A Beginner’s Guide to Backcountry Skiing, Gear, and Safety

Whether you’re a first-timer catching a massive storm in Colorado or you’re a seasoned local in the Pacific Northwest, skiers and boarders are pushing beyond resort boundaries and venturing farther into the backcountry than ever.

With increased backcountry skiing across the country, these off-piste slopes are becoming the winter playground for an ever-increasing group of riders. Along with that influx of skiers exploring resort-accessed side-country or full-blown ski touring adventures comes an increased risk for avalanche danger.

From exiting a resort boundary gate to skinning up from a trail-head, backcountry skiing requires a different mindset and a whole new set of skills and tools than your typical resort day. If you’re planning on hitting that powder stash, now is the time to start putting together your out-of-bounds tool kit and learning (or reviewing) some essential backcountry skiing skills.

At a minimum, you’ll need an avalanche beacon, collapsible snow shovel, and probe whenever you’re out on a run that is not actively avalanche controlled. Learn how to use your kit, and practice, practice, practice. Hide some beer with a beacon in the snow or even the sand at the beach (put your beacon in a plastic bag) and see who can find it fastest.

Get Educated

The gold standard for learning about backcountry safety is the American Institute for Avalanche & Education’s (AIARE) Avalanche Level 1 Course. No matter where your home mountain is, there is likely an AIARE-certified instructor nearby. If you’re not quite ready to hit the backcountry hard, or just need to brush up on some skills, many mountain guide services offer beginner courses that introduce you to backcountry skiing skills and decision-making processes.

Check the Forecast

Every morning our ritual consists of coffee and a visit to Avalanche.org. This site is sponsored by the American Avalanche Association and Backcountry Access. It serves as an aggregator for all avalanche forecasting around the country. Get familiar with the North American Avalanche Danger Scale:

Whether we’re skiing at the resort, hitting up a secret pow stash, or stuck in the office, the forecast tools keep snow safety on our minds every day. More importantly, reviewing snow conditions helps you have a bigger picture of what the snowpack is looking like over the course of the season. Knowing there is a dangerous layer of snow from a few weeks ago that is still factoring into danger ratings is essential knowledge when you step into your bindings.

Decision Making

In the backcountry, we like to remember two acronyms to aid in the decision-making process. Decisions can have life or death consequences when you step out on an exposed ridgeline or chute, so having every aid in making the call is very important. The first acronym deals with technical details of the slope you’re about to ski, and is termed ALP TRUTh:

A: Avalanche. Has there been avalanche activity on your chosen slope or similar ones in the last 48 hours?

L: Loading. Has there been significant snow, rain, or wind that could have added extra weight to a weak layer recently?

P: Path. Is there a noticeable path that a potential avalanche could take?

T: Terrain Trap. Are there features on the terrain you're skiing like cliffs, gullies, or trees that could make the consequences of getting caught more dangerous?

R: Rating. What was the danger rating of today's avalanche forecast?

U: Unstable snow. Have you seen or heard signs of instability? Cracks that propagate in the snow, collapsing snow, or a whoomphing sound, (yes unstable snow makes a distinguishable whoomph when it shifts) can signal danger.

Th: Thaw. Have the temperatures recently led to a melting event?

The second acronym, FACETS, was coined by Ian McCammon to describe ways in which our judgment can be compromised:

F: Familiarity. Is this run or face something you’ve skied many times? Does that contribute to overconfidence?

A: Acceptance. How much danger is your group willing to risk in search of that perfect turn or a good day?

C: Consistency. Are you someone who always sticks to the plan? Faced with conditions that aren't conducive to your summit plans, can you make changes to your route that are safer?

E: Expert halo. Are you with a group that has a stand-out, more experienced member? Are you scared of speaking up if you don't agree with their assessment?

T: Tracks/scarcity. How long has it been since your last pow turn or deep backcountry mission? Is your "stoke" level affecting your judgment on what is safe?

S: Social facilitation. Can you be egged on by your friends to hit the pow? Peer pressure is a real danger in avalanche terrain when your group is excited.

While these two acronyms won’t in themselves keep you out of danger, knowing and applying them will help you make responsible decisions while you’re out backcountry skiing. Whether you’re just hitting the backside of the resort for a little side country lap or heading out for an all-day adventure, re-evaluating your objective frequently is paramount to staying safe.

Get the Gear

Here’s what you need to go backcountry skiing.

Go with a Guide

Even after brushing up your beacon search skills in a course, hiring a guide can save you time, keep you safe, and get you into the best powder stashes. Lots of websites online list guided trips with ratings and reviews. One of our favorites is the recently launched 57Hours app. The company thoroughly vets the guides and trip providers listed. The app makes it easy to search for any kind of mountain trip around the United States and the western coast of Canada. Ask the guide questions about the trip and book in a couple of clicks once you find the right one for you.

Know Before You Go

Our friends at the Utah Avalanche Center put together this awesome video. If you take away nothing else from our guide, a little bit of awareness goes a long way.

