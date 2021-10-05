It doesn’t matter whether you buy a lot of food or a little, at some point you’re going to need to preserve it. You can freeze it, extending its life cycle and freshness a bit, but eventually, it will go bad. Chicken, for instance, can be safely frozen for 9 months to a year, but the longer it stays frozen the more its quality declines, so the taste will be off. That’s unless you use a vacuum sealer to completely remove the air and seal in freshness, which extends the time you can keep food preserved up to 3 years. Meat, when vacuum-sealed and placed in a freezer, will still taste just as fresh in 2 years as if you had cooked it the day you bought it. Typically, vacuum sealers were meant for industrial settings, but thanks to modern technology, they’re now available in the home.

The question then is where to find a good one for your hard-earned money? Positive user reviews always signal a worthy product and a host of satisfied customers. So, when you see nearly 5,100 positive reviews with a perfect 5-star rating, it’s a clue you’re looking at a fantastic item with lots of value. That’s precisely what the FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer has garnered. In total, it has over 6,300 reviews with an average rating of 4.7 stars. People love it, and we’ll dig into why that is below. If you just want to check out the FoodSaver V4400 for yourself, you can do that, too! It’s on sale right now for $117 with free shipping and free returns, normally $200!

Why Do People Love the FoodSaver V4400 Vacuum Sealer?

Using the V4400 is pretty simple. You take a vacuum-ready bag, put your food inside, and place the open end into the machine slot. It will automatically begin the vacuum sealing process and when it’s done you can take the bag, with your newly preserved food item inside, and place it in the freezer. It’s excellent for keeping meats and other food items fresh, like veggies or fruits, but it can also be used to save leftovers. You could even use it to meal prep and get your ingredients ready for the week!

It features a fully automatic operation that starts when you place a bag in the slot. It utilizes an airtight heat seal to close off compatible bags. Moreover, it comes with a retractable handheld sealer, and a pull-out drip tray drawer to keep your counter or table clean. The drip tray is dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to keep sanitized.

Sure, that all sounds great, but what do some of the regular users have to say about it? Some have proclaimed they are “in love with this thing,” saying it’s easy to use and has helped them change their eating habits for the better. Others say it’s a “great product” or a “great kitchen gadget with a purpose.” Because of how the items seal, compact and sleek, many users have noted they now have more room in their freezer. Ultimately, the consensus is that you can “stop looking for a food saver” when this machine is in your kitchen, and you’ll become more efficient by organizing your freezer and your foods.

What’s the Deal?

The FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer comes with a starter kit that includes an 11 by 10-inch vacuum seal roll, 3 1-quart vacuum seal bags, 2 1-gallon vacuum seal bags, 3 1-quart vacuum seal zipper bags, and 2 1-gallon zipper bags. That’s everything you need to get started. If you want to seal other goods, there are accessories to preserve food in mason jars, as well as wine and oil bottles, but those are available separately. Normally $200, you can get the V4400 with Starter Kit for $117 with free shipping and free returns. That’s nearly $84 off the full price and an amazing deal. But it’s only good for a day or so, so if you’re interested, act soon!

