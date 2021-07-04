4th of July Appliance Sales 2021: Best Places to Shop Today

We associate Independence Day on the 4th of July with picnics and barbecues to fully kick off the summer season, but the Fourth is also an excellent time to save on home appliances of all types. After the 4th of July sales, appliance deals aren’t as readily available until the fall, but if you planned for this day and are ready to shop for 4th of July appliance deals, you can find deeply grill deals, smoker deals, and fire pit bargains, but also kitchen appliances, washer and dryer laundry sets, yard and garden tools and equipment, and much more. To make it easier to ferret out the deals you want today, we’ve compiled a list of many of the best places to find 4th of July appliance sales.

4th of July Appliance Sales 2021

Amazon 4th of July Sales : Amazon doesn’t have an official announced 4th of July sale, but the site is replete with discounts and deals on small kitchen and home appliances and electronics.

Adorama 4th of July Sale : Adorama's wide-ranging 4th of July sale includes deals on photography, gaming, computers, video, audio, home electronics, optics, and drones.

Best Buy 4th of July Sale : Best Buy's 4th of July sale includes both major appliances and small appliances, floor care, and home air quality appliances plus most other electronics categories, games and toys, and outdoor recreation equipment.

B&H Photo Video 4th of July Sale : Head over to B&H Photo Video for 4th of July deal on smartphones, smartwatches, cameras of all types, headphones, and computer equipment.

Dyson 4th of July Sale : Check out Dyson for deeply discounted exclusive 4th of July bargains on cordless and corded vacuum cleaners, fans and air purifiers, and hair care products.

Home Depot 4th of July Sale : The Home Depot's 4th of July sale includes a deal on major appliances for the kitchen, laundry, outdoor living, and yard work. Home Depot also has special deals on smart home devices.

Lowe's 4th of July Sale : Lowe's Home Improvement 4th of July sales feature kitchen and laundry appliance deals plus grills, tools, lighting, and lawn and garden tools.

Wayfair 4th of July Sale : Wayfair's 4th of July Clearance sale features savings up to 60% off top kitchen brands, up to 55% off major appliances, and up to 35% off grills and fire pits.

Should You Shop the 4th of July Appliance Sales?

There are several reasons you should indeed shop for deals during the 4th of July appliance sales. This year especially you’ll be able to score huge discounts if you plan your shopping well and narrow down your lists to the appliances you need and can afford.

Prime Day sales last month were hugely successful, but the emphasis during Prime Day isn’t as much on appliances and major purchases as it is on electronics for productivity and entertainment. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the other largest annual sales events. Black Friday sales encompass all categories, but once again electronics and devices of all types are major draws plus many shoppers use Black Friday as a chance to save on holiday gifts for themselves and others.

Early spring to the beginning of summer typically have the best selection and the deepest discounts on all things to improve, repair, and upgrade homes. Last year the pandemic forced many of us to spend much more time at home than usual. When we had to remain home and work remotely and our kids were required to stay home for remote learning, the initial reaction was a huge surge in spending on home office equipment for productivity and homeschooling devices for remote learning.

As we spent more time cooking at home, sales of small and large kitchen appliances took off. We worked out at home because most gyms were closed and many people didn’t feel safe going to gyms that remained open while the virus was raging. Accordingly, a run on home workout equipment quickly resulted in widespread shortages and long waits for treadmills, exercise bikes, and other equipment.

The longer the pandemic-related lockdowns lasted the more people decided to improve the comfort and overall quality of their homes. By this time in 2020 retailers’ inventories were often bare of home appliances and anything related to home improvement. This year the demand has continued, but now most manufacturers are back in production and retailers have been able to rebuild their inventories.

Because the demand for home appliances has remained strong, retailers stocked up on their inventories. Now that the traditional home appliance buying season is coming to an end with the 4th of July sales, however, this year is a particularly good time to take advantage of 4th of July appliance sales.

