soon, you'll have the sharpest knife for your camping needs

By
A fresh-caught rainbow trout sits awaiting an adjacent knife on a cutting board
ckaras / Pixabay

One of the most reached-for camping tools in my pocket is definitely my camping knife. I wouldn’t dream of going camping without it, just because it’s one of the most useful tools to have. Handy for any number of tasks, I use my camping knife for food prep, making kindling for a fire, and even first aid.

But when your camping knife is blunt, it can easily become a danger. While it might seem safer to have a less-pointy object around the camp, having a blunt camping knife can cause all kinds of problems like crushing and tearing instead of slicing cleanly. The amount of force you’ll need to do the job could easily send you to the emergency room, so here’s everything you need to know about how to sharpen a knife for camping.

Recommended Videos

What to know before you sharpen your camping knife

The James Brand knife
The James Brand

Before you get started, make sure that you have nowhere to be for a little while. The last thing you want to do while sharpening a camping knife is to cut yourself because you’re feeling rushed.

Related

After you’ve blocked out a good chunk of time, the next thing you’ll want to do is to see if there is any guidance directly from your manufacturer. Most will have care instructions that will be specifically aligned with your knife. It’s always best to follow those when sharpening your camping knife, but if you can’t find it, here’s how to do it.

How to sharpen a knife for camping

Benchmade knife unfolded
Benchmade

Step 1: Gather the right knife-sharpening tools

You’ll need:

  • A sharpening stone or a whetstone
  • Lubricant (some use water, others use honing oil)
  • Cloth

There are a ton of sharpening tools out there, such as pull-through sharpeners, ceramic sharpeners, and even diamond stones with diamond-coated surfaces, but today, we’ll mostly focus on whetstones. If you’re new to knife sharpening, it’s best to choose a pocket-sized sharpening stone over a tabletop whetstone. Not only is the smaller one great for sharpening on the go, but it’s easier to maintain the proper angle. It’s far more time consuming to use a tabletop whetstone and requires a decent amount of skill, so we’ll focus on how to use the pocket-sized variant.

If your knife is really dull, you’ll need a coarse grit stone to do the heavy lifting before you use the fine grit one. It’s always easier to maintain a blade when you don’t let it get dull enough for the coarse grit stone, so take care of your camping knives regularly and you’ll thank me later.

Also, if you’re not confident with your skills, it’s a great idea to practice sharpening on a knife you don’t care about before trying it on your favorite camping knife.

Step 2: Prepare your knife-sharpening tools

Half the battle is with the preparation. With a ceramic or manual pull-through sharpener, you won’t need to use any water or oil. But with a whetstone or a sharpening stone, you certainly will. Using water or a honing oil lubricant will keep the abrasive surface of your stone free from metal particles, and it will give you a smooth finish. Whether you use water or honing oil depends on your knife and whetstone, so consult your manufacturer. Never use cooking oils on your tools.

If you’re using a pocket-sized sharpener, coat the flat of the stone in the recommended amount of honing oil or water for your knife type. To me, water is a nicer option because there’s less cleanup involved, and I don’t have to worry about carrying the oil with me while on the go.

Be aware that you may need to re-lubricate your stone to prevent it from drying out during the sharpening process.

Step 3: How to sharpen a knife for camping

Contrary to popular belief, you’ll never need to actually touch the blade of your knife. Whether you use a tabletop whetstone or a sharpening stone, it doesn’t matter. Hold the knife by the handle. Not only is this safer, but you will have more control.

My favorite way is to use the pocket-sized sharpening stone, similar to how Dan Wowak from UCO does it. First, you hold the knife firmly by the handle in one hand, with the point facing away from you and the blade pointing up. That way, you can see what you’re doing.

To find the correct grind angle, you must place the stone against the knife blade. Since the blade will taper inward, there will be a gap between your sharpener and the blade. Close that gap so the stone is resting flush against the taper. This is generally around a 20- or 25-degree angle. Don’t try to go any further than this because it could, at best, give you an uneven angle, and at worst, ruin your knife.

After that, rub the stone up and down in short sweeps; don’t run the stone along the edge. That way, you’ll get a nice, sharp finish. Believe it or not, you won’t need to apply much pressure. Use a light, steady hand, and let the stone do the work.

Once you’re happy with the first side, do the other one. It might be easier to hold the knife with the point toward you (blade up) to get that second side.

Step 4: Cleanup

Once you’re happy with the edge, all you’ve got to do is wipe everything off with a clean cloth. After that, you’re good to go. Test out your edge by shaving some kindling, and it should feel a lot sharper.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Why it’s time to upgrade your camping clothes
Don't make these camping clothes mistakes
best camping clothes jan valecka lt9mncyftm8 unsplash

Jeans and your favorite tee might cut it for casual camping, but if you're starting to become serious about spending time with nature, it's time to think about investing in proper camping clothes. Modern streetwear or style pieces often aren't sturdy enough for the rigors of the outdoors, and you definitely don't want to be the guy to get caught in the rain with only one pair of jeans. Fortunately, we've compiled our favorite tips for choosing the best camping clothes. Let's take a look!
Do you need to have specialized camping clothes?

While specialized camping clothes offer benefits like enhanced durability, moisture management, and technical features, you don’t always need to invest in them for short or casual trips. Regular outdoor wear can suffice, but for longer or more challenging expeditions, investing in quality camping clothes is worth it for your comfort and safety.

Read more
Winter camping made comfortable: The best tents for cold-weather adventures
Stay warm in one of these warm tents for winter camping
Woman with a headlamp camping in a winter tent surrounded by snow.

Winter camping isn't for the faint of heart. You've got to deal with deep snows, high winds, and freezing temperatures, but the right winter tent can be the difference between a memorable adventure and a miserable one. Your tent will protect you during the coldest hours of the early morning, so it better be a good one. In this guide, we'll be looking at what to consider when buying a winter tent and discussing the best tent for winter camping, as we've found two options.
Things to consider when buying a winter tent

Tent type
When considering what kind of tent to buy for your winter adventure, make sure you purchase a tent designed for the cold. Summer-grade tents are primarily designed for maximum ventilation to keep you cool, but that's not going to fly in the winter. Choose one that's marked as a four-season or mountaineering tent. These are built for harsher conditions and can withstand the extra weather challenges that you will face during the winter.

Read more
How Merino wool socks can elevate your hiking experience
Keep your toes warm with these wool hiking sock options
Danish Endurance Merino Wool Hiking socks hanging off a deck

One of the easiest ways to ruin your hiking trip is to wear the wrong socks, especially during the cooler months. Cold toes, blisters, and poor support are no fun, so don't let your socks be the reason why you go home. One of the best kinds of socks on the market today are made from a wool blend. Wool socks are highly recommended for hiking for a variety of reasons, so today, we're going to explore why that is as well as give you a few recommendations to get you started.
Why should you get wool hiking socks?

Wool is an amazing fabric. Known for its moisture-wicking properties, your feet will stay warm and dry when you wear a pair of these babies — even when you sweat. Wet feet will cause all sorts of problems, like discomfort, blisters, or even hypothermia and colder conditions.

Read more