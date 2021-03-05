Best Cheap Nerf Gun Deals and Sales for March 2021

  1. Culture

If you’re looking for an active, safe, and inexpensive way to have fun with family and friends, consider the updated versions of the venerable Nerf gun. You can find plenty of cheap Nerf gun deals and may be surprised by how far the technology has advanced. The best Nerf guns for adults include a wide selection of Nerf gun sales in multiple Nerf categories with different types of ammunition in wildly imaginative styles. We found the best Nerf gun deals available today, listed below. We also include tips on how to choose a Nerf gun for exercise, enjoyment, and, well, to just have a blast blasting.

Today’s Best Cheap Nerf Gun Deals
Expires soon

Megalodon Nerf N-Strike Mega Toy Blaster

$50
Single shot or multiple fire up to 85 feet with 20 Nerf Mega foam darts. Hold the trigger and crank the handle for continuous fire.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

NERF Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster

$18 $25
Fire Nerf Zombie Strike Elite darts from the rotating drum. Holds 5 foam darts (included) with flexible tips. Pull-back hammer to fire each dart.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series AlphaHawk

$74 $123
Kids and adults can hit their mark with great accuracy using this Nerf blaster. It fires one dart at a time, which isn't a great choice for Nerf wars, but great for target practice.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

NERF Overwatch McCree Rival Blaster

$26 $40
Overwatch fans will recognize this gun as McCree's signature weapon. It includes 6 foam rounds, which can be fired at a velocity of 80 feet per second.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

NERF Rival Hypnos XIX-1200

$72 $88
Two 12-round fast-loader magazines with this Nerf Rival blaster. Load 12 rounds in each magazine to carry the second mag on the tactical rail. Spring-action firing, fires at 100 fps velocity.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nerf Doomlands 2169 Vagabond Blaster

$46 $54
Pump-action blasting with the Doomlands Vagabond Blaster. Includes six foam darts that load in a 6-dart rotating barrel.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

NERF Rival Kronos Outdoor Blaster

$25 $60
Includes 5 high impact rounds, this Nerf blaster has a spring action mechanism, which allows for optimal shooting.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

NERF N-Strike Elite Rukkus ICS-8

$19 $20
Instead of the usual cocking design, this Nerf blaster has a pump-to-fire feature that lets you shoot 8 darts in a row before reloading.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon for $4.60 off
Expires soon

Nerf Rival Roundhouse XX-1500 Red Blaster

$20 $25
Made with a rotating chamber, this blaster can shoot five rounds quickly without having to reload.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

NERF Doomlands 2169 Lawbringer Blaster

$25 $33
The Lawbringer fires 12 foam Doomland darts (included) from a 12-dart rotating barrel. Hammer action to fire darts one at a time.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000

$38 $45
Load up with this high-capacity Nerf blaster with 30 rounds. Rotating barrels keep the action intense and heavy.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K

$190 $200
Time to get serious with the Prometheus blaster. It's battery-operated and can fire up to 8 rounds per second. The canister can hold up to 200 Nerf Rival impact foam rounds.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

NERF Rival Star Wars Apollo XV-700 Blaster pack

$60 $80
Commemorative Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary pack with Boba Fett blaster, face mask, and patch. Includes 7 Nerf Rival rounds and an easy-load magazine.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nerf Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15 Blaster

$52 $152
With this Nerf blaster you can press the trigger to unleash 1 dart, or hold down the trigger and keep moving the slide to slam-fire all 15 darts. Fires darts up to 27 m. so eyewear is recommended.
Buy at Walmart

How to Choose a Nerf Gun

If you haven’t kept up with the Nerf metamorphosis, Nerf blasters aka Nerf guns have progressed far beyond the early foam dart models. Today Hasbro’s Nerf division houses 11 brand families of Nerf guns plus Nerf Super Soaker water blasters and Nerf Sports foam balls and games. We found deals on Nerf guns in most brand families and prices ranging from less than $20 to almost $200. There’s a lot more to choosing a cheap Nerf Gun today than when we were kids. Here are the major considerations in searching for Nerf gun deals.

  • Nerf Gun Brands: For adult Nerf gunplay, start with the Nerf Rival brand, rated for ages 14 and older or the highly-customizable Nerf Elite 2.0 brand of blasters. Several Nerf brands are theme-based such as the DinoSquad, Star Wars, Fortnite X, Zombie Strike, and Halo brands. The Nerf Alpha Strike brand is for newbies and Nerf Micro Shots are collectable tiny versions of classic Nerf blasters.
  • Types of Nerf Gun Weapons: Are you looking for simple or fancy guns? Do you want to fire foam darts or balls? Part of the fun of Nerf blasters is the wide variety of toy weapon designs. Some Nerf guns are single shot while other fire from magazines, clips, or high-capacity hoppers. Firing velocity up to 100 feet per second and range to 120 feet vary as well. It can be fun to build up a collection of Nerf guns in the same or different brand families just to enjoy the variety and ingenuity.
  • Individual, Random, or Team Play: If you do decide to buy more than one Nerf gun, consider the possibility of team play. Several of the Nerf brand families are available in blue and red team colors for group play. If you’re going to keep it all casual, colors won’t matter, but if you’re joining a team, y0u may also want to consider the capabilities of different types of Nerf guns to play different team roles. Are you going to be a scout who needs a fast and accurate single-shot gun or take a support role calling for a heavier motorized Nerf gun capable of laying down cover fire while other teammates advance? Different guns are for sure more suitable for specific types of play.
  • Cost: Because most Nerf guns deals come in under $50, we’re not talking about budget busters. If you decide to build an arsenal of Elite or Rival Nerf guns, however, the bill could quickly run to hundreds of dollars. Careful choices from among available cheap Nerf guns save money or let you buy more guns.

