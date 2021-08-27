  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Cheap Ryobi Tool Deals for August 2021

By
Using a Ryobi String Trimmer on a lawn.

If you’re shopping for power tools for your shop or yard, you want to be sure to check the many available Ryobi deals. Ryobi’s massive selection of battery-operated power tools attracts a loyal customer base that searches for Ryobi sales whenever they want to add to their collection or upgrade. There are so many Ryobi landscaping tools, yard tools, and power hand and bench tools that keeping track of the best Ryobi deals can be a challenge — but we do it for you. Ryobi frequently introduces new models to its lines of 18V and 40V cordless power tools, and the discounts on individual tools and tool combination bundles can add up to significant savings. If you don’t see a Ryobi deal for a tool you are looking for, be sure to check back regularly.

If you’re not interested specifically in Ryobi brand tools but you are looking for lawnmower deals or essential tools for home, we have you covered there, too.

Today’s Best Ryobi Deals

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Quietstrike Pulse Driver

$79 $83
Need to finish repairs at nighttime? The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Quietstrike Pulse Driver might be the right power tool for you. The power tool produces less noise, thus decreasing risks for hearing problems.
Buy at Amazon

RYOBI One+ P5231 18V Cordless Orbital T-Shaped Jigsaw

$59 $80
This cordless T-shaped jigsaw comes with one blade and no battery. It uses the same 18V batteries that run Ryobi power tools and yard tools.
Buy at Amazon

Ryobi 18V ONE+ 3-Speed ¼ In. Impact Driver

$59 $79
This Impact Driver that can reach up to 3,200 impacts per minute is what you need for the hardest job in your home. The rubber grip won't let it slip out of your hands easily.
Buy at Amazon

Ryobi 40V 125 MPH Cordless Whisper Series Blower

$179 $199
Extra powerful cordless fan and leaf blower with fan wind speeds up to 125 MPH.
Buy at The Home Depot

Ryobi 40V Cordless Battery Variable-Speed Leaf Blower

$149 $159
High-powered cordless leaf blower is powerful enough to move tough debris in your yard with Turbo Mode.
Buy at The Home Depot

Ryobi One ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion String Trimmer/Edger and Blower Combo Kit

$118 $131
Lightweight 2-piece combination cordless yard set includes a String Trimmer and Edger and a blower to keeping your yard tidy.
Buy at Amazon

Ryobi 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Jet Fan Blower Combo Kit

$279 $299
Two landscape tools work with interchangeable Ryobi 40V rechargeable batteries. This bundle includes both a Ryobi String Trimmer and a 125 MPH Ryobi blower.
Buy at The Home Depot

Ryobi 12-in Sliding Compound Miter Saw with LED

$249 $269
Wired 12-inch slidiing miter saw has the power to make the most difficult wood cuts. LED indicator guides the cut. Use this tool for crown molding and kitchen cablnet molding.
Buy at The Home Depot

Ryobi P519 18V One+ Reciprocating Saw (tool only, no battery included)

$38 $48
This cordless Ryobi reciprocating saw is the tool only, but it uses the same 18V batteries that run Ryobi power tools and yard tools.
Buy at Amazon

RYOBI 40-Volt Cordless Attachment Capable String Trimmer

$172 $188
Professional quality string trimmer runs on 40V battery. Battery and charger included.
Buy at Amazon

Ryobi P737 18-Volt ONE+ Portable Cordless Power Inflator

$130 $150
Do you need a fast tire inflator? This one from Ryobi has two high-pressure nozzles that can inflate car tires and even small inflatables at a faster rate.
Buy at Amazon

Ryobi P401 One+ 18-Volt Corner Cat Finishing Sander (Tool Only)

$38 $43
Are you tired of manually sanding surfaces? Ryobi's corner sander can smoothen out any surface and edge quicker thanks to its 11,000 orbits per minute capability.
Buy at Amazon

Ryobi 150-Watt Powered Inverter Generator for 18-Volt Battery

$70 $80
Use the same Ryobi rechargeable 18V batteries that power your lawn trimmer and leaf blower to get extra power with an AC outlet anywhere. with this on-demand invertor generator.
Buy at Amazon

Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Hand Vacuum with Crevice Tool - battery not included

$50 $59
It doesn't come with its own battery, but this cordless hand vacuum works with the same 18V battery that runs Ryobi power tools and yards tools.
Buy at Amazon

Ryobi 40V cordless 14-inch Chainsaw with battery and charger

$179 $199
This advanced 40V cordless chain saw good for yard trimming and logs, has a brushless motor which adds power and helps running time. per battery charge.
Buy at The Home Depot

Ryobi P237 18V One+ Lithium Ion Cordless Impact Driver (Tool Only)

$59 $79
Running on 3,200 impacts per minute, this high-powered Ryobi driver can drill fasteners faster than your standard drill. Save time and energy while doing your DIY construction projects.
Buy at Amazon

RYOBI P884 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Combo Kit (6-Tools)

$339 $360
The bundle includes an18V drill, reciprocating saw, circular saw, impact driver, work light, and a job plus base. Two batteries and a charger complete the bundle, which all fits in an included bag.
Buy at Amazon

RYOBI ONE+ 100 MPH 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower

$129 $136
Easy-to-use lightweight cordless lawn and leaf blower good for keeing residential yards neat and clean.
Buy at Amazon

Ryobi 18V ONE+ High-Pressure Inflator With Digital Gauge

$37
The flexible nozzle and accessories make this compact, high-pressure inflator easy to use in tight spaces and on a variety of items. The digital gauge will ensure proper inflation every time.
Buy at The Home Depot

Should You Buy Ryobi Products?

