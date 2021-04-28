  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Way Day Deals for 2021: Shop the Sale Today

By

Way Day is here and we’ve rounded up all the best Way Day deals you can shop right now. We’ve narrowed things down to five of the best deals out there right now including a great new vacuum cleaner, grill, mattress, and more. Read on as we tell you all about the best Way Day deals out there right now. They’re primed and ready to delight you on this momentous Way Day.

Bissell CrossWave Bagless Wet Dry Vac — $220, was $300

A good quality vacuum cleaner makes cleaning up your home infinitely easier. The beauty behind the Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Wet Dry Vac is that it vacuums and washes floors at the same time providing you with the best cleaning experience. It has a dual-action brush roll that rotates at 3,000 RPM with the ability to clean better than a sponge mop and bucket while also sucking up dirt. You can easily switch it from a hard floor cleaner to a rug cleaner at the touch of a button too, meaning it’s an impressively versatile vacuum cleaner for the whole house.

Char-Broil 4-Burner Gas Grill — $250, was $280

Now is the perfect time to buy a new grill for the summer and this Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill is a tempting proposition. It’s a large grill with porcelain-coated cast iron grates that are rust-resistant and easy to clean. Alongside that are four 36,000 BTU durable stainless steel burners, a 10,000 BTU side burner, and a removable porcelain-coated grease pan that’s easy to clean. With a primary cooking area of 425 square inches plus an additional 150 square inches from the swing-away warming rack, there’s plenty of room here to cook up a storm.

GE Appliances Portable Air Conditioner — $300, was $330

Ready for those hot summer days, this GE Appliances 8,500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner offers three different modes including built-in air conditioning, fan modes, and a dehumidifying feature too. It utilizes auto evaporation technology so there’s no need to empty a bucket any time you want to clear the air. Alongside that is an easy-to-use remote so you can adjust the fan speed, temperature, and modes, from anywhere in the room saving you the need to move. A programmable timer means you can plan ahead accordingly too.

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum — $400, was $600

What’s the best kind of vacuuming? The kind that doesn’t involve you doing a thing. Simply set the iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum up and leave it to work away for you. You can use Google Assistant or Alexa to command it to clean wherever you need cleaning with smart navigation meaning it can map specific objects in your home. With superior suction and an automatic schedule that even recommends what to do during pollen and pet-shedding season, it’s potentially smarter than you at knowing when to prioritize cleaning.

Sealy Medium Hybrid Mattress — $500, was $1,070

Hybrid mattresses are a great way of getting the best of both worlds as the Sealy 12″ Copper Chill Medium Hybrid Mattress demonstrates. It has 12 inches of memory foam to help conform and respond to your individual body shape at night then a layer of coils which add extra support to your body too. Low motion transfer is promised as well thanks to the mixture of materials so you won’t have to worry about being disturbed at night. Alongside that is a top layer infused with CopperChill technology so that heat and sweat is wicked away from you at night so you enjoy a genuinely restful night’s sleep. A 100-night trial means you can guarantee this is the mattress for you.

More Way Day Deals
Expires soon

PantherGrill 19" Kettle Charcoal Grill

30 40
Looking for a convenient grill? Buy the Kettle Charcoal Grill and bring it easily anywhere with its built-in wheels. This is perfect for small families.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Samsung 5 cu. ft. Top Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Gas Dryer

1708 1898
Want to spend less time doing the laundry? This washer and dryer combo from Samsung may do just the trick as its 5. cu. ft. capacity is large enough to wash laundry in a single load.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Smart Dryer

1978 2198
Samsung's washer and dryer feature WiFi connectivity for scheduling laundry and receiving end-of-cycle notifications on your phone, making laundry time a more enjoyable and less backbreaking task.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

36" Counter Depth Side by Side 22 cu. ft. Energy Star Refrigerator

1349 1499
Aesthetically designed with a built-in look for a seamless fit, this refrigerator made by Samsung also offers multi-vent technology for easier storing and organizing of food.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Attachment, Champagne

246 669
Made especially for pet-loving homes, the Bob PetHair Robotic Vacuum features upgraded controls that can work on various types of carpets or other residential floorings, thanks to its mop attachment.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

GoWISE USA 3.5 Liter Programmable Air Fryer

65 150
Relax and dig in your best-loved foods without added calories with the 3.5 Liter Programmable Air Fryer. It quickly warms and fries with the use of a small amount of oil.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Kalorik 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel – The Maxx

169 280
This air fryer is a perfect gift for your mom, grandma, or anyone you know who loves to cook. The 26-quart digital Maxx air fryer is perfectly designed for quick heating, toasting, and cooking.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

130 200
Want an all-around kitchen appliance? Go get the Emeril Lagasse Pressure Air Fryer as it lets you choose 12 cooking functions to serve different dishes on any occasion.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum

180 223
Who said deep cleaning your floors cost a fortune? The Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum is cheaper than the others available in the market with comparable or more advanced features.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Equator 1.57 Cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 3 Cu. ft Electric Dryer

1329 1419
Compact and innovative, this washer-dryer combo from Equator comes with a back-saving 45-degree door handle, as well as a handy drawer for storing all your laundry essentials.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360

161 200
Prepare your favorite snacks with the Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 and worry less as it helps reduce the calories in every meal.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Monument Grills 48" Wood Pellet Grill

