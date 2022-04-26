Wayfair’s Way Day sales event is very nearly upon us and that means now is the ideal time to snap up some early deals at a lower price while stocks last. Never heard of Wayfair’s Way Day sale? Read on while we tell you everything you need to know.

What is Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair’s biggest and most substantial sale of the year. It was started by the online retailer four years ago in 2018. From there, the company has gone from strength to strength in terms of offering great deals.

The event lasts for two days and it offers huge discounts on some big home name brands. And when we mean huge, we mean price cuts of up to 80% off what you would normally pay. Wayfair promises that some deals will be ‘better-than-Black-Friday’ deals, ensuring prices are super low.

One of the most popular places online to visit for homeware items, Wayfair’s Way Day sale is worth checking out. Its sale applies to all of Wayfair’s sister brands like AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main. In all cases, there’s no need to enter coupon codes or sign up for any membership. Instead, everyone can check out the sale prices at Wayfair. It’s a really good way to be able to improve your home for less but it only runs for a limited time.

When is Way Day 2022?

Way Day 2022 runs between April 27 and April 28. The sale starts at midnight ET on April 27 and the deals run until 3 am.EST on April 29 unless they sell out before then. That means you have a full two days of shopping the sale to find the best prices and items for your home.

As with all sales, it makes sense to buy early as stock is limited and you may find the most popular items selling out much earlier in the sale than others. The best discounts, in particular, tend to sell out quickly so if you see something that’s a good match for your home, buy it immediately.

What to Buy on Way Day 2022

The Wayfair Way Day sale is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year and it’s always keen to offer an even more impressive sale than you’d see during Black Friday or other major sales events throughout the year. Crucially, as Wayfair focuses on items for your home, this is the perfect time to improve your living space for far less than you would ordinarily pay.

Way Day is great for a selection of things. For instance, if you’re keen to snap up some essential kitchen tools and appliances for your home, Way Day is the ideal time to do exactly that for a lower price than on a regular non-sales day. Wayfair sells everything for your kitchen from gorgeous cookware to practical dinnerware sets, coffee makers, and other electrical appliances like air fryers. Look out for sales on robot vacuums, and washers, too.

It goes much further than that though. Way Day also includes items like patio furniture and grills, so if you’re looking to spruce up your outdoor space or yard, this is a great way of doing that for less. With summer on the way, you can get ahead with your plans for the coming months and snap up a high-end grill for less so you can cook up a storm, before settling down on some sweet furniture.

Wayfair Way Day also focused on indoor items like sofas, bedding, mattresses, along with plenty of indoor furniture. Have you been eyeing up your living space and wondering how you can use it more effectively? Whether you’re looking to make your bed comfier, add blankets to your sofa, or looking to expand your space through more thoughtfully arranged TV stands, storage units, and dressers, Wayfair has something for you as part of Way Day. Look out for some great men’s apartment essentials as well, like a stylish rug, coffee table, or lamp. Each of these items can really transform how nice a room looks. If you’ve ever considered adding bar stools to your kitchen, Wayfair even offers those.

Basically, Wayfair has everything you could need to make your home look better and work more smartly for you too. Best of all? Plenty of it is on sale as part of the Way Day celebrations.

