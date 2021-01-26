  1. Outdoors

Best Cheap Skateboard Deals for January 2021

By

It’s always a good time to find cheap skateboard deals, but January is one of the best times because new models are arriving and older models are available at closeout prices. We’ve done the searching for you for a varied selection of traditional and electric-powered skateboards. If you’re shopping for the best skateboard deals, check here often because we’ll update this list regularly.

Today’s Best Cheap Skateboard Deals:
Expires soon

EPIKGO Dual-Motor Smart Electronic Skateboard

$400 $800
Two brushless DC motors have a maximum 25 mph speed and enough torque to ascend steep grades. Range up to 12. 5 miles per charge. Charging takes about two hours.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

CAROMA Electric Skateboard

$186 $220
Electric skateboard with 12 mph top speed and up to 10 miles range per charge. Maximum load 176 pounds. No-slip, waterproof deck surface. Includes a wireless remote control.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

BOCIN 41 inch Freeride Longboard Drop Through Skateboard

$63 $70
Longboiard skateboard for tricks, cruising, and free-styling. 41-inches long. Made of 8-ply maple for strength with up to 400-pound maximum load weight.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

FAST & FURIOUS FT001 Electric Skateboard

$684 $760
For experienced adult riders up to 300 pounds, this dual-motor skateboard has a maximum range up to 17 miles per charge and a 25 mph top speed.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

SKOCHO 26in Mini-Short Longboards Cruiser-Complete Skateboard

$76 $90
Mini-shortboard cruiser style skateboard only 26.5-inches long. Best for experienced skateboarders who want to improve their carving and kicking skills. Also appropriate for cruising.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

ANDRIMAX Skateboards

$37 $46
General purpose 31-inch skateboard holds up to 200 pounds. Good for beginners and for tricks. Non-slip deck surface.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

SKOCHO Complete-Standard Cruiser-Skateboards

$57 $70
Short skateboard for teens and adults, A good choice for beginners who want to learn skateboard cruising.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Tooluck 27.5-inch Electric Skateboard

$180 $220
Accelerate up to 12 mph with a maximum range up to 8 miles per charge. A good choice for campus or around town or neighborhood. 350W brushless hub motor with an wireless remote control.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

asktom 31 Inch Longboard Skateboard

$36 $40
A relatively short, 31-inch longboard for beginners. Maple deck hold up to 200 pounds. Carving cruiser stayle longboard with T-tolls included.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

asktom Longboard 42-Inch Downhill Longboards Skateboard

$49 $79
42-inch longboard holds up to 200 pounds. Strong impact resistance and waterproof surface, designed for long-distance riding.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

seething 42-Inch Longboard Skateboard Complete Cruiser Pintail

$59 $70
42-inch longboard for cruising, carving, freestyle, and downhill use. Deck is 10-inches wide and can hold up to 330 pounds.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Jaxpety Blank Complete Skateboard, Stained Black

$37 $60
Standard plain black skateboard ready for your styling. All purpose board for cruising or learning tricks.
Buy at Walmart

How to Choose a Skateboard

Skateboards are like bicycles in their variety and range of prices. You can find a cheap skateboard deal for less than $50 that may be fine for very casual use or just to find out if you enjoy using it. If your use expands to regular touring, cruising, learning tricks, or daily commuting, however, you’ll want to upgrade. It’s not hard to spend up to four figures on a skateboard, especially if you’re looking at electric-powered boards or custom components for a conventional board. The factors below are a starting point to use when you get ready to find your next skateboard deal.

Purpose

If you just want to noodle around your driveway or neighborhood on a skateboard for occasional fun, choosing a board that isn’t too large and unwieldy but can still safely hold your weight is usually the main concern. If you want to learn tricks for your own amusement or competition, however, you’ll want to pay more attention to size, components, and more. The right commuter board will depend on the commute, which may seem obvious, but factors like weight and carrying convenience for short urban commutes can conflict with a preference for a longer, heavier board for a longer commute. The best way to check the right type of board for a specific purpose is to ask a few people who use them that way.

Size

Other than the obvious point about sufficient weight-bearing capacity — which usually only comes up if you mistakenly look at boards intended for children — skateboard size matters depending on your purpose and your skill. Skateboard deck length and width both factor in handling and comfort. You may find it hard to get balanced and stay on a smaller board. If you buy a larger board you may discover it’s too much work to keep moving and more difficult to maneuver in tight spaces. You can adapt in time, most likely, but the better idea is to test several boards for more than a few minutes to get a feel from the start about comfort, stability, and handling.

Component Materials

Professional skateboarders can tell you a lot about deck, layers, surface, and trucks, bearings, and wheels, but most of us don’t need to get all that granular. You want to choose a deck that balances firmness and flexibility and wheels, trucks, and bearings that run smoothly, keep traction, and are durable. Decks with non-slip surfaces are easier to stay on, especially for novices, and waterproofing is a must so the deck won’t degrade or delaminate. Maintaining your own board is fairly simple and most component parts are readily available. Some boards include tools for maintaining and replacing components that wear out over time.

Foot or Electric Power

We include electric skateboards only because they are new and becoming more powerful. If you’re considering purchasing a heavy duty off-road skateboard or a high-performance electric-powered model with multiple motors and top speeds that top 40 mph or more, those are classes beyond those we considered. There are plenty of good choices with single or dual motors that can be fun to ride around the neighborhood or even for short-distance urban commuting that power up to 20 to 25 mph with a range of 10 to 15 miles per battery charge. At least for now, however, most of us will just keep kicking and riding.

Cost

As mentioned earlier, you can find skateboards for less than $50 and you can spend multiple thousands, even for foot-powered boards. If you pick a price point and keep looking, the selection is so wide, you should be able to find a board that meets your needs.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Air Mattresses for Camping in Comfort

best air mattress for camping

Best Cheap Lawn Mower Deals for January 2021

lawn mower yard grass

Best Cheap Garmin Watch Deals for January 2021

Garmin Vivoactive Watch

The 9 Best Folding Bikes to for Commuting, Exercise, and Fun

best folding bikes businessman waiting at railway station platform

Rack It Up with the Best Ski and Snowboard Racks of 2021

Best Ski and Snowboard Racks

The Best Snowboards for Bombing the Slopes This Winter

Best Snowboards

The Best Luxury Camp Gear to Elevate Your Outdoor Experience

Best Luxury Camp Gear

The Best Tactical Knives Available on Amazon Right Now

SOG Escape Tactical Folding Knife

Gym Bag Essentials: Here’s What to Bring to Your Workout

gym bag essentials

The 10 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

Vintage Electric Roadster eBike

Best Leg Workouts for Men: Exercises for Sculpted Calves, Quads, and More

deadlift

How to Use Bear Spray and Live to Tell the Tale

How to Use Bear Spray

The 11 Best Snowboarding Brands in 2021

ride snowboard air feature