Best Way Day Keurig Deals for 2021

Way Day deals are here which means some great Way Day Keurig deals are available right now. If you’re looking for a great new coffee maker and you’re keen to pay less then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve checked out all the best Way Day Keurig deals, rounded them up neatly, as well as looked at everything you need to consider before buying a Keurig on Way Day. Read on as we guide you through each step of the way so you make the right purchase for you.

Best Way Day Keurig Deals
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker

190 220
Your one-stop coffee shop coffee maker can make a single-serve cup from a K-cup pod or act as a latte and cappuccino maker with a milk frother and coffee shot function.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

79 80
Packing a punch with every cup despite its size, the Keurig K-Mini is a compact yet ever-functional coffee maker for the practical coffee lover who's tight on space, with brew sizes from 6-12 oz.
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer

79 80
Ideal for small spaces and travel-mug friendly. It can accommodate cups up to 7 inches tall and can brew any cup size from 6 to 12 ounces. It also automatically turns off after brewing to save energy.
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

100 106
Single-serve K-Cup pod coffee brewer. Makes 6-ounce to 12-ounce brews. Includes a K-cup storage module that stores up to 9 pods.
Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

190 220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Keurig K-Classic K50 Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Patriot Blue

90 120
Comes in a deep blue color, the Keurig K-Classic K50 coffee maker can make up to 10-ounce cups of coffee and other hot beverages. It can hold 480oz of water, which can brew six cups before refilling.
Keurig K1500 Bundle K-Cup Coffee Maker with Variety Pack of 192 K-Cup Pods

217 241
Whip up your favorite beverages at the touch of a button. This bundle includes a fully-featured commercial brewer and 8 boxes of assorted K-Cup pods --192 pods in total.
Keurig K80 K-Select Brewer with Pod Carousel

155 185
This Keurig combines sleek style and simple button controls to help you brew the perfect cup every time. It has a Strong Brew setting that increases the coffee's intensity. Can brew four cup sizes.
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

129 170
Delivers the ultimate in beverage customization. It features five brew sizes and offers iced and hot coffee settings. A strong brew button is available to intensify the taste of your coffee's flavor.
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

190 220
Treat yourself to a delicious cup with this versatile machine. This model lets you brew coffee and prepare hot and iced cappuccinos and lattes with a simple push of a button. Brews four cup sizes.
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

97 99
Brew a rich and delicious cup every time with this Keurig K-Classic single-serve coffee maker. You can choose from different K-Cup pod varieties from brands like Lipton and Starbucks, among others.
Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker with Milk Frother

69 99
Versatility meets simplicity. This machine lets you brew coffee, tea, or cocoa and even has a frother so you can make delicious specialty coffee drinks like lattes and cappuccinos.
Keurig - K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

100 115
Simplify your mornings and streamline your counters with this space-saving coffee maker with a thermal cup, coffee pods, and a storage drawer.
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker with Coffee Pods Drawer and Thermal Cup

100 115
Brew the perfect cup right in the comfort of your home with the Keurig K-Mini. It has a strength control so you can make coffee that suits your tastes. Compact enough to fit in small spaces.
Should You Buy a Keurig on Way Day?

There are a lot of things to think about before you buy the right Keurig for you. For one thing, just because there are great Way Day Keurig deals out there, do you really need one? Do you have an existing Keurig coffee maker that works just fine? Or another brand that also works perfectly well? Unless you’re super keen to upgrade, you may well be fine keeping your existing model.

As well as that, you need to think about your budget. Like with any major purchase, Keurig coffee makers are all available at different prices. Generally, the more you spend, the more features you gain but it’s important that you consider whether you really need them. Check out our look at the best drip coffee makers to learn a little more about what you might need. You’ll notice that we’ve featured the Keurig K-Elite as our best pod coffee maker because it can brew up a storm within one and a half minutes. Its 75-ounce water container is great if you drink plenty of coffee too but it may be overkill if you’re only an occasional coffee drinker.

Something like the Keurig K-Classic is a more basic model but still offers everything you could need. It has a choice of three different cup sizes, in 6, 8 or 10-ounce servings with a 48-ounce water reservoir so you won’t run out too soon. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something for the office, there’s the Keurig K155 Office Pro with its 90-ounce reservoir and a simple to use LCD touchscreen.

If you’re a big fan of espresso, there’s always the K-Latte model which also comes with a milk frother and a coffee shot button, but its 36-ounce water reservoir means it might be a little limited if you drink a lot.

It’s a good idea to do your research and understand exactly which Keurig coffee maker works best for you. That way, you can get the most out of the Way Day Keurig deals by spending according to your budget and requirements. There’s simply no point in buying more than you need but you also don’t want to accidentally buy something that doesn’t offer everything you require either.

