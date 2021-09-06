Labor Day Sales 2021: Best Deals To Shop NOW

This year’s Labor Day sales are finally online, which means discounts on different kinds of products that you either need, want, or both. There are Labor Day deals for everyone of all ages, so whether you’re specifically searching for something or if you’re just looking around for an offer that will catch your eye, you shouldn’t miss out on the discounts that retailers are offering with their Labor Day sales.

Going through all the Labor Day sales might look daunting, as the sheer number of offers is simply staggering. Don’t worry though, because we’ve got your back. Here are the 12 best Labor Day deals that you can take advantage of this year across the different retailers, but you have to act quick as these discounts might not last long.

Insignia Air Fryer (5qt) — $55, was $120

This 5-quart digital air fryer from Insignia lets you prepare healthy meals, as it can cook food with little to no oil. It’s available from Best Buy Labor Day sale 2021 at $65 off, reducing its price to less than half its original price of $120 to just $55.

Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells — $80, was $130

With Skonyon’s adjustable dumbbells, adjust your workouts to weights of between 5 lbs. to 25 lbs., with a special double-locking system that keeps the plates from falling off. They’re on sale from Walmart for just $80, after a $50 discount to their original price of $130.

Apple AirPods Pro — $180, was $249

The AirPods Pro improves upon Apple’s AirPods with the addition of active noise cancellation, customizable silicone eartips, and sweat and water resistance. Amazon is selling the wireless earbuds with their charging case for $180, down $69 from their original price of $249.

HP Chromebook 14 — $225, was $279

This Chrome-OS powered laptop is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 605, so it will have no trouble performing basic functions. It also comes with a 14-inch screen and a 64GB eMMC for storage. You can buy the Chromebook from Walmart for $225, after a $54 discount from its original price of $279.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — $250, was $274

Keep your floor clean with the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, which uses a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes, and an edge-sweeping brush. Its sensors keep it safe from furniture and stairs, and it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. The robot vacuum is $24 off on Amazon, lowering its price to $250 from $274.

Fitbit Sense — $250, was $300

The Fitbit Sense offers comprehensive health monitoring features, including an EDA scan app that detects electrodermal activity for signs of stress, an ECG app that checks for heart rhythm irregularities, and SpO2 sensors to measure your blood oxygen. The smartwatch is available for $250 on Best Buy, down $50 from its original price of $300.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6 turns heads with its Always-On Retina display, and it also offers health-related features such as the Blood Oxygen app and an ECG app for checking your heart rhythm. The 40mm, GPS version of the smartwatch is just $329 on Amazon, after a $70 discount from its original price of $399.

Cuisinart Five-Burner Gas Grill — $346, was $396

This five-burner gas grill from Cuisinart offers a total cooking area of 670 square inches, with a warming rack, smoke tube, and side burner made of stainless steel. You can buy the grill for $346 from Walmart, cheaper than its original price of $396 due to a $50 discount.

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $500, was $599

The fourth-generation iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet, which will be compatible with the upcoming iPadOS 15, is currently discounted by $99 on Amazon, lowering its price to $500 from its original price of $599.

70-inch Hisense 70A6G 4K TV — $550, was $850

Enjoy lifelike images and vivid colors on the Hisense 70A6G’s 70-inch display with 4K UHD resolution. The 4K TV is powered by Android TV, which enables access to your favorite streaming services and Google Assistant. It’s on Best Buy for just $550, after a $300 discount to its original price of $850.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover — $599, was $959

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, transforms between tablet form and laptop form with the help of the Type Cover, which doubles as protection for the screen and as a keyboard. You can purchase the bundle from Best Buy for $599, as the retailer is offering a $360 discount to its original price of $959.

Tempur-Cloud Queen Mattress — $1,399, was $1,999

Get the best sleep possible with the Tempur-Cloud mattress, which adapts to your weight and shape for personalized support while minimizing pressure points to keep you relaxed. The Queen size of the mattress is available from Tempur-Pedic at $600 off, bringing its price down to $1,399 from $1,999.

Should You Shop the Labor Day Sales 2021?

You can enjoy significant discounts from Labor Day sales, but some shoppers are holding off on purchasing certain products because they are hoping for bigger savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There’s definitely a chance that the items’ prices will go lower in the future, but there’s no assurance. The discounts may just be the same, or possibly even less, compared to what is being offered right now. It’s a gamble if you let Labor Day and the price cuts that retailers are offering pass by, so it’s recommended to make your purchases now if the prices fit your budget.

Another reason to shop this year’s Labor Day deals is because shipping channels are relatively calm right now, compared to the chaos once the holiday season starts — especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There’s a chance that packages could get delayed or lost during busy times, as deliveries get overwhelmed with the deluge of orders. If you want to minimize this risk, you might want to take advantage of the lull and finalize your purchases now.

If you already have the budget now to buy things that you need or want from Labor Day sales, there’s no sense in delaying the purchase. If you get that item now, you’ve already enjoyed it for several weeks before the next major sales come along. If you already know that you want to buy it, and you can already afford it with the discounts that are offered today, go ahead and check out your cart.

Lastly, there are less shoppers on the prowl for Labor Day deals compared to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means that you have more time to study the products that are on sale and compare them with others in their respective categories. You won’t be forced to buy an item because stocks are dwindling, only to regret it because you find a better deal a few minutes later. You have time to do your research during Labor Day, but still, don’t take up too much time. The availability of some offers are limited, and some could go quickly like the deals that we’ve highlighted above, so don’t wait until the end of the day before you click the Buy Now button for the items that you have an eye on.

