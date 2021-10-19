Amazon is Having a Huge Sale on Nerf Today — Beat the Rush and Shop Now

Been looking through the best Nerf guns and can’t resist making a purchase or two? Right now, Amazon is having a huge sale on Nerf guns meaning this is the perfect time to indulge yourself in some great new guns before the holiday rush. With up to 30% off plenty of great Nerf weapons, it’s well worth checking out everything that Amazon has to offer but we’ve also highlighted some of our favorite deals too. Read on while we take you through them.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15 Blaster — $18, was $26

The Nerf Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15 Blaster offers a pump-action priming and slam fire action. That means you can fire one dart at a time via the pump-action blaster or you can unleash 15 darts at once via the slam-fire action. With 30 darts included, there’s plenty of fun to be had here once you load the rotating drum. It’s possible to customize it too by adding accessories to the 3 tactical rails, the barrel attachment point and the stock attachment point. Able to fire darts up to 90 feet, it’s a ton of fun.

NERF Fortnite Heavy SR Blaster — $35, was $53

A replica of the equipment you’ll see in Fortnite, the NERF Fortnite Heavy SR Blaster is the longest Nerf Fortnite blaster ever measuring an amazing 43 inches long. You can use it to fire 6 big Nerf Mega darts in a row from the 6-dart clip. Simply slide the bolt to prime the blaster and pull the trigger to fire it. With 6 Nerf Mega darts included along with a removable scope and red came wrap, it’s ideal for sneakier Nerf fans.

Nerf N-Strike Mega Mega Mastodon — $63, was $95

The first motorized Nerf Mega blaster, the Nerf N-Strike Mega Mega Mastodon looks super impressive. It has a 24-dart rotating drum that’s ideal for loading up with the 24 Mega Whistler darts included. It can fire each dart up to 100 feet so it’s ideal for prolonged distanced attacks. For those serious Nerf battles, you’ve got a huge advantage when you’ve got one of these in your hands.

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K, Blue — $69, was $105

With a huge price cut, the Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K, Blue just got super tempting. It’s a fully motorized Nerf gun which offers a Hopper feed so you get high capacity and plenty of room to store all your rounds. That makes sense given it comes with 100 rounds so you can use some quick fire attacks in your battles. A choice of red or blue means you can choose your team ahead of the fight, ensuring you’re fully prepared for Nerf warfare. Don’t be surprised if winning gets a heck of a lot easier with this behemoth.

