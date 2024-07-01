 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Home Depot 4th of July Sale 2024: Best home and garden deals

By

The 4th of July marks America’s Independence. For adults, who haven’t been firmly out of school for several weeks by the approach of the holiday, it also marks a sort of in-your-face realization that summer is truly and actually here. And for manufacturers and retailers, it marks one of the best times to attract customers to buy things for the outdoors. That could mean the best Blackstone cooker, a Blackstone alternative, or even an outdoor Jackery solar power generator. Yet it could also be the time to finally get one of the best cordless drills and start your wireless, battery-powered power tool collection off to a good start. Whatever your plans this summer, you should know that Home Depot is having a pretty massive sale to celebrate. Here are the home and garden deals that you should be on the lookout for to get your summer moving.

Magic Chef 27 lbs. Portable Countertop Ice Maker — $99, was $159

The Magic Chef 27-lbs Countertop Ice Maker next to iced drinks.
Magic Chef

It’s summer, and if you haven’t used your refrigerator’s ice maker in awhile, you may notice that it’s pretty yucky smelling at the start of the season, slow, and extremely non-portable. This stainless steel ice maker goes with you and starts making ice fast, very much unlike sticking a try in the freezer. Just put some water into it and within the next seven minutes you’ll have your first nine cubes. Not 27-pounds itself (that refers to the weight of ice it could, theoretically, make in a day with constant use) this little ice maker is a mere 12.1 x 9.5 x 14.1 inches (HWD), making it perfect for small spaces.

Recommended Videos

Cedar Wood Planter Box — $100, was $133

The Cedar Wood Planter Box with flowers in it.
Greenes Fence

Flowers in and of themselves don’t always look as good as we would like. Plus, an overly excited lawn mower or weed whacker can take them out in a hurry. This 46 x 11 x 10 inch planter made from pre-sanded North American Cedar will give your flowers the framing and protection they deserve. It has a nine inch planting depth and 11/16-inch thick walls for a sturdy construction.

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill — $199, was $249

A Nexgrill 4-Burner propane grill with its stainless steel lid down.
Nexgrill

For  a cheap grill that will get you through the summer, check out this item from Nexgrill. It’s got four burners so you can cook up a full meal with each item at the right temperature and then an upper rack to keep everything heated just right. While this grill intends to keep material expenses low to pass good savings on to you, it doesn’t skimp on the hood, which is stainless steel. Whether its rain drops from above or crackling oil from below, your grill will be protected in the long run. The Nexgrill 4-Burner has a 421 square inch primary cooking area and 145 square inch warming rack.

Ryobi 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit — $199, was $299

A 6-Tool Combo Kit from Ryobi that's on sale for Ryobi Days as part of Home Depot's 4th of July sale.
Ryobi

Ryobi is having fun with the 4th and pushing big discounts on their tools. This six tool kit has cordless tools that all run on the 18V Ryobi ONE+ battery. The nice part is that this kit includes the charger and two 18V Ryobi ONE+ batteries, meaning you and a partner can team up and use two tools at the same time (either working separately, or one of you holding the flashlight and the other making precision drill holes) or use one battery to exhaustion and seamlessly switch to the other with no charging break. This kit’s tools include a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, multi-tool, and LED light, but the 18V Ryobi ONE+ batteries included will work with over 300 tools from Ryobi’s complete lineup.

Milwaukee M18 String Trimmer — $249, was $299

The Milwaukee M18 String Trimmer is a weed eater. It comes with batteries.
Milwaukee

This Milwaukee string trimmer (weed eater) uses the M18 battery included in some of Milwaukee’s most favored cordless power tools, and even includes one with a charger. It’s much tougher than those that favor gas might expect, and can cut through tough brush without trouble. You’ll also be able to cut a large swath of 14 to 16 inches with its string. Finally, the Milwaukee M18 string trimmer is usable by just about any adult with its lightweight 12.3 pound body.

NewAir 126 Can Freestanding Beverage Cooler — $249, was $329

A filled NewAir 126-Can beverage cooler.
NewAir

If you plan to stay outdoors a lot this summer, you’ll need cool beverages. Great for garages and man caves alike, this 33.2 inch tall beverage cooler holds 126 cans of whatever beverages you might like to fill it with, whether that’s sparkling water, soda, or some good old alcohol. Or, better yet, a mixture of all of the above.

