Lutz Minicamper is a stealthy, full-featured micro travel trailer in disguise

The problem with full-time vanlifing and RV’ing is that sometimes it can be hard, if not impossible, to blend in for the purposes of stealth camping in, say, a residential neighborhood or Walmart parking lot. Enter Lutz’s Minicamper: A full-featured travel trailer in disguise.

On the outside, the Minicamper looks like most ordinary utility trailers, and that’s because technically, it is. Save for the subtle branded decals and side window, it’s almost impossible to tell that the inside hides an entire RV’s worth of comfort and conveniences. Opening the large hinged rear hatch reveals an airy, cozy cabin lined with soft felt and blonde wood fixtures. The 35-square-foot living quarters are tight, but entirely livable, thanks to Lutz’s clever use of folding furniture that ensures no space is wasted. By adding a large picture window to the sidewall and a roof ventilation fan, it feels infinitely more comfy than a typical cargo trailer.

The Lutz 2513 is designed to be a choose-your-own-adventure affair. Buyers can opt for a pared-down version that includes a convertible, L-shaped sofa/bed and a few basic options. In this trim, it’s similar to a traditional teardrop trailer. But, the stealthy travel trailer can also be upgraded with a workable kitchen (including a single-burner camp stove and a compact sink with running water), a portable chemical toilet, LED lighting, and a full electrical setup with shore power hookup.

The good news is you can score a base-level Lutz Minicamper for just €8,970 (USD $9,750 at the time of this writing), with the option to build it out into a much more full-featured RV. The bad news is that it’s currently only available in Europe. So, US buyers will need to factor in shipping costs to bring it stateside.

