With the holidays right around the corner, and with gift ideas potentially in short supply for the busy parent, last-minute shoppers may be in a bit of a panic. But Walmart is stepping up with Nerf gun deals, and ensures one in particular will arrive in time for Christmas if you act quickly. The Nerf Rival Takedown XX-800 is only $9 at Walmart today, a more than 50% savings from its regular price of $20. With plenty of people rushing to grab last-minute gifts for their kids, now is the time to grab a new Nerf gun.

Nerf blasters have been crashing the holidays for decades, and this year will be no different. Kids of all ages will be unwrapping a Nerf blaster all around the world, and epic Nerf battles will ensue. Well, say hello to our little friend. The Nerf Rival Takedown makes a great weapon of choice for any such Nerf battle. It’s a pump-action, spring-loaded Nerf blaster, and it has an eight-round capacity. It launches rounds at 90 feet per second, ensuring nobody escapes its aim.

The Nerf Rival Takedown is the perfect gift for the kid you may be shopping for, and may also be just right for the kid within yourself. The best Nerf guns defy time and age group, unleashing the imaginations of anyone. At under $10, you can buy several Nerf Rival Takedowns, and jump into a Christmas morning Nerf Battle Royale with your kids. Or you can load up your buddies with Nerf Rival Takedowns this holiday season, and let your own Christmas Nerf battle commence.

Whether you are in need of a holiday gift for your kids, for your buddies, or even for yourself, the Nerf Rival Takedown will fit nicely under the tree. It’s under $10 as part of Walmart’s Nerf gun holiday sale, a savings of more than 50% off its regular price of $20. It’s set to arrive before Christmas if you purchase quickly, and is even available for in-store pickup where inventory is available. At such a low price you can grab the Nerf Rival Takedown just for yourself, or buy it in bulk to outfit your entire family for battle.

