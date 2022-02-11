This Samsung Cordless Vacuum Deal Slashes $100 Off the Price

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s always a good time to invest in vacuum deals, as you can never have too much help in cleaning your home. For additional convenience, you should consider going for cordless vacuum deals, especially since these devices have gotten cheaper recently. For example, you can purchase the Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum for just $400 from Best Buy, after a $100 discount to its original price of $500.

A cordless vacuum will help get your home sparkly clean, for any occasion or for daily maintenance. If you want a reliable one, you’ll be good with the Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum, which features powerful performance with suction power of up to 200AW. It’s capable of cleaning different kinds of surfaces, including hardwood and carpets, and with its Jet Cyclone technology, dirt and debris are prevented from building up on the filter to maintain consistent suction. The five-layer filtration system makes the air in your home cleaner, as it captures fine dust and traps most microdust.

The Samsung Jet 75 comes with a range of attachments, including a crevice tool to reach tight corners and a combination tool to gently pick up dirt from furniture. The cordless vacuum weighs only 6 pounds so it’s easy to carry around the house, and its removable battery can last up to 60 minutes on a single charge.

Whether you’re upgrading from a basic vacuum, or you want another cordless vacuum for your home, the Samsung Jet 75 is a highly recommended option. Making it an even more attractive choice is Best Buy’s $100 discount, which brings its price down to just $400 from its original price of $500. We’re not sure how long stocks will last, so there’s no time to waste. If you want to purchase the Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum for much cheaper than usual, you better move fast and click that Buy Now button immediately.