359 399
Enjoy restaurant-like smoky flavor meat with tihis Wood Pellet Grill. You can clean this hassle-free with its easy ash removal feature. Enjoy your grilled food and indulge in every bite.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Dash 2Qt Compact Air Fryer

50 70
This powerful Dash air fryer serves crispy fried foods minus the guilt. Get this non-stick fryer for hassle-free cooking and cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

370 400
Take vacuuming off your mind and your to-do list with this Roomba i3 3150 with its 10X Power-Lifting Suction to pull in dirt, dust, and pollen to achieve cleaner floors in no time.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

New Air 28 Bottle Dual Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator

340 400
This quiet, powerful compressor is the best at keeping all your wines chilled and can accommodate up to 28 standard bottles. Its exterior thermostat also help keep in the cold for efficient operation.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum

214 398
Cleaning your floors is not a hassle anymore because this robotic vacuum does the job for you. It features a triple-action cleaning system and can also reach hard-to-reach spaces for deeper cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

18 Bottle and 58 Can Dual Zone Freestanding Wine and Beverage Refrigerator

710 900
Perfect for kitchens, home bars, media rooms, and the likes, this quiet compressor can hold up to 18 bottles and 58 cans and has a removable shelves to create space for oversized bottles and cans.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

bObsweep Standard Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment, Rouge

259 599
Equipped to handle any mess in your home, the Bob Standard Robot Vacuum is packed with advanced features such as automatic recharge and scheduled cleaning, making it everyone's go-to cleaner.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

5.3 Quart Power Air Fryer

75 180
On a budget? Get your first air fryer from PowerXL, the 5.3 Quart Power Air Fryer. It includes a recipe book for you to practice the basic features of this appliance. Let quick cooking be your friend.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Outsunny 23.5" Portable Folding Outdoor Tabletop BBQ Kettle Charcoal Grill

52 65
This space-saving grill makes food good for 3 to 4 people at a time. It is very convenient as you can bring it to any family grill party.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

200 365
This 4-in-1 oven let's you make your favorite fried dishes. Enjoy different cooking modes with the Cuisinart Oven Fryer and continue living a healthy life.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

500 600
Start a hassle-free cleaning with this Roomba i3+ robot vacuum as this cleans in neat rows, offers up personalized schedules, and empties itself into a disposable bag to be filled up to 60 days.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

275 540
The robotic vacuum from iRobot is a beginner-friendly vacuum that offers a custom cleaning schedule as well as Google Assistant and Alexa so you can start a cleaning session with just your voice.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

bObsweep PetHair PLUS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment

255 900
The Bob PetHair Plus is an advanced floor cleaner that you can rely on when shedding happens. If you're a pet owner looking for relief when your pets make a mess, this is the best option for you.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

18 Bottle and 55 Can Dual Zone Freestanding Wine and Beverage Refrigerator

731 1105
This dual zone freestanding wine and beverage refrigerator by Lanbo has a capacity of 18 bottles and 55 cans, making it the ideal addition to your entertainment rooms, home bars, and kitchen islands.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Kalorik 5.3 Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

131 220
With its powerful air frying technology, the 5.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer Pro XL can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Samsung 2.2 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 4 cu. ft. Ventless Dryer

1978 2198
Get more work done in less time with Samsung's Frontload Washer and Ventless Dryer, equipped with preset drying cycles for washing anything and everything from clothes to bedsheets.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Equator 1.57 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 3.57 cu. ft. Electric Dryer

1599 1780
Save space and on electric bills with the Equator Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer combo, powered with 12 programmable features that make dirty laundry squeaky clean with minimal water waste.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Blomberg 17.6 Cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 11 Cu. ft Electric Dryer

1499 1950
This product is speedy enough to power through your laundry with its 1,400 RPM spin speed, while the built-in sensing technology provides an optimal wash performance for every load.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

399 600
Featuring a powerful performance and powerful pick-up, this Roomba i7 7150 offers a single command to your Google Assistant or Alexa to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want it.
Buy at Wayfair

Editors' Recommendations

Forget Way Day: Overstock is Having its Own Household Sale Today

los angeles travel guide version 1617632968 losangelesguesthousemodern

Best Way Day Washer-Dryer Deals for 2021

way day washer dryer deals walmart

Best Way Day Nespresso Deals for 2021

nespresso vertuo coffee machine deal prime day 2020 maker

Best Way Day Refrigerator Deals for 2021

best refrigerator deals kitchenaid

What is Triller Fight Club? A Beginner’s Guide

triller fight club

What is FITE.TV? Everything You Need to Know

how to live stream mma fights fite tv streaming service

Jake Paul Height: How Tall is the YouTuber-Turned-Boxer?

how tall is jake paul height triller presents mike tyson vs roy jones jr

Is Jake Paul a Professional Boxer? What You Need to Know

is jake paul a professional boxer vs nate robinson first round

How to Watch Mt. Westmore Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

how to watch mt westmore debut at triller fight club snoop dogg performance

How to Watch Saweetie Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

how to watch saweetie at triller fight club performing live

How to Watch Justin Bieber Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

how to watch justin bieber at triller fight club performing live stage

How to Watch Diplo Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

how to watch diplo at triller fight club performing live stage

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Live Stream: Watch the fight NOW

watch jake paul vs ben askren live stream online