Best Food Processor Deals for March 2022

Hands down, there’s no more versatile food preparation appliance for your kitchen than a food processor. The best food processors can blend, mix, chop, shred, juice, or pulverize pretty much any ingredients you put in them. When you’re done cooking, toss some ice cubes in the processor to crush some ice for your preferred beverage. If you already have a blender, a juicer, or a small chopper or mixer, the high-quality food processors below can boost your kitchen game with a single new appliance that you’ll use with both wet and dry ingredients. What’s more, the current deals for these countertop powerhouses won’t dent your budget.

Best Food Processor Deals

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus 4-Cup Food Processor — <strong>$55</strong>, was $90

Bella Pro Series 8-Cup Food Processor — $70

Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System — $200

Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System — $240

Why Buy:

Space-saving countertop unit is convenient for daily use without hogging your kitchen workspace

4-cup capacity is a perfect size for preparing recipe ingredients or chopping snacks and toppings

No-fuss operation makes this is an appliance you won’t hesitate to use

Minimal purchase cost for this much functionality

When you want to mix a quick snack or chop some ingredients for a light meal, you’ll find the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus 4-cup Food Processor comes in handy almost every day. If you keep this compact unit on your countertop where it’s always ready to help, it won’t be long before you wonder how you managed without it.

While this Cuisinart model isn’t the right choice for extracting juices from tough root vegetables or prepping the ingredients for large crowds on a daily basis, how often do you do that anyway? When you need to chop a few cups of nuts or a handful of fresh parsley or grind peppercorns or a bit of cheese, the Mini-Prep Plus has an invaluable combination or power, capacity, and easy operation.

Touchpad controls for Cuisinart’s stainless steel blade keeps everything simple, so you don’t have to wonder about settings and timing. Just pop in your ingredients and almost as quickly the work is done. All operational parts are dishwasher safe, so you won’t need to spend time dismantling, cleaning, drying, and reassembling this unit. Even if you already own a large and much more powerful unit, the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus is ready to be your daily-use appliance.

Bella Pro Series 8-Cup Food Processor — $70

Why Buy:

8-cup capacity allows ample room for ingredients for large recipes

Powerful 500-watt motor stands up to the toughest ingredients

Variable speed control and wide feeding tube let you process foods quickly and efficiently

Fast cleanup with removable and dishwasher-safe parts

If you’re looking for a powerful and versatile food processor that can make light work of food prep without busting your budget wide open, you need to check out the Bella Pro Series 8-cup Food Processor. Complete with a reversible slicing and shredding disc and a helpful user manual, this Bella Pro Series model is ready to chop, shred, slice, grind, puree, and more.

Because you seldom start any processing task with all of the ingredients in the work bowl, the Bella Pro Series’ 3-inch wide feed tube facilitates adding more as the work progresses. This design means you won’t overload the bowl to start, a frequent issue with food processors because things can get gooey and bound up quickly. The wide mouth tube also means you can add ingredients as soon as the current mix is ready. This facility is helpful when you want to control the texture of salsas or any other dish where you don’t want the results to be liquid mush.

The Bella’s speed control dial has three settings: Low, High, or Pulse. Pulse can come in handy with tougher ingredients as you progress from low to high speeds. The 500-watt motor in this model is all you’ll need to finish whichever food processing function your recipe calls for. As with all high-quality food processors, the components that hold or process your food are all removable and dishwasher safe, so cleanup is safe and easy. This last feature matters in particular because a highly capable food processor that is difficult and time-consuming to clean and reassemble won’t get used much and the Bella Pro Series is built for frequent use.

Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System — $200

Why Buy:

Smart powerhouse 1,400-watt peak motor processes however you want it to with no hesitation or stalling

Uncompromised and unsurpassed versatility, you can even use it to mix dough

Operational ease with no stirring or shaking needed

Included to-go cups so you can take your shake or smoothie with you

If you like to cook and enjoy preparing snacks, shakes, smoothies, sauces, soups, and more, check out the Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System. This appliance is more than a vanilla food processor, but you can also use it to make nut butters, mix dough, extract juices and nutrients from the toughest vegetables and roots, and even complete everyday assignments such as crushing ice and chopping frozen foods. The Ninja’s 1,400-watt motor works through ingredients in the included 72-ounce working container with no hesitation. The motor’s smartTorque feature is designed to continue processing food without stalling.

This model is called a system because of the component parts and accessories included. A 14-ounce smoothie bowl maker comes with a tamper function, so all ingredients are processed. There’s also a 24-ounce nutrient extraction cup to blend ingredients directly in the cup, which also has a lid designed for easy pouring. Included to-go cups with lids are ready to travel with your shakes or smoothies. In addition to a crushing and chopping blade, the Ninja also comes with a dough blade if you want to mix the ingredients for cookies or muffins.

Don’t think that a food processing system such as the Ninja Foodi will be too complicated hard to use, because user control is a major focus. There’s a variable speed control so you can control the texture and relative liquidity of your ingredients at all times. The Ninja has 11 manual programs with six preset Auto-IQ programs with one-touch configuration, so you’ll get perfect results each time.

Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System — $240

Why Buy:

Extra-powerful motor means you’ll never hesitate to add roots or stringy ingredients

Wide range of processing tools and accessories

One-touch pre-programmed controls for seven key functions

All the pieces that touch food are dishwasher safe

Ninja Foodi has become a brand-within-a-brand, representing high-quality multifunction food preparation appliances. So when the manufacturer, Shark Ninja, named this food processor the Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System, it’s not a big leap to assume that the company put everything into the product.

The Ultimate System starts with a 1,600-watt motor that Ninja calls a Power Dense Motor with the company’s smartTorque system to keep the motor running and the blades working. Working containers include a 72-ounce blender and processor pitcher and an 18-ounce XL Smoothie Bowl Maker with an integrated tamper function to move ingredients toward the center for even processing. There’s also a 24-ounce Nutrient Extraction cup you can use to create a smoothie or nutrition-laden juice directly in the cup. In addition, this system provides a crushing and chopping blade, a reversible slicing and shredding blade, a grating disc, a dough blade, and a hybrid edge blade.

The system’s wide feed chute lid comes with a two-part food pusher for adding ingredients during processing. You’ll have all the control you need with Ninja’s variable speed control and seven Auto-IQ presets for smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, food processing, and dough mixing. As you’d expect, all the removable components are dishwasher safe. If you love to cook or you’re ready to learn and want a top-quality food processing system, this is the smart choice.

