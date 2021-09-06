Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2021: Save on Home Appliances Today

The Best Buy Labor Day sale is finally here and it brings with it plenty of fantastic deals on big name home appliances. If you’re looking to buy a new dishwasher, vacuum, refrigerator, or anything else to improve your home and living space, this is the sale you want to check out. With so many options out there, you can choose to hit the sale button below to see everything that’s on offer or read on while we take you through some of the biggest highlights out there right now. You won’t be disappointed and you should be able to save a fortune.

Instant Pot Duo 6 Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker — $70, was $90

Wondering why you should buy an Instant Pot? They’re incredibly flexible and will make cooking a breeze. In the case of this Instant Pot Duo, you get seven kitchen appliances in one. These include a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and warmer. It’ll also sauté food so you can do everything possible from this one pot. Able to serve up to six people, it’s great for a large family or gathering with a smart design that means it monitors pressure, temperature, and adjusts heating intensity as and when needed. It’ll even keep dishes warm until they’re ready to serve.

Bella Pro Series 8-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — $80, was $120

The best air fryer recipes demonstrate why an air fryer is an essential purchase and this Bella Pro Series 8-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer is sure to be appealing. It allows you to prepare up to 6.6 pounds of food at a time with an adjustable thermostat, ensuring you can cook things just how you want. That’s aided by its touchscreen controls and a digital display that means it’s easy to operate with up to 1,700W of power at your disposal. A dishwasher-safe pan and crisping tray makes cleanup duty a breeze, too.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — $100, was $130

Focused on making the morning easier, the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is a simple way to brew an individual 12-ounce cup of coffee in under a minute. With a strong brew setting, you can easily create a bolder flavor if you want with the option to brew five cups at a time courtesy of the brewer’s 52-ounce reservoir. Besides strength control, you can also adjust the coffee size to your own preference, plus an auto shut-off feature means it’ll be safe at all times. A removable drip tray makes it easy to clean up too.

Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum — $350, was $400

Helping you clean up your apartment fast, the Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum offers a powerful cleaner head that removes ground-in dirt from carpets with a built-in HEPA filter that helps remove allergens from your living environment. Thanks to its handheld nature, it’s ideal for spot cleaning as well, giving it plenty of versatility. Up to 40 minutes of suction is provided via each charge giving you plenty of time to clean up pet hair, plus dirt and debris throughout your home or vehicle. It also comes with a mini motorized tool, combination tool, plus a crevice tool for easy operation.

Samsung StormWash 24-inch Top Control Dishwasher — $700, was $765

Designed to make cleaning your dishes a breeze, the Samsung StormWash 24-inch Top Control Dishwasher has powerful rotating spray jets that clean at every angle for tough-to-reach spots. Thanks to a low 48dBA sound level, you can enjoy silent washes with an AutoRelease door that automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance. Other useful features include a flexible third rack for loading additional utensils and silverware, along with an adjustable upper rack for maximizing space when washing tall items. Six wash cycles give you plenty of options, too.

Samsung Top Load Washer and Dryer — $1,400, was $1,900

Tackling basic household chores like washing laundry means you need a good washer and dryer. This bundle of both appliances from Samsung looks good and performs great. The washer uses advanced cleaning technologies to wash a full load of laundry in just 36 minutes with a built-in water faucet ensuring you can easily pre-treat soiled or stained clothes with a press of a single button. It’s possible to maximize the water levels as you need them with a choice of 12 preset washing cycles and 8 additional washing options. A selection of five temperature levels further helps the cleaning process.

Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator — $1,600, was $1,800

Stylish and with a fingerprint-resistant finish so that never changes, this Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator offers a large size including a full-width drawer for storing party platters, deli items, and beverages. It provides all-around cooling so your food is evenly cooled, along with a large capacity ice maker that can store up to 5.5 pounds of ice. A modern design plus EZ-Open handle and high-efficiency LED lighting means it looks great, too. It’s everything your kitchen deserves and more.

Should You Shop the Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2021?

As with any sale, it’s important to think before you hit the buy button. Particularly in the case of home appliance deals, we’re not talking about cheap impulse purchases here. Instead, you want to know exactly what you’re getting into.

As always, consider your budget first. How much can you afford? And what do you really need to purchase? If you’ve just moved into a new home and lack the key appliances like a washer or refrigerator, this is a pretty good time to snap one up. Alternatively, if you’re fairly well established in your home then a treat like a new coffee maker or new air fryer could be the sweet spot for you. Think about how a purchase will enrich your life and whether it’s a gimmick you’ll just use once or it’s something that will improve your living situation. If it will genuinely improve your life then it could be worth spending a little more on your purchase and seeing it as an investment.

In the case of any large home appliance, it’s important that you check you’ve got the space for it. Measure up where you want your new refrigerator or washer to go. A deal is only any good if you can actually use it and you don’t want to end up having to rearrange your plumbing or kitchen just to squeeze it in. While you’re thinking of such things, don’t be tempted by features you’ll never use either, unless the deal is super strong.

It might be tempting to wait until Black Friday to see what those sales offer but we’re not convinced. Generally, when it comes to home appliance deals, it’s likely that the Best Buy Labor Day sales are worth your time without you having to wait until November to see what’s on sale. You get the benefit of a new appliance right now plus you won’t have to worry about spending a lot on a new refrigerator just in time for holiday spending too.

That’s assuming you need the item, of course. Make sure you do your research. With so many sales out there, it’s worth putting in the time and checking you’re buying the right home appliance for you.

