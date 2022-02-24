  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 8 Best Travel Flasks for Parties and People on the Go

Nick Hilden
Mike Richard
By and

A flask always imparts an impression upon its carrier. It makes them seem like either a day-drinking degenerate or a classy gentleman: Which pose is struck depends largely on the flask in question. To that end, we've rounded up the best flasks for travel, parties, or whatever occasion calls for an impromptu drink.

Related Guides

RBT Flask

RBT Flask

A6 memobottle

A6 memobottle

Snow Peak Titanium Curved Flask

Snow Peak Titanium Curved Flask

Jacob Bromwell TSA Carry-On Flask

Jacob Bromwell TSA Carry-On Flask

Misc. Goods Co. Ceramic Flask

Misc. Goods Co. Ceramic Flask

Cork Pops Nicholas Portside Flask

Cork Pops Nicholas Portside Flask

Stanley Classic Flask

Stanley Classic Flask

High Camp Flasks Firelight 750 Flask

High Camp Flasks Firelight 750 Flask

Sip with confidence knowing that these flasks have been carefully vetted by our most dedicated and experienced testers. It's a tough job, but someone has to do it. In any case, these are the best flasks for your next nip.

Editors' Recommendations

Bowflex Dumbbells Are $150 Off at Amazon Today

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells in use for bicep curls

Do You Know About the Health Benefits of Magnesium?

Baby spinach is high in magnesium.

This is How to Avoid Ticks While Hiking

Tick on human finger

This Ninja Blender Is Only $90 For a Limited Time

The 1,000-watt Ninja Professional Blender with fruits and vegetables inside.

This Full Bowflex Gym is $200 Off Right Now

A woman working out using the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym.

The 16 Best Men’s Athleisure Brands to Buy

Stitch Fix Freestyle — The Best Way to Buy Clothes Online?

A blue light jacket with undershirt, jogging pants, and sneakers on gray background.

Best Disney Plus Deals for February 2022

disney plus free trial

Meet EatOkra, an App Highlighting Black-Owned Restaurants

Janique and Anthony Edwards of EatOkra with son on a couch.

More People Disappear in the Alaska Triangle Than Elsewhere

Clouds surrounding a mountain in Alaska.

A Guide to Sicilian Wines, the Best-Kept Secret of Italy

Aerial shot of Cefalù, Sicily.

The 6 Fastest Cars in the World Right Now

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Coupe

The 9 Best Camping Lights To Brighten Your Campsite