Best 4th of July Sales 2021: The Best Deals and Offers

The 4th of July deals are here and with it come sales on pretty much everything going depending on where you look. As the next big sales season after Prime Day, the 4th of July sales are a good time to pick up anything you missed out on during Amazon’s big sales events. While prices won’t be quite as great this time around, it’s a good opportunity nonetheless with fewer big deals events going on until Black Friday later this year. Read on while we take you through what to expect and whether it’s worth shopping.
Best 4th of July Sales 2021
- Amazon 4th of July Sale: Amazon hasn’t kicked off a 4th of July sale per se, but it has discounted a number of must-have electronics and appliances (even more than usual) and that can’t be a coincidence.
- Adorama 4th of July Sale: Adorama has discounted everything from AirPods and DSLRs to MacBooks and Surface Books for 4th of July. There’s no theme to the savings, so head over to see what’s up.
- Best Buy 4th of July Sale: Best Buy’s 4th of July Home Appliance Sale is now underway, bringing steep discounts on kitchen hardware like dishwashers, refrigerators, and washer-dryers.
- B&H Photo Video 4th of July Sale: On the hunt for a new MacBook Pro? Headphones? Projector? These are just a few of the different gadgets B&H Photo Video has discounted for 4th of July 2021.
- Dell 4th of July Sale: Dell is offering massive discounts not only on laptops, monitors, and other computing hardware, but also smart home tech like Roombas, Nest Learning Thermostats, and Samsung 4K TVs.
- Dyson 4th of July Sale: Save up to $80 on select Dyson small home appliances, including the Dyson V11 Torque cordless vacuum and the Dyson Pure Cool BP04 purifying bladeless fan.
- HP 4th of July Sale: HP has been running 4th of July sales since what feels like the start of time, and it’s back with another one for 4th of July 2021: Up to 60% off laptops, monitors, and printers.
- Leesa 4th of July Sale: Leesa is keeping it simple for 4th of July, offering 15% off its mattresses, including the popular Leesa Original Mattress and Leesa Hybrid Mattress.
- Lowe’s 4th of July Sale: Lowe’s is offering up to 40% off home appliances, patio furniture, and just about everything else you’d squeeze into or outside your home, including outdoor grills.
- Home Depot 4th of July Sale: Save up to 40% on home appliances like dishwashers and refrigerator, patio furniture and accessories, and household tools through July 5 at Home Depot.
- Microsoft 4th of July Sale: Microsoft is selling off several must-have laptops on the cheap for 4th of July, and with discounts coming in as steep as $930 under sticker, it’s a sale that’s not to be missed.
- Tuft & Needle 4th of July Sale: From June 15, Tuft & Needle is offering $150 off all purchases of $800 and more, and $250 off all purchases of $1200 or more. That’s all there is to it. No coupon code needed.
- Wayfair 4th of July Sale: Looking for some new patio furniture? Hammock? Jacuzzi? Gazebo? Lighting? Heater? Umbrella? Grill? Wayfair has it all — with as much as 65% off.
Should You Shop the 4th of July Sales?
As with any sales event, it’s incredibly important that you don’t get too swept up in the magic of big discounts. It’s super tempting to look through sales at your favorite retailers and go a little nuts and buy everything so that’s why we’ve got some key tips on what to look for.
Typically, the 4th of July is usually a great sales event for appliances, home items, and anything for the outdoors. After all, it occurs right in the middle of summer so retailers appreciate that you’re probably more focused on enjoying the outdoors than you are about buying the latest technology right now. Homeware items like new furniture, a way of sprucing up your decor, or even grills and furniture for your yard are likely to pop up here.
What retailers should you check out? Look at the likes of Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and Walmart for some awesome deals on all kinds of things. Whether you’re looking for a new grill or a new lawnmower, they should be on sale here with each retailer offering a hub of their best 4th of July sales. It’s also worth thinking about specific retailers like mattress brands such as Nectar or Tempur-Pedic for their big discounts as such brands love to enjoy the holidays with a great sale. While you’re thinking about it, check out our look at the best mattress-in-a-box brands so you know exactly what to look for.
That’s the beauty behind the 4th of July sales. Unlike how Prime Day or Black Friday focuses on technology and big-name gadgets, 4th of July deals often tackle the smaller but no less important things in life. That means there’s something for everyone here. The downside is that it can feel overwhelming unless you know exactly what you’re looking for. While we’re on hand to provide you with plenty of insight, it’s also important to think about things too.
What do you actually need from the 4th of July deals? It’s a really smart idea to think about how you can improve your home then do a little research beforehand. For instance, if you’ve realized you’d love a new and improved way of cooking outdoors, check out our look at the best smoker-grill combos so you know what brands and features to look out for when making a purchase. Similarly, we’ve looked at the best drip coffee makers and the best kitchen knives too so you don’t have to guess what brand to go for.
Alternatively, if you have a more active lifestyle, read up on the best pull-up bars before learning about the best backpacking tents so you’re good to go on a big adventure this summer.
With many major retailers involved in the 4th of July deals, you should be able to find a discount on pretty much everything you could want so have a think about your budget. It’s super tempting to spend big but that might not be a smart idea if you can’t afford it. Figure out your budget, potentially right down to each individual item you need, then stick to it unless the deal is unmissable.
Because, like Prime Day, not every deal will be unmissable. Some deals are more incremental than anything so unless you definitely, absolutely need that item, it might not be worth snagging it in the sales. Of course, if you need it anyhow then go for it, but save the impulse purchases for the truly great deals that are out there. It’s a false economy if you buy just for the sake of it rather than because you genuinely need something.
When Do the 4th of July Sales End?
That depends on the retailer. Some sales end at the end of 4th of July while others will run into the following day. It’s best to assume that if you see the item you want on sale today, you should snap it up in case the sale ends. There’s no guarantee that the 4th of July deals will last any longer than today because, after all, it is a one-day event.
