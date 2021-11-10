Fun & Festive Hostess Gifts for Under $30

Have you got a loved one that adores hosting friends and family each year? If you’re not sure what to buy them, we’ve got some great ideas courtesy of the amazing, festive hostess gifts that Walmart has to offer right now. We’re talking delightful candles, cheese boards, attractive baskets, and so much more. Read on while we guide you through these great gifts that are all under $30.

WoodWick Spiced Blackberry – Ellipse Hourglass Candle — $25, was $33

A candle is a great way of ensuring that everything smells so much nicer and more soothing at home. This WoodWick Spiced Blackberry – Ellipse Hourglass Candle offers a rich blackberry and cinnamon scent that smells like the filling inside a flaky vanilla-drizzled Danish. Its gorgeous design allows for a wider opening — resulting in a more consistent fragrance throughout the home. Blending premium paraffin and soy waxes means no messy residue. too. What more could you want?

Royal Craft Wood Large Bamboo Cheese Board Gift Set — $26

If the hostess in question loves cheese, they will love this cheese board. It’s made from eco-friendly bamboo that won’t absorb the smell of any meat or cheese you place on top of it. Built-in handles on the sides make it easy to transport and it looks gorgeous when piled high with snacks. There’s a spot for everything here from a bottle of wine to a pile of crackers or cheese, so nothing will slip off. A thick and durable surface means it’s fine to cut on without any potential damage to the board or cheese.

Spectrum Diversified Flower Bread Basket — $22

A bread basket looks so much classier than a bowl, and this Spectrum Diversified Flower Bread Basket looks fantastic. With an elegant floral design and sturdy steel construction, it’s highly durable while looking great too. It’s ideal for holding bread, rolls, muffins, and more — letting you entertain your guests with a classier look than other methods.

Homewell 10-Piece Bartender Kit Tool Set — $25

If your hostess loves to make cocktails, this Homewell 10-Piece Bartender Kit Tool Set just made things even better. It offers a 24-ounce cocktail shaker, double-sided jigger, mojito muddler, mixing spoon, Hawthorne strainer, two liquid pourers, plus ice tongs, double lever corkscrew, and bamboo wood stand. That’s everything you need to make great cocktails with stainless steel alloy used across the board for maximum durability. Best of all, it looks super stylish when placed out on the countertop.

Juicy Couture Rock the Rainbow 3 Piece Rollerball Coffret — $30

A delightful set of three colorful and exciting fragrances means there’s something for the hostess to love here. Each fragrance is floral in nature, which will take you on a whimsical trip along the rainbow with each scent. There’s something to match every mood here with scents that rock, refresh, and relax.

Hickory Farms Farmhouse Sampler — $10

Ideal for anyone with tastebuds, the Hickory Farms Farmhouse Sampler offers Farmhouse summer sausage, Mission Jack Blend cheese, sweet hot mustard, golden toasted crackers, and strawberry bon bons. Basically, it’s a little bit of everything that is truly delicious so you can snack your day through some great new foods. Slice up the sausage and place it on a cracker with some cheese. You really won’t be disappointed.

