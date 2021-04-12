  1. Outdoors

Best Cheap Knife Deals and Sales for April 2021

If you’re shopping for a cheap knife, we found interesting selections at nearly every price point. Whether you’re interested in an everyday carry pocket knife for opening Amazon boxes and other daily chores or you need to select from the best hunting knives, best EDC knives, or best flipper knives, good knife deals are waiting for you. It’s easy to get distracted by special editions or collectors’ knives, but you don’t need to spend multiple hundreds of dollars to buy a well-built knife from a respected brand. We rounded up an appealing selection of daily carry knives, all-purpose camping knives, and hunting knives to make your search easier.

Today’s Best Cheap Knife Deals
Buck Knives 0371BRS Stockman 3 Blade Pocket Knife with Woodgrain Handle

28 32
Make putting this everyday carry Buck Stockman folding knife in your pocket part of your routine. Three useful blades with a woodgrain handle with nickel silver bolsters.
SOG Sideswipe Knife

40 54
Lightweight aluminum body with a bead-blasted 7Cr15 stainless steel 3.4-inch blade. Thumb stud open everyday carry with a pocket clip.
SOG Zoom Knife

70 101
Open this AUS-8 Japanese steel 3.6-inch blade with just one hand. The anodized, machine aluminum handle is light with an interior built-in blade safety lock.
SOG Aegis FLK Knife - Clamshell Package

18 24
Easy to carry and easy to open all-metal camping knife with a frame lock for safety. 3.4-inch stainless steel blade.
SOG Traction Folding Knife - Tanto

25 33
Everyday carry knife with a 3.5-inch straight-edge stainless steel blade and a glass-reinforced nylon handle. Lockback lock system for safety.
SOG Trident Pocket Knife

64 92
Glass-reinforced nylon grip helps with this SOG camping knife. 3.75-inch blade with partial serration and a slot cutter for line or cord. AUS-8 high-grade Japanese steel for lightness and strength.
Buck Knives Bantam BLW Drop Point Knife

25
This lightweight everyday carry knife has a 3.125-inch long stainless steel blade with a mid-lockback. Textured thermoplastic handle for comfortable grip with a stainless steel belt /boot/pocket clip.
Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops SWA24S S.S. Folding Knife

12 17
Rugged folding Smith & Wesson knive with a 3.1-inch black oxide high carbon stainless steel blade and a black aluminum handle. Easy open with thumb studs on either side plus a liner lock for safety.
Outdoor Edge Field-Bone Drop Point Folding Knife

18 20
Folding knife with a 50-inch stainless steel blade and molded handle with a rubberized non-slip grip. Designed for filleting fish or deboning big game.
SOG Aegis FLK Knife

18 24
All-metal camping knife with a 3.4-inch stainless steel blade. This is a simple but effective frame-lock folding knife.
Gerber Knives Mini Paraframe Clip Point Knife

10 13
Lightweight clip blade knife with a frame lock and open stainless steel handle weighs less than 2 ounces. 2.22-inch high carbon stainless steel blade opens with one hand.
Gerber Skyridge Folding Knife

31 42
Double locks on this camping knife with a 3.25-inch stainless steel blade and one-handed opening. Dual thumb studs for easy opening.
SOG Traction Folding Knife - Clip Point

23 33
Contoured, textured glass-reinforced nylon handled improves grip and comfort of this daily carry with a 3.5-inch stainless steel blade, one-hand opening, and a lockback to prevent accidental closure.
SOG Spec Arc Knife

93 132
Versatile folding camping knife with a 4-inch VG-10 steel bladed with a reflection reducing finish. Steel case liners for a balanced, solid feel.
Gerber Knives Freeman Guide Gut Hook Knife - Folding

22 30
Hunting knife with a 3.6-inch folding blade with a gut hook for game. TacHide coating on handle protects from slipping. Nylon sheath included.
Gerber Knives Freeman Guide Drop Point Knife - Fixed

20 30
Gerber's Freeman Guide Fixed Blade knife has a fine edge with finger grooves and a protective guard. The fixed blade is 4 inches long and the knife overall is 8.4 inches long.
Gerber Knives Fast Draw Tanto Knife – Assisted Opening

27 40
Gerber's Fast Draw Tanto knife has an Assisted Opening 2.0 Mechanism for easy one-handed opening. The partially serrated 3.0-inch blade and a pluged lock for safety open or closed.
Gerber Fullback Assisted-Opening Knife

30 40
You can open this knife with one hand. It has a nylon handle and a 2.8-inch stainless steel blade with a titanium nitride coating. Plunge lock and a cross bolt safety feature for double protection.
Uncle Henry Mini Pro Hunter Knife

22 25
Compact hunting knife has a 2.8-inch full tang blade, a mock stag handle, and a leather case with a leather strap.
Victorinox Swiss Army Climber Pocket Knife

34 44
Choose this model Swiss Army Knife to carry every day for opening boxes, stripping wires, removing bottle caps, opening cans and more.
How to Choose a Knife

If you’ve never shopped for knives before, when you start you’ll realize immediately that the variety is massive, even in the same brand. Five knives from the same brand in the identical category may have just enough differences to please the most discerning buyers, but that same variety can overwhelm and confuse someone who is just looking for a cheap knife that will get the job done. You can find knife deals in every usage category, but it helps if you know some of the basic elements of how to choose the best knife for you.

  • Purpose: If you want a knife to carry with you for whatever task or chore arises, you want to look for a knife that is generally referred to as an “everyday carry.” These general-purpose knives typically have blades made of stainless steel that fold into a handle made of steel, hardened nylon, or some other rigid material. Beyond everyday carry knives, however, you’ll find special purpose knives for sailing, hunting, fishing, working, and more. Some of the special purpose knives may look cool, but might not be the best choice or very comfortable to carry in your pocket every day.
  • Blade Length: Most of the folding and fixed knives we found in our search for knife deals have blades less than 4-inches long. There’s a reason most pocket knives and daily carry knives have relatively short blades that has nothing to do with function. In addition to being more cumbersome, knives with longer blades may be restricted. In California, for example, it’s illegal to carry a knife with a blade longer than 4-inches in public buildings. Work knives designed for special purposes (like cutting sugar cane, for example) may benefit from longer blades, but regardless of the blade length, most things you’ll cut will like call for a blade that’s only an inch or two long.
  • Handle Construction: It’s easy to be distracted by knife handles when you shop for cheap knives because handles with exotic materials for elaborate design are usually amazingly appealing, but you won’t find many knife deals with one-off designs. you do want a handle that is comfortable to hold, won’t get slippery from rain or sweat, and protects the blade in the case of folding knives. Textured surfaces on steel, aluminum, and nylon handles often improve grip. Handles often also have rubberized patches or full coatings for greater comfort.
  • Opening and Closing: Remember when you were a kid and switchblade and butterfly knives were illegal? Well, they still are, but most knives you one of several designs that make it very easy to open them with one hand. A thumb stud on one or both sides of the blade is a common opening mechanism. You balance the knife in your hand gripping the handle lightly and push the thumb stud down and out in a circular motion to open it. Most knives have one or more locking measures for open knives (so they won’t close on your fingers while you use them) and closed knives also (you don’t want part of a knife to catch on something and open unexpectedly in your pocket. There are other legal spring-loaded knives that open when you push a lock to the side and press on a lever or release. Whatever easy opening mechanism you choose when searching for knife deals, you’ll for sure want to practice so opening and closing the folding blade is smooth and safe.

