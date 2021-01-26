Best Cheap Skateboard Deals for January 2021

It’s always a good time to find cheap skateboard deals, but January is one of the best times because new models are arriving and older models are available at closeout prices. We’ve done the searching for you for a varied selection of traditional and electric-powered skateboards. If you’re shopping for the best skateboard deals, check here often because we’ll update this list regularly.

How to Choose a Skateboard

Skateboards are like bicycles in their variety and range of prices. You can find a cheap skateboard deal for less than $50 that may be fine for very casual use or just to find out if you enjoy using it. If your use expands to regular touring, cruising, learning tricks, or daily commuting, however, you’ll want to upgrade. It’s not hard to spend up to four figures on a skateboard, especially if you’re looking at electric-powered boards or custom components for a conventional board. The factors below are a starting point to use when you get ready to find your next skateboard deal.

Purpose

If you just want to noodle around your driveway or neighborhood on a skateboard for occasional fun, choosing a board that isn’t too large and unwieldy but can still safely hold your weight is usually the main concern. If you want to learn tricks for your own amusement or competition, however, you’ll want to pay more attention to size, components, and more. The right commuter board will depend on the commute, which may seem obvious, but factors like weight and carrying convenience for short urban commutes can conflict with a preference for a longer, heavier board for a longer commute. The best way to check the right type of board for a specific purpose is to ask a few people who use them that way.

Size

Other than the obvious point about sufficient weight-bearing capacity — which usually only comes up if you mistakenly look at boards intended for children — skateboard size matters depending on your purpose and your skill. Skateboard deck length and width both factor in handling and comfort. You may find it hard to get balanced and stay on a smaller board. If you buy a larger board you may discover it’s too much work to keep moving and more difficult to maneuver in tight spaces. You can adapt in time, most likely, but the better idea is to test several boards for more than a few minutes to get a feel from the start about comfort, stability, and handling.

Component Materials

Professional skateboarders can tell you a lot about deck, layers, surface, and trucks, bearings, and wheels, but most of us don’t need to get all that granular. You want to choose a deck that balances firmness and flexibility and wheels, trucks, and bearings that run smoothly, keep traction, and are durable. Decks with non-slip surfaces are easier to stay on, especially for novices, and waterproofing is a must so the deck won’t degrade or delaminate. Maintaining your own board is fairly simple and most component parts are readily available. Some boards include tools for maintaining and replacing components that wear out over time.

Foot or Electric Power

We include electric skateboards only because they are new and becoming more powerful. If you’re considering purchasing a heavy duty off-road skateboard or a high-performance electric-powered model with multiple motors and top speeds that top 40 mph or more, those are classes beyond those we considered. There are plenty of good choices with single or dual motors that can be fun to ride around the neighborhood or even for short-distance urban commuting that power up to 20 to 25 mph with a range of 10 to 15 miles per battery charge. At least for now, however, most of us will just keep kicking and riding.

Cost

As mentioned earlier, you can find skateboards for less than $50 and you can spend multiple thousands, even for foot-powered boards. If you pick a price point and keep looking, the selection is so wide, you should be able to find a board that meets your needs.

