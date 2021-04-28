  1. Food & Drink
Best Way Day Grill Deals 2021: Char-Broil, Traeger, Weber

Way Day deals are here and as you’d expect from the home-focused sale, there are some big Day Day grill deals going on right now. If you’re looking to buy a new grill for your home just in time for the warm summer months, this is a good time to snap one up. Read on and we’ll tell you all about the best Way Day grill deals out there right now as well as take a look at whether you should buy a new grill or not. We’ve got you covered.

Best Way Day Grill Deals
Expires soon

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

379 480
Weber 2-burner propane grill with 356-square-inch cooking surface. Porcelain-enabled cast iron cooking grates, built-in gas gauge and thermometer, and left side folding shelf.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Royal Gourmet Deluxe 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

432 446
Can't handle the heat? Take the kitchen outside with the Royal Gourmet Deluxe propane gas grill, ready to cook up to 23 burgers with four burners and an extra side burner and table within arm's reach.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill

55 60
A portable charcoal grill for any occasion, the Weber Go-Anywhere is always ready to cook up to six burgers and with temperature retention inside for total heat coverage. You won't even need any gas.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Weber 46502001 Spirit S-315 LP Gas Grill

569 700
With 424 sq. in. of grilling space, this Weber grill allows you to cook multiple food items on its porcelain-enameled cast iron grates. It also comes with a warming rack to let meats rest.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill

65 97
Electric-powered for indoor searing with temperatures up to 450 degrees with 1,200 watts. A generous 118-square inches of cooking surface will feed a family. Easy to clean with a large drip pan.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page
Expires soon

RINKMO Gas Grill, 2020 Upgrade 670 Stainless Steel Liquid Propane Grill

359 399
Large 606-square-inch cooking surface with this 3-burner, 36,000 BTU propane grill with side burner. Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates for easy-release cooking of your favorite foods.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Weber Q1400 Electric Grill

269 330
If you want to grill while saving space and gas, this Weber Q1400 electric grill has a cooking area of 180 square inches with a 6-foot-long grounded cord and a stylish aesthetic.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel

207 250
Portable gas grill by Cuisinart with 240-square-inch cast iron grill surface and a single 15,000 BTU burner with electric ignition. Folding shelves on either side keep your food prep close at hand.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Coleman RoadTrip Portable Gas Grill

117 130
This portable gas grill is great for barbecuing at the big game, cooking on a camping trip or grilling in your own backyard. Featuring collapsible, two-wheeled design for easy transportation.
Buy at Kohl's
Expires soon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill

25 40
This charcoal grill by Cuisinart has a 150-square-inch cooking area measuring 14 inches across for a balanced mix between portability and functionality, complete with a firebox and ash catcher.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill

70 80
The Weber Jumbo Joe charcoal grill spans an enormous 18 inches, allowing it to cook up to eight burgers at the same time while still managing to stay portable enough to take anywhere on the go.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Cuisinart CGG-306 Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Propane Grill

156 200
Cuisinart tabletop propane grill with 277 square inches of cooking surface and two burners with a total of 20,000 BTUs. At 22 pounds, it is sized right for tailgating. Hooks up to a 20-pound tank.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Royal Gourmet GB8000 8-Burner Gas Grill

390 460
With a 950 sq. in. cooking surface, you can grill several food items all at once without affecting the heat. It also has built-in folding side tables for extra prep space.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Weber Original 22 Inch Kettle Charcoal Grill

165 180
This grill holds up to 13 burgers and has a built-in lid thermometer. One-touch cleaning system with high-capacity ash catcher provides easy cleanup.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel

256 340
Char-Broil's two-burner, 24,000 BTU propane grill has a 300-square-inch primary cast iron cooking surface and a 100-square-inch porcelain-coated grate. Fold-away sides lend compact convenience.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

205 279
This grill has 568 square inches of cooking area and includes cast iron grates enameled in porcelain, which makes them durable option that conduct and retain heat better than stainless steel.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Char-Broil classic 3 burner propane gas grill

259 300
Three burners let you sear over high heat or do indirect cooking at low temperatures. Features side shelves, porcelain-coated grates, Piezoelectric igniters, and a warming rack.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Weber Genesis II S-435 4-Burner Natural Gas Grill

1249
Turn your backyard into a five-star kitchen with this Weber Genesis II S-435 natural gas grill, equipped with four burners, a side burner, a warming rack, a built-in thermostat, and a side table.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Royal Gourmet 3-Burner Propane Gas and Charcoal Combo Grill

400
With 600 square inches of available grilling space, this Royal Gourmet grill can cook with both propane gas and charcoal, so you're always ready to cook. It also has two side tables for both grills.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

MASTER COOK 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill

170 210
Master Cook 3-burner propane grill with 30,000 BTU. 472-square -inch total cooking and warming surface with porcelain-enameled wire cooking grates.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill

799
Have you been dreaming of cooking with a wood pellet grill? Make that dream a reality with this deal for $100 off a Traeger.
Buy at Cabela's
Expires soon

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

200 230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing which promises even cooking.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Buy a Grill on Way Day?

It’s no secret that, generally, Black Friday and Prime Day are bigger sales events than Way Day but odds are you want your grill now. After all, who wants to buy a great new outdoor grill in time for late summer or Christmas? Snap one up as part of the Way Day grill deals and you can enjoy a great new grill for the peak grilling season of the year and you should still get one for a great price. That’s thanks to Way Fair being more home-focused than other sales events.

As always, it’s worth considering your budget. It’s possible to spend a little or a lot on a new grill. That goes for whether you’re looking for a new indoor grill or an outdoor one. There’s plenty of choices out there with numerous major brands making it a varied sale. Know your budget and you can narrow things down a little.

It’s also worth knowing what features you need most from your grill. Again, you can spend a lot without actually needing all the features made available to you. Sure, it’s tempting but why waste money for the sake of it? That’s not the point of any sales event!

To help you out, it’s worth doing your research. Check out our look at the best charcoal grills as well as the best portable grills to get some guidance on what to look for. As you’ll see, prices vary widely here.

Something like the classic Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill is a good starting point but you can even buy fire pits that will be a lot more impressive but also a lot more expensive. Portable grills can be reasonably inexpensive but even then, it’s possible to spend hundreds of dollars depending on what you need from it. That’s particularly the case if you’re thinking of buying an electric grill rather than something charcoal-based.

Stick to your budget and needs, and you can’t go wrong. Just don’t be tempted by a short-term deal unless you know that it’s exactly what you want. Look out for incremental price changes too as these are usually less of a great deal than you might initially think.

