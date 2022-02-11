  1. Culture
This Samsung Cordless Vacuum Deal Slashes $100 Off the Price

By
The Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum on a white background.

It’s always a good time to invest in vacuum deals, as you can never have too much help in cleaning your home. For additional convenience, you should consider going for cordless vacuum deals, especially since these devices have gotten cheaper recently. For example, you can purchase the Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum for just $400 from Best Buy, after a $100 discount to its original price of $500.

A cordless vacuum will help get your home sparkly clean, for any occasion or for daily maintenance. If you want a reliable one, you’ll be good with the Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum, which features powerful performance with suction power of up to 200AW. It’s capable of cleaning different kinds of surfaces, including hardwood and carpets, and with its Jet Cyclone technology, dirt and debris are prevented from building up on the filter to maintain consistent suction. The five-layer filtration system makes the air in your home cleaner, as it captures fine dust and traps most microdust.

The Samsung Jet 75 comes with a range of attachments, including a crevice tool to reach tight corners and a combination tool to gently pick up dirt from furniture. The cordless vacuum weighs only 6 pounds so it’s easy to carry around the house, and its removable battery can last up to 60 minutes on a single charge.

Whether you’re upgrading from a basic vacuum, or you want another cordless vacuum for your home, the Samsung Jet 75 is a highly recommended option. Making it an even more attractive choice is Best Buy’s $100 discount, which brings its price down to just $400 from its original price of $500. We’re not sure how long stocks will last, so there’s no time to waste. If you want to purchase the Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum for much cheaper than usual, you better move fast and click that Buy Now button immediately.

More cordless vacuum deals

You can’t go wrong with the Samsung Jet 75 if you’re planning to purchase a cordless vacuum. However, if you’d like to take a look at alternatives, we’ve got your back. To help you with the search for your next cleaning companion, we’ve gathered some of the best cordless vacuum deals that you can shop right now.

ZOKER Cordless Stick Vacuum

$174 $350
Combination 4-in-1 cordless stick vacuum and handheld vacuum good for hard surface floors including pet hair. Also good for ceiling corners. Delayed delivery. more
Buy at Amazon

Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with Turbo Action Brush

$299 $399
This cordless stick vacuum is only 6 pounds! It has a powerful filter that will keep your house free of dust. Not quite as powerful as the Jet 75, but it makes up for it with a slimmer price tag. more
Buy at Samsung

LG - CordZero Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum

$613 $700
This handheld stick vacuum comes with Kompressor technology - the dirt you collect in the vacuum is compacted to keep particles down and keep you vacuuming longer. more
Buy at Amazon

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$400 $429
This lightweight Dyson cordless stick model runs up to 30 minutes per charge and works on both hard floors and carpeting. Hygenic bin emptying saves time and mess. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

Proscenic P10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$169 $209
Cordless vacuum cleaner with extra-powerful suction for the biggest jobs. It has four suction power levels and it converts quickly to a handheld vacuum to clean furniture and cars. more
Buy at Amazon

Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum with Turbo Action Brush

$399 $499
This cordless stick vacuum is only 6 pounds! It has powerful suction and filters to keep your house dust and dirt free. more
Buy at Samsung

