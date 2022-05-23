 Skip to main content
This 130-Can Beverage Cooler is $80 off at Best Buy for Memorial Day

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Insignia beverage cooler holds 130 cans.

Best Buy is kicking off its Memorial Day sales early this year and is doing so with the perfect household appliance as we roll into summer. The Insignia 130-can beverage cooler is seeing an $80 discount right now, which brings it all the way down to just $290 from its regular price of $370. Free delivery is included with your purchase, a nice perk on such a bulky item, and you can even pick it up at the nearest Best Buy in most areas.

Perhaps you are rounding out the final touches in your kitchen, or perhaps you are piecing together the ultimate man cave, but whatever the room in consideration, a beverage cooler always makes good use of some extra space. With this Insignia 130-can beverage cooler you can house all of the best beers you may be looking to share with friends this summer, and you can even bring a little piece of all of the best bars right into your summer gatherings. At 4.6 cubic feet, it can welcome 130 cans at a time, and the touch controls and LED display make it easy to adjust the temperature, making sure you always have the perfectly chilled beer available. A memory recall function even restores the beverage cooler to its set temperature after a power outage.

When it comes to the best beverage coolers, you need to be on the lookout for something that houses all of your favorite drinks, but also fits nicely into your current household space. This Insignia 130-can beverage cooler has a great freestanding design, allowing you to set it up wherever you like for virtually unlimited placement options. It has great style as well, as it features interior LED lighting that gives it an ultra-modern look, and the three adjustable wood-trimmed shelves pair nicely with the silver design and black finish.

While it regularly costs $370, Best Buy has knocked the price of this Insignia 130-can beverage cooler to just $290 as part of its early Memorial Day sales. That’s a savings of $80, and you can pocket even more savings with your purchase, as what would normally be a hefty shipping price is currently included for free. Act quickly to claim this Memorial Day discount, and click over to Best Buy now.

