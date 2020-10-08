The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Halloween 2020 is not canceled. We’re here to help you throw a killer socially-distanced Halloween party complete with COVID-19-friendly costumes, drinks, games, a soundtrack, and more. It should go without saying but we’ll say it: If you have a fever, cough, or other symptoms then stay home and watch this lineup of the Best Halloween Films.

Best Canned Drinks for Halloween Parties

Skip the communal punch and opt for canned cocktails. It’s easy to avoid swapping germs when you have single-serve pre-made drinks. To avoid accidental drink-swapping, make a game out of keeping track of your drink. The first person to be caught putting their can down gets sent to the dungeon. (Google: How to build a dungeon in your living room).

The canned cocktails we’re stocking are:

Onda Sparkling Tequila

Sparkling tequila canned in a Jack-o’-lantern orange can and only 100 calories. Like White Claw but with tequila.

Slow and Low Rock & Rye

A small but mighty rye for gnarly dudes who want something strong and slow-sipping.

Cutwater Spirits Canned Cocktails

Canned cocktails like Spicy Bloody Mary, Vodka Soda, and Rum & Cola. A little something for everyone.

Best Halloween Costume Ideas

There’s a saying that there are two types of Halloween costumes. This takes on a whole new meaning in the post-COVID world. Now your costume is either COVID-friendly or not. Here are some fun Halloween costumes that help you stay socially distanced, contactless, and masked.

Lego: Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoodie

Throw on the Dandelion colored Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoodie and a pair of matching yellow pants, gloves, and face mask to complete your LEGO-man look. Take the party to the backyard and stay warm with Fjallraven’s lightweight yet uber-toasty down. Complete the look while never touching anything with a pair of yellow plastic hand grabbers.

Use a Shower Curtain

Jimmy a one-man shower rig with a trip to Home Depot and add a clear shower curtain. Throw your hair in a shower cap, grab a six-foot loofa, and keep your curtain closed around you. It’s like a head-to-toe mask. Extra points for rubber duckies and bubbles.

Ghost

So you’re a lazy Halloween costumer (why lie to yourself?). Grab a sheet, cut two ovals for your eyes, and go as a ghost. If the party is indoors, we suggest rocking a mask under your sheet.

Best Halloween Games

Get creative by tweaking quintessential fall and Halloween games to account for safety measures that prevent spread and exposure. Or go completely off-book and create your own socially-distanced games.

The games we’re playing are:

Bobbing for Apples

Flip this classic fall game on its head by hanging the apples on string from the ceiling. You could also use donuts, which are easier to hang, but apples are healthier so keep that immunity strong.

Wink Murder

This homicidal play game involves absolutely no touching but plenty of distanced blinking. This parlor game is played when a secret killer blinks at its victims who then fall to the floor in dramatic, gruesome deaths. Surviving players must try to logic out who the killer is.

Haunted House

This approach turns your entire party into a game and allows you to invite a ton of people who don’t stay for a long time (literally our dream party). Go all-out turning your house into a haunted horror show. Invite friends and family in timed intervals throughout the night, offer them a drink at the door, and let them walk through your hallways of hell, ending at the exit where they toss their drink, grab a snack, and boogie. This approach eliminates the anxiety many friends may feel about being around large groups, but still lets you see them in all their ghoulish glory.

Horror Movie Drinking Game

Throw some blankets down, create hay-bale seats, and screen a horror movie marathon that keeps guests distanced, outside, and drinking — it’s a party after all. The rules include: Take a drink every time the theme plays, someone dies, someone hides in a closet, someone asks, “Why are you doing this,” you see a doll or freaky kid, or someone runs, and finish your drink if you get got by a jump scare. Make the game as elaborate as you want.

Best Halloween Food

There are two ways to approach food for your socially-distanced Halloween party. One, assign a single person to serve food, lunch lady style, to eliminate any double-dips. In that case, make a full spread. Or, keep things simple and let your guests graze through a feast of individually packaged snacks and, most of all, candy.

The foods we’re dishing are:

Wholly Guacamole Mini Bowls

Ready-made guac made with hand-scooped Hass avocados.

Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips Lime

One Familia Pack of these grain-free, gluten-free, paleo, and vegan tortilla chips has 6 individual baby bags. Stock according to your guestlist. Great taste while still being accessible to anyone with grain or gluten allergies.

Hot Pockets (Pack of 8)

Before you judge us for serving hot pockets take a hot second and think about what a perfect socially-distanced snack this is for a Halloween party. Hot Pockets are individually wrapped, easy to cook, filling, warm, and cost-effective. Plus, everyone likes Hot Pockets. If you want to get bougie, try the vegetarian cheese pizza pockets by Amy’s or the grain-free pockets by Mikey’s.

Stock up on Candy

The worst part about being an adult on Halloween is you don’t get trick-or-treating candy. Make sure you have cauldrons full of individually-wrapped candy bars and sours to form a cornucopia of sweets that guests can stuff their pockets with and enjoy all week. In terms of food budget, dedicate 60 percent to candy.

More Halloween Tips

Set the mood with this Halloween Playlist. More of a Spotify ghoul? Play the Tea & Tarot mix, it’s classic indie witchy goodness.

Make it an outdoor event. Tell your guests in advance so they know to dress warmly.

Cover the house in murder-plastic. You know, the Dexter kind. Even better if it’s splattered in fake blood. Wrap doorknobs, the fridge, couches, everything. The less contact people have with your home, the safer everyone will be.

Stick to your pod. Whatever creeps you’ve been living, hanging, and working with during quarantine, try keeping your socially-distanced Halloween party to them.

