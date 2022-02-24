The 8 Best Travel Flasks for Parties and People on the Go

A flask always imparts an impression upon its carrier. It makes them seem like either a day-drinking degenerate or a classy gentleman: Which pose is struck depends largely on the flask in question. To that end, we've rounded up the best flasks for travel, parties, or whatever occasion calls for an impromptu drink.
RBT Flask
A6 memobottle
Snow Peak Titanium Curved Flask
Jacob Bromwell TSA Carry-On Flask
Misc. Goods Co. Ceramic Flask
Cork Pops Nicholas Portside Flask
Stanley Classic Flask
High Camp Flasks Firelight 750 Flask
Sip with confidence knowing that these flasks have been carefully vetted by our most dedicated and experienced testers. It's a tough job, but someone has to do it. In any case, these are the best flasks for your next nip.
