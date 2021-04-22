Memorial Day Sales and Deals 2021: What to Expect

This year’s Memorial Day sales will include loads of great deals, especially if you’re planning to spiff up your home. Whether you want goods for inside or outside your home, Memorial Day 2021 promises so many choices that it could be easy to get that feeling of overwhelm. This is a catch-up year for many of us after 2020’s slow down, but it’s still important to find the best deals among the hordes of bargains. We’re tracking the best deals in all major product categories on The Manual and will update regularly to help you maneuver the best Memorial Day deals and where to buy them.

When Do the Memorial Day Sales Start?

Memorial Day 2021 is on May 31, as always the official event is on the last Monday of the month. Memorial Day sales may actually start earlier than in previous years, however, a trend we’ve noticed during other sales events such Prime Day and Black Friday (looking at you, Walmart and Target). Memorial Day sales traditionally start on the Friday before the holiday — this year it’s on May 28 — but we won’t be surprised to see a few retailers jump the date and start a week or even two weeks early. Regardless of potential early starters, you can count on finding the greatest selection across all retailer from May 28 to May 31.

Where Are the Best Memorial Day Sales?

You may have one or two favorite online shopping sites, but if you want to score the best deals, it helps to know where to shop for the best of the best Memorial Day sales for different types of products. We monitor deals year round and we track past sales events at major retailers to figure out where you’re most likely to land the greatest discounts on specific products. If you’re looking for the biggest selection of great deals on Apple Watches and iPads, for example, check Amazon first. Shop Walmart and Best Buy first if you’re on the hunt for a new 4K TV. The Home Depot and Lowe’s both go all out for appliance sales on Memorial Day and Dick’s Sporting Goods and REI lead compete for outdoor recreation equipment and supplies. You get the idea… you’ll save more if you shop around. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of place to find the sweetest deals during the Memorial Day 2021 sales.

Electronics Sales

Amazon

Best Buy

B&H Photo Video

Dell

GameStop

Microsoft

Walmart

Home Appliance Sales

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Target

Wayfair

Mattress Sales

Outdoors Sales

Academy Sports

Dick’s Sporting Goods

REI

What Are the Best Memorial Day Sales?

If you narrow your sights to the product categories that will follow tradition and have the best deals during the Memorial Day 2021 sales event you’ll be the biggest winner. As you may have figured out, if you didn’t already know, Memorial Day Sales aren’t necessarily the best time of the year to buy everything. Be extra careful of you’re shopping for summer clothes or gear, for example, because amazing deals at the start of any season are rare — better off to wait till mid August or September for the best discounts on bathing suits and wake boards.

As we mentioned above, Memorial Day sales often have the best prices of the year for specific types of products. Now’s the time to look for almost anything to upgrade your home inside or out. If your back is begging for a new mattress, you’re in luck, because this is your discount season. You’ll also do exceptionally well if you need a new washer and dryer, a refrigerator, or other major appliance. Are you looking for an upgraded Keurig or Instant Pot, now’s the time to grab the best deals. The pandemic’s undeniable influence on spending for home improvements and upgrades continues and manufacturers have boosted production to ride the wave. Swollen retailer inventories can result in select extra deep discounts in some cases, so we’ll be on the lookout for those extraordinary deals.

You can save on recreational products, too, during Memorial Day sales. If you’ll be heading out to the back country, you should find excellent savings on tents and backpacks. Bicycles are another hot item during Memorial Day sales, so if you want to upgrade your two-wheel ride, you can expect compelling deals on your dream mountain bike or gravel bike.

Should You Shop the Memorial Day Sales?

If you’re reading this article you’re looking for the best deals or strategies to find those stellar bargains during the Memorial Day 2021 sales event. It bears repeating that the excitement and the hype over truly outstanding sales events can also provide cover for deals that aren’t all that great. The pent up purchasing demand that’s been unleashed this year is helping merchants move inventory and giving consumers a chance to land excellent bargains during sales promotions. Just as we’ve seen during Black Friday, however, merchants can also use the glow of a huge sale to clear their stock of slower moving inventory.

In short, every deal isn’t necessarily a good deal and just because a product is listed among sale items doesn’t always mean there’s much of a saving. As always, whether you’re prepping for Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Memorial Day sales, planning ahead can make the difference between buying something new that’s just OK and scoring a massive win on a dream product.

Research and budget both help. If you have a long shopping list, take some time to prioritize the items you want and note the major features that matter most to you. If you pre-shop the sales a week or so ahead of time and two or more retailers you’ll know when a deal is truly a worthy bargain and when it’s prudent to pass in favor of another product or item on your list. Pre-shopping can also help you nail down where you’ll shop for specific items. You may want a brand of tent or bicycle that REI carries but Dick’s Sporting Goods does not, or vice versa. In either case, knowing where to shop for targeted goods can save money.

And if a product you want sells out early, or isn’t discounted enough to prompt you to click the Buy Now button, don’t make a quick move to purchase a consolation product. There will be other sales. And we’ll be here to help.

