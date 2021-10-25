It’s hard to believe Halloween is almost here, but that doesn’t change the fact that it is. You’ll need to start grabbing some Halloween decorations to entertain the trick-or-treaters, spruce up your holiday party — it’s still possible to throw a socially-distanced one — or just get in the spirit! There are a lot of great choices, but it also depends on what you want to spend. Sure, if you’re willing to sacrifice an arm or a leg you can find some pretty spooky gear. What if you’re on a tight budget, though? You still want to find something truly entertaining without unloading a ton of cash at a register, fiat or digital.

Walmart is one of the best places to shop for Halloween gear[/cc-link] with a budget in mind. They have a great selection, and exceptional prices. We also put together a goodie bag of some of the best Halloween decorations, all of which fall under a $110 limit. There’s something here for everyone and for every budget range, and it doesn’t matter if you want to spend a little or a lot. You can check what we’ve found below, or you can skip all of that and shop the awesome Halloween gear, just to see what great picks you can discover.

Best Spooky Tombstone – Halloween 6-Piece Tombstone Decoration Set

There are a few different options if you don’t like the design of this tombstone set, but each kit comes with 6 foam tombstones that you can use both indoors and out. If you want to set up a spooky graveyard on your front lawn, for cheap, this is the way to go! You can add in some additional props like cobwebs or lawn ornaments to make it more believable. Or just go as creepy as possible and add a coffin to your setup. Normally $15, this collection is $13 right now through Walmart.

Best Inflatable Decoration – Airblown Jack-O’-Lantern with Spinning Eyes Gateway

This outdoor inflatable Halloween decoration will have your front lawn brewing with horror. It stands 10-feet tall and has built-in energy-efficient LEDs to keep it illuminated in the dark. It plugs into a standard electrical outlet, although you might need an extension cord. The air system inflates it in seconds, and the entire thing deflates easily for storage when the season is over. Heavy-duty lawn stakes and tethers are included to help you prop it up! It’s available for $110 at Walmart with free shipping.

Best Seasonal Wreath – Halloween Door Wreath with Eyes and Pumpkins

Adorned with glossy orange pumpkins, scary eyeballs, and lots of festive add-ins, this wreath is perfect to hang on your front door, a gazebo, or even inside your home. The shatter-proof bulbs will ensure that even mischievous tampering can’t ruin your holiday. If you’d rather go even creepier — and much cooler — this Rose Hydrangea Skull Wreath is another option. It’s just $20 through Walmart.

Best Animated Prop – Life-Size Animated Michael Myers

It doesn’t get much more Halloween than the infamous slasher Michael Myers from, well, Halloween. This 6-foot tall animated prop slashes his knife up and down and plays the movie theme when someone gets close. It’s best used indoors or on a covered porch. It disassembles easily for storage when the season is over. It plugs into standard 110-volt outlets. It’s $110 at Walmart with free shipping.

Best Lighted Prop – Friday the 13th Jason Vorhees LED

This colorful Halloween display and movie-themed decoration projects up to a 6-foot wide image of Jason Vorhees. You may recognize the creepy killer from the Friday the 13th films. The image ripples and changes colors, perfect for illuminating an indoor wall during a party, garage door, or front of a home. It’s $26 through Walmart.

Best Light Show – Tomshine Rotating Holiday LED Projector

If you want a more complete light show for the front of your residence this projector is an excellent option. Plus, when Halloween is all over, you can use it for other holidays like Christmas, Easter, and beyond. You just change out the slide between seasons to adjust what it displays. It comes with 12 patterns in total, and the Halloween slide has ghosts, pumpkins, skulls, and eyeballs. Spooky! Normally it’s $103, but Walmart is offering it for $57 right now with free shipping. Pretty sweet deal.

Best Tabletop Item – Bleeding Skull Candle

This skull candle is awesome and has some crazy detailing. But when you light the wick it begins to bleed, creepy Halloween style! If you want a matching set of candles, there’s also a bleeding skull and spine combo! For $5 at Walmart, it’s cheap and makes a great talking point at a party or a jaw-dropping dinner prop.

Don’t Like Our Picks?

Everyone has different tastes, so you may hate our decoration choices and that’s okay! There are plenty of items to choose from that won’t break your budget. You can always shop on your own without our creepy voice in your head!

