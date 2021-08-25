We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Cordless Vacuum Deal Is

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There are several ways to clean your home, other living spaces, or even a car. While you can’t use a robotic vacuum in your vehicle, yet, you can set one up in your home to clean automatically. But every once in a while, you’ll still need to touch up or reach areas the robot vacuum cannot. That’s where cordless stick vacuums come in real handy.

Best Buy is offering the LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum for $100 off, which brings the price down to $400 with free shipping or in-store pickup. This thing has an 80-minute runtime on a single charge, and it’s super versatile — it can swap between a standard-size vacuum and a handheld unit. Check it out below!

The LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum comes with two quick-release batteries, offering up to 80 minutes of use in total. The portable charging stand allows you to dock the vacuum and charge the batteries. What’s more, the removable filters inside the vacuum are easy to clean and empty, and the vacuum employs a 5-step HEPA filtration system. That filter system can remove up to 99.99% of particles, including dust, allergens, and more.

The vacuum is a freestanding unit and converts into a handheld device, which extends its functionality and potential. The detached handheld, for example, can be used to clean your car mats, get under couches and between the cushions, clean stairs, and much more. A single button makes it easy to control, and multiple presses will increase the suction power as needed. The wand — or main component — is telescopic and extends so you can reach high areas, like dust or cobwebs on the walls. A power carpet nozzle offers extra power to clean out build-up between the carpet fibers.

Normally $500, Best Buy is offering the LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum for $400, which is $100 off. That includes free shipping or in-store pickup. You get everything you need with the vacuum, attachments and all. We’re not sure how long the deal will be available though, so act soon.