Once you realize the breadth and depth of Ryobi’s product line, the question may morph from “should you buy Ryobi products?” to “which Ryobi products should you buy first?” Ryobi has cordless power tools with two classes of power and different weights and sizes within each power group. Many people learn first about a single type of Ryobi tool — like professional landscaping tools or lightweight power hand tools, for example. Those same people are then surprised to learn that Ryobi has cordless products for multiple types of work, along with subcategories for the most popular product families. You can find Ryobi deals on all product categories, although Ryobi sales don’t include every product at the same time.

One of the greatest benefits of Ryobi cordless products is the interchangeable rechargeable batteries. Because there are two distinct battery levels, however (18-volt and 40-volt), it can pay to think ahead before buying your first few tools. The 18V tools don’t work with 40V batteries and vice versa. More on the various Ryobi tool families and categories below.

If you’re  still wondering if you should buy Ryobi deals, by the way, the answer is definitely yes if you’re looking for dependable and powerful cordless tools with the capability of expanding your tool collection far past reason and rationality. Go for it, particularly when you see advantageous Ryobi sales.

  • Power and Size Levels: When considering which Ryobi deals and toolsets to purchase, it helps to keep in mind whether you really need the extra power and ruggedness of the professional tools in Ryobi’s 40V collection. If you’re not going to be using the tools on a daily basis for your job, your need will most likely be met with Ryobi’s 18V One+ collection. If you do decide the 18V products are the better choice for your applications, you can also choose whether to buy the full-size or compact versions of select 18V One+ tools.
  • Ryob1 18V One+ Cordless Tools: Ryobi rightfully makes a big deal about having 225 different products in the 18V One+ line. All 18V One+ products can use the same 18V batteries. Even the original Ryobi tools from 1996 can use the newest 18V One+ battery. So, the selection of 18V One+ tools is vast. Among the categories of Ryobi One+ tools and equipment, you can find audio and entertainment products, blowers, chainsaws, bench-top and stationary tools, cleaning tools, combo kits of multiple tools, hedge trimmers, grass and weed trimmers, lawn mowers, pressure washers, inflators and compressors, drilling, driving, and impact tools, metalworking tools, lighting, misters, nailers and staplers, plumbing tools, automotive tools, sprayers, vacuums, woodworking tools, and, of course, batteries and chargers. Ryobi continues to add new tool families and individual tools to its popular 18V One+ tools collection.
  • Ryobi 40V Cordless Tools: Ryobi likes to refer to its 40V System tools as delivering “gas-like power.” There are currently more than 50 Ryobi tools in the 40V System. The Ryobi consumer tools have 18-volt batteries, but the Ryobi professional tools collection runs longer and tackles heavier and more demanding work with its 40-volt lithium-ion batteries. Like the 18V One+ collection, all Ryobi 40V tools can use 40V batteries. The advantage is that you can take advantage of a selection of 40V Ryobi sales but don’t need a battery and charger for each tool. Ryobi’s professional-level 40V tools include mowers, snowblowers, hedge trimmers, lawn trimmers, blower, chainsaws, generators and power supplies, and batteries and chargers.
  • Ryobi Link Modular Storage System: Coming in fall 2021, Ryobi plans to launch the Ryobi Link Modular Storage System. Ryobi Link components will help you organize, access, and transport your Ryobi tools. Expect to see a system of garage wall pieces to hang and hold your tools (Ryobi and otherwise), plus transport and storage cases that will have interlocking case exteriors to hold tools secure when you’re on the road. There will also be systems to keep groups of tools organized in storage in your garage, shop, or truck.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart Is Practically Giving Away Water Flossers Today

Hanasco cordless water flosser with jet tip attachements visible.

11 Best Tequila Cocktail Recipes in 2021

Mexican tequila cocktail paloma with grapefruit.

Hurry! This Dyson Bladeless Fan Is Over $100 Off Right Now

Dyson TP02 Tower Air Purifier all ready to clean the air.

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells, Kettlebell Price Slashed by Hundreds at Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells in use for bicep curls

Tent Buying Guide: How To Find the Best Tent for Your Trip

How To Remove Beer and Liquor Stains From Clothes

whiskey spilling out of the glass.

This Set Includes Everything Needed To Stay Clean at College

Art of Sport Total Routine Kit on a white background.

How To Make a Dark and Stormy, the Rum-Centric Sibling of the Moscow Mule

Boozy Rum Dark and Stormy Cocktail with LIme.

Whole30 Diet: A Meal Plan and Beginner’s Guide

Whole 30 diet food vegetables.

How To Fix Common Bike Issues on the Road

man fixing a bike tire on trail

The 8 Best Protein Powders for Men

Man put whey protein in shaker.

How to Make the Perfect Omelet Every Time

Homemade omelette on plate next to toast and orange juice.

The 10 Best Adam Sandler Movies

best adam sandler movies ranked adamsandler