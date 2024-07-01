Home Depot 4th of July Sale 2024: Best home and garden deals

The 4th of July marks America’s Independence. For adults, who haven’t been firmly out of school for several weeks by the approach of the holiday, it also marks a sort of in-your-face realization that summer is truly and actually here. And for manufacturers and retailers, it marks one of the best times to attract customers to buy things for the outdoors. That could mean the best Blackstone cooker, a Blackstone alternative, or even an outdoor Jackery solar power generator. Yet it could also be the time to finally get one of the best cordless drills and start your wireless, battery-powered power tool collection off to a good start. Whatever your plans this summer, you should know that Home Depot is having a pretty massive sale to celebrate. Here are the home and garden deals that you should be on the lookout for to get your summer moving.

Magic Chef 27 lbs. Portable Countertop Ice Maker — $99, was $159

It’s summer, and if you haven’t used your refrigerator’s ice maker in awhile, you may notice that it’s pretty yucky smelling at the start of the season, slow, and extremely non-portable. This stainless steel ice maker goes with you and starts making ice fast, very much unlike sticking a try in the freezer. Just put some water into it and within the next seven minutes you’ll have your first nine cubes. Not 27-pounds itself (that refers to the weight of ice it could, theoretically, make in a day with constant use) this little ice maker is a mere 12.1 x 9.5 x 14.1 inches (HWD), making it perfect for small spaces.

Cedar Wood Planter Box — $100, was $133

Flowers in and of themselves don’t always look as good as we would like. Plus, an overly excited lawn mower or weed whacker can take them out in a hurry. This 46 x 11 x 10 inch planter made from pre-sanded North American Cedar will give your flowers the framing and protection they deserve. It has a nine inch planting depth and 11/16-inch thick walls for a sturdy construction.

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill — $199, was $249

For a cheap grill that will get you through the summer, check out this item from Nexgrill. It’s got four burners so you can cook up a full meal with each item at the right temperature and then an upper rack to keep everything heated just right. While this grill intends to keep material expenses low to pass good savings on to you, it doesn’t skimp on the hood, which is stainless steel. Whether its rain drops from above or crackling oil from below, your grill will be protected in the long run. The Nexgrill 4-Burner has a 421 square inch primary cooking area and 145 square inch warming rack.

Ryobi 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit — $199, was $299

Ryobi is having fun with the 4th and pushing big discounts on their tools. This six tool kit has cordless tools that all run on the 18V Ryobi ONE+ battery. The nice part is that this kit includes the charger and two 18V Ryobi ONE+ batteries, meaning you and a partner can team up and use two tools at the same time (either working separately, or one of you holding the flashlight and the other making precision drill holes) or use one battery to exhaustion and seamlessly switch to the other with no charging break. This kit’s tools include a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, multi-tool, and LED light, but the 18V Ryobi ONE+ batteries included will work with over 300 tools from Ryobi’s complete lineup.

Milwaukee M18 String Trimmer — $249, was $299

This Milwaukee string trimmer (weed eater) uses the M18 battery included in some of Milwaukee’s most favored cordless power tools, and even includes one with a charger. It’s much tougher than those that favor gas might expect, and can cut through tough brush without trouble. You’ll also be able to cut a large swath of 14 to 16 inches with its string. Finally, the Milwaukee M18 string trimmer is usable by just about any adult with its lightweight 12.3 pound body.

NewAir 126 Can Freestanding Beverage Cooler — $249, was $329

If you plan to stay outdoors a lot this summer, you’ll need cool beverages. Great for garages and man caves alike, this 33.2 inch tall beverage cooler holds 126 cans of whatever beverages you might like to fill it with, whether that’s sparkling water, soda, or some good old alcohol. Or, better yet, a mixture of all of the above.

Milwaukee 18V Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit — $599, was $1,099

If you want to get started with Milwaukee’s 18V M18 cordless power tool line, this is probably the best way to do so. This kit has eight commonly used tools that all work with the M18 battery, two tool bags, three M18 batteries, and a charger. It’s one of the more battery-heavy kits that we’ve seen so far (most just have a single battery, possibly two) and it is quite discounted for the 4th, at nearly 50% off. The tools the kit includes are a hammer drill/driver, hex impact driver, one-handed reciprocating saw, cut-off grinder, oscillating multi-tool, cicular saw, impact wrench with friction ring, and a work light.

Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30 in. Battery Electric Cordless Zero Turn Riding Mower — $2,999, was $4,999

One of the worst parts of using a riding lawn mower is having to deal with fueling. Those red tanks just aren’t quite as convenient as putting fuel directly into your car. Battery power makes the whole process different. This 80V battery-powered mower can cut up to an acre with the two included batteries, and you can charge everything up within 1.5 hours while the batteries sit in your mower. There’s no pulling batteries in and out to get a charge. Ryobi fans also get an extra bonus, they can put their Ryobi 40V batteries into the mower for even more cutting time. Finally, note that this item comes with a free gift of your choice. You can get either a 500-pound capacity wheelbarrow that hitches to the mower or the integrated bagger add-on for the mower, both of which have an MSRP of over $250.

Other Home Depot July 4th home and garden deals we like

The Home Depot seems to have a million items these days. Here are some other deals we’re liking: