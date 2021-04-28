Best Way Day Grill Deals 2021: Char-Broil, Traeger, Weber

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Way Day deals are here and as you’d expect from the home-focused sale, there are some big Day Day grill deals going on right now. If you’re looking to buy a new grill for your home just in time for the warm summer months, this is a good time to snap one up. Read on and we’ll tell you all about the best Way Day grill deals out there right now as well as take a look at whether you should buy a new grill or not. We’ve got you covered.

Best Way Day Grill Deals

Should You Buy a Grill on Way Day?

It’s no secret that, generally, Black Friday and Prime Day are bigger sales events than Way Day but odds are you want your grill now. After all, who wants to buy a great new outdoor grill in time for late summer or Christmas? Snap one up as part of the Way Day grill deals and you can enjoy a great new grill for the peak grilling season of the year and you should still get one for a great price. That’s thanks to Way Fair being more home-focused than other sales events.

As always, it’s worth considering your budget. It’s possible to spend a little or a lot on a new grill. That goes for whether you’re looking for a new indoor grill or an outdoor one. There’s plenty of choices out there with numerous major brands making it a varied sale. Know your budget and you can narrow things down a little.

It’s also worth knowing what features you need most from your grill. Again, you can spend a lot without actually needing all the features made available to you. Sure, it’s tempting but why waste money for the sake of it? That’s not the point of any sales event!

To help you out, it’s worth doing your research. Check out our look at the best charcoal grills as well as the best portable grills to get some guidance on what to look for. As you’ll see, prices vary widely here.

Something like the classic Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill is a good starting point but you can even buy fire pits that will be a lot more impressive but also a lot more expensive. Portable grills can be reasonably inexpensive but even then, it’s possible to spend hundreds of dollars depending on what you need from it. That’s particularly the case if you’re thinking of buying an electric grill rather than something charcoal-based.

Stick to your budget and needs, and you can’t go wrong. Just don’t be tempted by a short-term deal unless you know that it’s exactly what you want. Look out for incremental price changes too as these are usually less of a great deal than you might initially think.