Milwaukee 18V Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit — $599, was $1,099

This giant M18 battery-powered kit from Milwaukee has 8 tools and three batteries.
Milwaukee

If you want to get started with Milwaukee’s 18V M18 cordless power tool line, this is probably the best way to do so. This kit has eight commonly used tools that all work with the M18 battery, two tool bags, three M18 batteries, and a charger. It’s one of the more battery-heavy kits that we’ve seen so far (most just have a single battery, possibly two) and it is quite discounted for the 4th, at nearly 50% off. The tools the kit includes are a hammer drill/driver, hex impact driver, one-handed reciprocating saw, cut-off grinder, oscillating multi-tool, cicular saw, impact wrench with friction ring, and a work light.

Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30 in. Battery Electric Cordless Zero Turn Riding Mower — $2,999, was $4,999

A man using the Ryobi 80V 30-inch zero turn riding mower on his lawn.
Ryobi

One of the worst parts of using a riding lawn mower is having to deal with fueling. Those red tanks just aren’t quite as convenient as putting fuel directly into your car. Battery power makes the whole process different. This 80V battery-powered mower can cut up to an acre with the two included batteries, and you can charge everything up within 1.5 hours while the batteries sit in your mower. There’s no pulling batteries in and out to get a charge. Ryobi fans also get an extra bonus, they can put their Ryobi 40V batteries into the mower for even more cutting time. Finally, note that this item comes with a free gift of your choice. You can get either a 500-pound capacity wheelbarrow that hitches to the mower or the integrated bagger add-on for the mower, both of which have an MSRP of over $250.

Other Home Depot July 4th home and garden deals we like

The Home Depot seems to have a million items these days. Here are some other deals we’re liking:

  • NewAir Portable 50 lbs. of Ice a Day Countertop Ice Maker —
  • Milwaukee M18 2-Tool (Hammer Drill and Impact Driver) Combo Kit (2 x batteries included) —
  • Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill (Bronze) —
  • Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 42 in. Battery Electric Cordless Zero Turn Riding Mower —

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
These are the best golf resorts in Florida
The Sunshine State's best golf getaways
Golf Resort

The Sunshine State has long been synonymous with pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and, of course, world-class golfing experiences. Florida’s rich history with golf dates back to the late 19th century, when affluent northerners seeking respite from the harsh winters discovered the state’s beautiful climate and sprawling landscapes. As such, Florida naturally became a popular choice for golfing retreats. Its flat terrain, dotted with natural water hazards and framed by swaying palm trees, provided the perfect canvas for golf course architects to create masterpieces that only continue to grow in popularity.

Today, Florida boasts a wide array of golf resorts that cater to players of all skill levels. Let’s take a look at some of the best golf resorts in Florida, each offering fun golf experiences as well as luxury accommodations and gorgeous scenery.
World Golf Village, St. Augustine

Read more
Car camping: How to live in your car comfortably for a few weeks (or longer)
Living in your car isn't much different than extended car camping. Here's how to gear up for it like a pro
Relaxing in the back of a car on a mattress

The van-life movement has evolved beyond short-term escape into a way of life in the most minimal and sustainable sense. Should you decide to spend days or weeks traversing the country on four wheels sounds appealing, then this one is for you. We’ve put together a starter kit of essential tips and gear — most of which is similar to any extended car camping trip.

Here’s everything you’ll need to stay safe, sane, and happy when living in your car (or truck or van) for a few weeks or even longer. Whether you're trying to fully embrace van life or just planning an extended road trip to get out of your house, here's the low-down on how to live in your car.
Learn how to get a good night’s rest

Read more
Best running shoe deals: Nike, Asics, Adidas, and more
Man running on street by a body of water.

Running can be a lot of fun and certainly very healthy, but a lot of folks starting out tend to use pretty much any shoes without realizing that they're probably hurting themselves in the long run. Not all shoes can support running when it comes to wear and tear and overall comfort, as well as just support your feet as well to make sure you don't run into any health issues in the future. While buying a new pair of shoes may feel a bit wasteful in terms of money, there are quite a lot of great shoes that have deals on them, including some of the best men’s running shoes, so you have a ton of options, and we've collected some of our favorites below.
Today’s best running shoe sales
From clearance offers to seasonal deals, here's are all of the best running shoe deals we could find:
Adidas -- Get up to 40% off

Adidas running shoes start from just $28 with up to 60% to be saved on many models. The cheapest pair is the Duramo SL running shoes and best for only occasional use, however, you can also invest in something like the 4DFWD 3 running shoes which are very well-regarded and down to $110 from $200. Different models are available so look to see if you need trail running shoes with extra support and waterproofing, or if a regular pair of road running shoes are best.

Read more