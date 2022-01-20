The Best Resort Drinks You Can Make at Home

There are many amenities to the great resorts of the world, from one-of-a-kind locations to luxurious mattresses. Among them is the cocktail, often tailor-made to reflect the feel of the resort’s setting.

This time of year, it’s easy to crave a beach-y resort in a place like Cancun or Florida. Snow bunnies will counter with a winter wonderland scenario at a top-notch ski town. Either way, a good drink awaits. And because you can’t always get there, we’re setting you up with some signature resort-cocktail recipes to try at home.

Here are some of the best of the bunch.

Lychee Cooler Recipe

(Created by Coco Collection, The Maldives)

This cocktail is the work of the Coco Collection, set in the sunny archipelago otherwise known as The Maldives. It brings to light the unique tropical flavor of lychee, along with mint, cherry, and lime.

Ingredients:

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce Creme de Menthe

4 lychees

1 ounce fresh lime juice

Grenadine syrup (a few drops)

Directions:

Add your lychees to a blender with the lime juice, vodka, and a handful of ice cubes. Blend for 30 seconds or until you get a nice slushy texture. Strain and pour the mix into a glass pre-chilled with ice cubes. Pour the Cream de Menthe down half the inside of the glass. Carefully pour grenadine syrup down the other half. Garnish with a slice of fresh lime and a mint spring.

Bear Berry Martini Recipe

(Created by Carabiner Lounge, Big Sky, Montana)

This drink from Big Sky Resort in Montana utilizes the mountainous flavor of huckleberry, an ideal addition to a Martini.

Ingredients:

2.5 ounces Cold Spring Huckleberry Vodka

.5 ounce Patron Citronge

.5 ounce huckleberry syrup

1 ounce lime juice

Directions:

Build all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker and shake vigorously until chilled. Strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a sage leaf and lime wedge.

Tipsy Turtle Recipe

(Created by Saba Rock, Virgin Islands)

This bright cocktail out of the Virgin Islands is delicious every month of the year. It relies on big berry flavors and the elderflower notes of the liqueur.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces vodka

1 ounce St Germain

1.5 ounces strawberry syrup

1/3 ounce lime juice

Prosecco

Directions:

Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into glass. Top up with Prosecco (or other sparkling wine), garnish with strawberry and lime, then serve.

Passionista Recipe

(Created by Geordie’s, Wrigley Mansion, Phoenix)

Some resort cocktails are over the top in the best and most luxurious of ways. This one is just that, from a stunning estate in Phoenix that is more of a restaurant and venue than technically a resort, but you’d never know given the royal service you receive there (not to mention stunning views).

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Effen Yuzu Vodka

.75 ounce Aperol

.75 ounce Liquid Alchemist Passion Fruit Syrup

.75 ounce fresh-squeezed lemon juice

.25 ounce Cointreau

.25 ounce lemon oleo saccharum

2 dashes Angostura Aromatic Bitters

Black tea

Dry ice (1-inch cube)

Directions:

Add desired amount of black tea to a teapot of hot water, let steep. Meanwhile, combine all cocktail ingredients in a cream pitcher. Pour cocktail into a teacup over a large ice ball. Once tea is steeped, place dry ice into the teapot using tongs. Pour over the cocktail and serve.

Mr. C Recipe

(Created by Mr. C Hotel, Beverly Hills)

With an apt name, this cocktail was born in a luxury hotel in Los Angeles and is now served at fellow properties like Mr. C in Miami. Wherever you’re enjoying it, the sun will shine.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Prosecco

1.5 ounces Ketel One Vodka

2.5 ounces fresh tangerine juice

1 tsp of simple syrup or sugar

Lemon wedge

Directions:

Squeeze tangerines to get juice (or use store-bought juice) Add all ingredients to chilled tin with ice and shake well. Squeeze lemon wedge into shaker and add simple syrup or sugar. Shake and pour into a Collins glass.

Espanto Wave Recipe

(Created by Cayo Espanto, Belize)

It’s hard to imagine a drink that sums up the resort life more than this one, launched from a tiny resort island in Belize. It mixes

Ingredients:

1 ounce Captain Morgan Rum

.5 ounce Blue Curacao

.5 ounce Triple Sec

1/3 ounce Amaretto



1 ounce pineapple squash

1 ounce lime juice

1 tbsp sugar

Directions:

Blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth and frozen.

Saril Recipe

(Created by The Buenaventura, Panama)

One sip of this hibiscus cocktail and you’ll be whisked away to Panama, playing golf or swimming laps without a single care in the world.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Bombay Gin

1 ounce Saril (hibiscus) cordial

1 ounce lemon juice

Prosecco to top

Instructions

Mix all ingredients in a glass with large ice cubes. Garnish with an Hibiscus flower and cotton candy mint.

