This 17-Piece Cuisinart Knife Block is Best Buy’s Deal of the Day

A dependable set of kitchen knives sits high on the list of the knives every man should own. That’s why today’s Best Buy deal of the day for a 17-piece Cuisinart knife block set commands your attention. Best Buy normally sells the 17-piece Cuisinart Artiste Knife Block set for $130, but you can get it for just $60 and save $70 if you shop before midnight tonight.

Constructed of stainless steel, each knife in this 17-piece Cuisinart knife block set has a shaped handle for comfort, strength, and precise control when you cut with it. The individual pieces include an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 5.5-inch Santoku knife, 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 2.75-inch bird’s beak paring knife, 8-inch sharpening steel, eight 4.5-inch steak knives, a set of kitchen shears, and a knife block to hold the complete set so they’ll be safe and protect the edges for years to come.

You may not be familiar with two special-purpose knives in this carefully curated set. Santoku knives have a flat cutting edge for chopping, dicing, and mincing, so they differ from the more curved blade of the general-purpose chef’s knife. Pet birds aren’t threatened by a bird’s beak paring knife. Taking its name from the shape of the blade, the bird’s beak paring knife blade is shorter than a regular paring knife. The sharpened blade is slightly curved, which makes it the best choice for small, delicate cuts such as removing small seeds or deveining fish. Bird’s beak paring knives are best for tasks when you hold the item in one hand and the knife in your cutting hand rather than cutting the food item on a cutting board.

We’re always on the lookout for good knife deals, and you can’t beat this Best Buy deal of the day. You can save $70, a 54% discount off the $130 list price if you purchase the 17-piece Cuisinart Artiste Knife Block set. The only catch to snapping up this excellent bargain is that it expires at midnight Central Time tonight, May 10, so don’t hesitate. We wouldn’t take a chance on this deal being available later today. It seems a likely early sell-out, so don’t delay if a kitchen knife block set is on your list.

